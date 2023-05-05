Minnesota woman opens North Shore nature arts school

BEAVER BAY — Teresa Hershey sat near Lake Superior as waves heaved onto nearby rocks. She opened a wooden bento box containing a few crackers, cheese and blackberries.

Biting into one morsel, Hershey said it’s important to wait for the food to dissolve completely before moving onto the next bite.

This is just a taste of one of the classes she’ll be offering at The School of Yoga and Nature Arts , opening June 3 in a yurt near Lake Superior.

Also on deck: yoga and yoga philosophy, qi gong and plant identification, as well as many more taught by instructors with experience in tai chi, ecological therapy, astronomy and somatics.

The indoor classes will be held in a yurt, which was about 90% finished during the News Tribune’s visit Monday.

Hershey is a full-time veterinarian in Chaska, Minnesota. Opening a school wasn’t what she had in mind when she spotted land for sale on the North Shore.

After buying and clearing it, Hershey ordered the first of two prefabricated structures from Washington-based Smiling Wood Yurts .

The first 900-square-foot yurt took about nine months to construct, with help from Gilbert-based Rod & Sons Carpentry and Maureen's in Duluth.

With Yurt No. 1 in place in 2019, Hershey was inspired to take her modest yoga and forest bathing classes further. The School of Yoga and Nature Arts was born to offer “anything that ties to the natural world because that’s my passion,” she said.

You’re right there with the elements, the water, the trees and the earth. It’s really stunning. Melissa Hepokoski

During the News Tribune’s visit Monday, Yurt No. 2 was about 90% complete. It has a large skylight, like the first yurt, and can hold up to 12 people.

Yurt No. 1 will be used as short-term lodging for students of the school.

Melissa Hepokoski, of Duluth, is looking forward to Hershey’s school opening. She has taken Hershey’s yoga and forest bathing classes in the past. The latter, based on the Japanese physiological and psychological exercise shinrin-yoku , she described as a “three-hour immersive experience in the woods” in which she was encouraged to “listen to her inner guide.”

Hershey provided enough structure for guidance and freedom to explore on your own.

“I felt very safe and like I could slow down and spend time looking at a branch or a leaf, and not feel like I have to hurry,” recalled Hepokoski. “You’re right there with the elements, the water, the trees and the earth. It’s really stunning.”

Hepokoski, who has known Hershey for 10 years, said Hershey wears her heart on her sleeve and is extremely dedicated to everything she does.

Integrative wellness coach, astrologer and chef Jeannette Mueller is one of this year’s instructors at The School of Yoga and Nature Arts, along with Gigi Stafne, Bob “Astro Bob” King , Lynn Carlson and Hershey.

Mueller has facilitated other “nourishment weekends” and women's retreats in Costa Rica, Colorado and the Duluth area. This summer, she’s facilitating "Plants and Planets: Nourishing Our Sense of Wild," from 1-4 p.m. July 29 at the school.

She and Hershey found they have similar values around bringing people to nature and allowing nature to do the healing for them, said Mueller.

“The North Shore has been my refuge and my place of grounding and peace and stillness from everyday life. Her building the space is I think so incredible," she said. “She’s inviting people to come and immerse themselves in nature and immerse in different healing arts."

Practicing yoga and forest bathing led to key discoveries for Hershey.

“I suffer from what a lot of people suffer from: You can’t turn off your brain. You get trapped in those negative thought cycles," she said. “When you forest bath and do yoga and turn inward, you can think, ‘This is what I like. This is what I’m like, this is who I am.'"

Hershey received her yoga certification in 2020 and completed her forest bathing certification through the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy in 2021. Through this process, she learned how to interact with nature in a different way, to view it as a friend or partner in life, rather than a resource.

From this, she built her "Forest Bathing and Food" class, which runs opening day, June 3, from 2-4 p.m.

Since conceiving this class, she hones in on each bite, paying attention to flavors, body sensations, memories. It’s a “luxurious” sensory experience with food, she said.

Learn more at yurtsoflakesuperior.com.