Maurices tween brand seeks brand ambassadors

DULUTH — Maurices' girls clothing brand Evsie launched its brand ambassador program Wednesday.

Evsie, a style shop for young girls sizes 7-14, is sold in nearly 400 Maurices stores, nine freestanding Evsie stores and online .

"We recognize that the tween years can be crucial for girls cultivating their self-image, and hand-in-hand with that, their self-confidence," said Swati Kelkar, head of Evsie. "The program will empower young girls to showcase their confidence and become inspiring role models for their peers, while promoting the Evsie brand."

Ten brand ambassadors will be chosen from across the U.S. to represent Evsie in their hometowns from August 2023 through July 2024.

"We believe that every girl has the potential to inspire others, and we hope this program will do just that," Kelkar said.

Ambassadors will also receive perks, such as exclusive access to new products. They will also participate in special events, seasonal campaigns and more, Kelkar said. "We hosted a one-day sweepstakes on our Instagram in celebration of our one-year birthday (anniversary) and received hundreds of entries," she said. "We anticipate we’ll receive many more applicants for our upcoming contest."

According to a release, the winner of the recent sweepstakes was Hadley from Corydon, Indiana. She is an advocate for the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss.

Applications are accepted June 7-21 at maurices.com/giveaway. A photo or video showcasing the girl's personality and why they want to become a brand ambassador must be included.

Applicants will be selected by a panel of five Evsie-brand judges based on their originality, creativity and overall personality, according to Kelkar.

Winners will be notified July 9 and announced July 12.

Maurices was founded in 1931 in Duluth, where it is headquartered. It has over 850 stores in the U.S. and 40 in Canada, according to its website .