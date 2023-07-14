Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Minnesota ranchers raise fiber mill in Northland

Kelsey Evans and Loni Blumerich have opened Grumpelstiltskin's Fiber Mill, where they’re processing alpaca fibers from the West Coast to southern Minnesota.

working at a mini fiber mill
Loni Blumerich, left, and Kelsey Evans share stories at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill on June 27 in Culver.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 7:00 PM

CULVER — Kelsey Evans likens alpaca fiber to human hair.

“Fine, coarse, crimpy, straight, silky, curly — everybody’s fiber’s different, and animals are just like people. Their hair is unique to them,” she said.

working at a mini fiber mill
Loni Blumerich monitors the carding machine at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill on June 27.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

This spring, Evans and Loni Blumerich opened Grumpelstiltskin's Fiber Mill, where they’re processing alpaca fibers from the West Coast to southern Minnesota.

Kraig and Teri Quamme received their first batch processed at Grumpelstiltskin's on Friday.

A man and a woman smile in a posed photo with a gray-blue horizon behind them.
Kraig and Teri Quamme.
Contributed / Teri Quamme

The Red Gate Alpaca Farm owners raise suri alpacas, whose fiber is more difficult to process. After 14 years transporting their fleece from Dundas, Minnesota, to North Dakota and Iowa, they’re content, excited even, to send their harvest 200 miles north. “The turnaround is less than three weeks versus six months,” said Kraig Quamme.

ADVERTISEMENT

An alpaca farmer’s fiber showcases the quality and care of the operation and the animals, said Teri Quamme, who described “a year’s loss of work” when their top male’s fiber was returned, unprocessed, and a mess.

Freshly shorn alpacas gather in a pen at Frosty Ridge Alpacas on May 21. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
ALSO READ: Duluth couple's alpaca hobby farm is a furry family affair
She's allergic to sheep, horses, cows. Still, Loni Blumerich wanted a hobby farm.
Jun 2, 2019
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

But, she felt good working with Evans and Blumerich because of their accessibility and open communication. Evans also gave her suggestions for what to create with her fibers, which she appreciated.

“I sent in three animals, different colors, different fibers, and the yarn is beautiful," she said.

***

working at a mini fiber mill
Spun thread is wound onto spools at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In the U.S., there are 92 fiber mills processing alpaca, yak, angora, cashmere and wool, according to the National Mill Inventory.

Alpaca fiber is used in clothing, rugs and blankets. It’s warmer than wool, softer than cashmere and stronger than hemp. Two types of alpaca fibers are the poofy-hair huacaya, and suri, which is long, silky and curly. Evans said Grumpelstiltskin's processes both.

The fiber mill followed Evans’ return to her agricultural roots. About four years ago, she purchased four alpacas and a 35-acre farm where she houses two mammoth donkeys, a German riding pony, chickens and two rescued Greyhounds.

working at a mini fiber mill
A mammoth donkey tries to get the attention of Kelsey Evans.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Blumerich’s name came up as a resource for Evans. She runs Frosty Ridge Alpacas in Solway Township and acts as a mentor for other ranchers, including Esko’s Five Daughter’s Farm, and now Evans herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We ended up talking for 2½ to three hours,” Evans recalled of their first meeting. “She gave me a few books to read and invited me to bring my animals there for shearing.”

working at a mini fiber mill
Loni Blumerich demonstrates how a skein is wound.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After her early shearing seasons, Evans struggled to get her own fiber processed. An eight- to 14-month wait time can get you into the next cutting season, she said. So, she suggested the pair open their own fiber mill.

It’d take three years for the manufacturer to build the equipment, so Evans found a couple ready to retire their Gallatin, Tennessee-based operation. Last fall, the Northland ranchers visited New Era Fiber Mill to get a full idea of the work.

working at a mini fiber mill
Kelsey Evans gives treats to her alpacas.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

***

During the News Tribune's recent visit, Evans and Blumerich walked through the mill, located in a 1,500-square-foot building on Evans’ land.

Grumpelstiltskin’s is a side gig for Blumerich, who maintains her ranch and the Frosty Ridge on-site store. It’s Evans' full-time focus, and she’s pleased with the precision, creativity and technical skills of the work — calculating weight, yardage and working with eight machines.

When assessing fiber, Evans and Blumerich look for how fine it is, if it’s strong and longer than 2 inches. (If it’s shorter, it can be made into roving or cord yarn or big sheets of fleece.)

working at a mini fiber mill
Kelsey Evans examines finished skeins of yarn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Then, the process starts with cleaning. Alpacas and llamas love to roll in the dirt, Blumerich said, so the fiber is run through a tumbler before being washed and soaked. The mill can clean up to 6 tons of fiber at a time, Evans said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frost-, camel- and chocolate-colored fiber rested on drying racks, labeled according to their source animal: Nugget, Kiera or Honey.

working at a mini fiber mill
Machinery is used to process fiber at Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Fiber can take 12-48 hours to dry, after which a sample is lowered into boiling water. If the water’s not crystal clear, the process starts over.

Fiber must be pristine to create quality products — and for the sake and longevity of the machines, Evans said.

working at a mini fiber mill
The original artwork for the Grumpelstiltskin’s Fiber Mill hangs in the shop.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Then, the fiber's run through the picker: a “super duper” dangerous machine that separates and opens the fibers into thin pieces before shooting them out as a cloud-like material.

The fiber moves through the final stages with a separator and a carter, and the mill is able to produce different types of material.

Each alpaca produces 5-10 pounds of fiber, not all of that’s worth processing, and the mill moves up to 20 pounds of raw fiber a day.

Asked about the business name, Evans smiled and paused. “I was having a temper tantrum, and I said, ‘If we’re ever going to have a mill, we’re going to name it ‘Grumpelstiltskin’s.’ We have a lot of fun with the puns.”

For more information, visit grumpelstiltskinsfibermill.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
pizza cooked on-site at farm
Business
Pizza farm crops up in Saginaw
Fairhaven Farmers John and Emily Beaton craft pizzas with vegetables grown on-site before baking them in a wood-fire oven food trailer.
9h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Kambrey Pollin, of Carlton, screams Wednesday while riding the Dragon Wagon at the South St. Louis County Fair in Proctor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
South St. Louis County Fair features rides, bulls, barrels this weekend
6d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Father stands near his daughter and helicopter.
Northland Outdoors
Children carry on Ely father's smokejumping legacy
6d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Woman adjusts plants in small greenhouse
Members Only
Lifestyle
Duluth neighbors launch Little Free Greenhouse
Jun 30
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Sorry Dad Tattoo opens in downtown Superior
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
A man in an apron fills a pastry with cream.
Business
Duluth home baker specializes in treats with Nordic twist
2d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
BIZ-PFP-BANKRATE-HOUSING-MARKET-DMT
Business
Downturn likely but experts say US housing market not about to crash
6d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Ostrowski / Bankrate (TNS)
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Dog days of summer doesn't mean slow fishing
2h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
courtroom gavel
Local
Hibbing man charged with murder in woman's overdose death
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Twin Ports Interchange Ramps.JPG
Local
Impact uncertain after human remains found at Twin Ports Interchange project
9h ago
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee