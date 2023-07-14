Minnesota ranchers raise fiber mill in Northland

CULVER — Kelsey Evans likens alpaca fiber to human hair.

“Fine, coarse, crimpy, straight, silky, curly — everybody’s fiber’s different, and animals are just like people. Their hair is unique to them,” she said.

Loni Blumerich monitors the carding machine at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill on June 27. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This spring, Evans and Loni Blumerich opened Grumpelstiltskin's Fiber Mill, where they’re processing alpaca fibers from the West Coast to southern Minnesota.

Kraig and Teri Quamme received their first batch processed at Grumpelstiltskin's on Friday.

Kraig and Teri Quamme. Contributed / Teri Quamme

The Red Gate Alpaca Farm owners raise suri alpacas, whose fiber is more difficult to process. After 14 years transporting their fleece from Dundas, Minnesota, to North Dakota and Iowa, they’re content, excited even, to send their harvest 200 miles north. “The turnaround is less than three weeks versus six months,” said Kraig Quamme.

An alpaca farmer’s fiber showcases the quality and care of the operation and the animals, said Teri Quamme, who described “a year’s loss of work” when their top male’s fiber was returned, unprocessed, and a mess.

But, she felt good working with Evans and Blumerich because of their accessibility and open communication. Evans also gave her suggestions for what to create with her fibers, which she appreciated.

“I sent in three animals, different colors, different fibers, and the yarn is beautiful," she said.

***

Spun thread is wound onto spools at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In the U.S., there are 92 fiber mills processing alpaca, yak, angora, cashmere and wool, according to the National Mill Inventory.

Alpaca fiber is used in clothing, rugs and blankets. It’s warmer than wool, softer than cashmere and stronger than hemp. Two types of alpaca fibers are the poofy-hair huacaya, and suri, which is long, silky and curly. Evans said Grumpelstiltskin's processes both.

The fiber mill followed Evans’ return to her agricultural roots. About four years ago, she purchased four alpacas and a 35-acre farm where she houses two mammoth donkeys, a German riding pony, chickens and two rescued Greyhounds.

A mammoth donkey tries to get the attention of Kelsey Evans. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Blumerich’s name came up as a resource for Evans. She runs Frosty Ridge Alpacas in Solway Township and acts as a mentor for other ranchers, including Esko’s Five Daughter’s Farm, and now Evans herself.

“We ended up talking for 2½ to three hours,” Evans recalled of their first meeting. “She gave me a few books to read and invited me to bring my animals there for shearing.”

Loni Blumerich demonstrates how a skein is wound. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After her early shearing seasons, Evans struggled to get her own fiber processed. An eight- to 14-month wait time can get you into the next cutting season, she said. So, she suggested the pair open their own fiber mill.

It’d take three years for the manufacturer to build the equipment, so Evans found a couple ready to retire their Gallatin, Tennessee-based operation. Last fall, the Northland ranchers visited New Era Fiber Mill to get a full idea of the work.

Kelsey Evans gives treats to her alpacas. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

***

During the News Tribune's recent visit, Evans and Blumerich walked through the mill, located in a 1,500-square-foot building on Evans’ land.

Grumpelstiltskin’s is a side gig for Blumerich, who maintains her ranch and the Frosty Ridge on-site store. It’s Evans' full-time focus, and she’s pleased with the precision, creativity and technical skills of the work — calculating weight, yardage and working with eight machines.

When assessing fiber, Evans and Blumerich look for how fine it is, if it’s strong and longer than 2 inches. (If it’s shorter, it can be made into roving or cord yarn or big sheets of fleece.)

Kelsey Evans examines finished skeins of yarn. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Then, the process starts with cleaning. Alpacas and llamas love to roll in the dirt, Blumerich said, so the fiber is run through a tumbler before being washed and soaked. The mill can clean up to 6 tons of fiber at a time, Evans said.

Frost-, camel- and chocolate-colored fiber rested on drying racks, labeled according to their source animal: Nugget, Kiera or Honey.

Machinery is used to process fiber at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fiber can take 12-48 hours to dry, after which a sample is lowered into boiling water. If the water’s not crystal clear, the process starts over.

Fiber must be pristine to create quality products — and for the sake and longevity of the machines, Evans said.

The original artwork for the Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill hangs in the shop. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Then, the fiber's run through the picker: a “super duper” dangerous machine that separates and opens the fibers into thin pieces before shooting them out as a cloud-like material.

The fiber moves through the final stages with a separator and a carter, and the mill is able to produce different types of material.

Each alpaca produces 5-10 pounds of fiber, not all of that’s worth processing, and the mill moves up to 20 pounds of raw fiber a day.

Asked about the business name, Evans smiled and paused. “I was having a temper tantrum, and I said, ‘If we’re ever going to have a mill, we’re going to name it ‘Grumpelstiltskin’s.’ We have a lot of fun with the puns.”

For more information, visit grumpelstiltskinsfibermill.com.