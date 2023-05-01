99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Maurices lays off 24 employees

The Duluth-headquartered retailer let go of staff across its corporate offices and field leadership positions April 18.

The Maurices Building
The Maurices headquarters building seen May 26, 2021, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 4:06 PM

DULUTH — Maurices recently laid off 24 employees in its corporate offices and field leadership positions.

The reduction in force was announced April 18. The cut represents 5% of the company's home office and field leadership population.

“This unfortunate reduction in force is necessary to position the company to weather the current economic downturn," Sue Ross, chief human resources officer, said.

READ MORE

Challenging market conditions and the overall macroeconomic environment contributed to the decision, according to a statement from the company.

All impacted associates were offered a severance package including salary and benefits continuation, Ross said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reductions in force were handled with as much humanity as possible. Maurices is a proven retailer with 92 years of history, but we are not immune to the pressure and challenges gripping so many industries today," she said. "Reducing our teams is painful, but ultimately this decision is about preserving the long-term sustainability of our organization.”

The news came as a surprise to Dan Meyer, who worked as a corporate tax technician at Maurices for just under two years. Meyer was working from home when he was notified by the head of his department via Zoom call that his position was being eliminated.

"There was no warning or any indications that this was going to happen. The reasoning stated is because sales were below the projections. Last year, Maurices had record profits of over $1 billion. The severance pay offered was lackluster at best," Meyer said. "It was a shock because I'm married with kids and I carry the benefits. All of the sudden to not have benefits and income coming in, it's a big change."

052621.N.DNT.STOLENVIEW.C01.jpg
The Maurices headquarters building in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

A month prior to being terminated, Meyer recalled a department meeting where the company announced its sales projections weren't met.

"I'm guessing this is their way of making up for that difference," Meyer said.

Maurices is a Duluth-based women's apparel retailer with more than 1,000 stores, including 49 in Minnesota and 50 in Wisconsin , according to its website. Maurices was previously owned by Ascena Retail Group, until it was purchased by OpCapita in 2019.

This story originally contained incorrect workforce numbers. It was updated at 5:30 p.m. May 1. The News Tribune regrets the error.

ALSO READ
IMG_5489.jpg
Business
David's Bridal files bankruptcy, announces mass layoffs nationwide
There are five David's Bridal stores in Minnesota including Duluth. All stores remain open for business.
May 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
new medical supply store
Business
Lake Superior Medical Equipment relocates to West Duluth after fire
After two decades in its former location, Lake Superior Medical Equipment's new home is in the Bullyan Center with the nonprofit UDAC.
April 30, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais may have a picturesque location, but what keeps people coming back is the tailored selection and the sense of community.
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Couple stands with outdoor recreation equipment.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth couple launch peer-to-peer outdoor gear rental business
Ebb and Flow Outdoors serves local renters as well as those as far as California and Arkansas. The more listing participants, the wider the selection.
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
Grey Rabbit Gardens, formerly Suzie's Country Greenhouse, opens May 1 under new ownership. Seasonal regulars will recognize familiar faces.
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
CirrusIncubator.jpeg
Local
Should proceeds of Cirrus property sale go to fund local broadband network in Duluth?
DEDA commissioners expressed concern about putting "the cart before the horse."
April 27, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Professor speaks.
Local
Summit focuses on BIPOC entrepreneurship in Twin Ports
Organizations that support small businesses came together to develop goals to make Duluth and Superior a good place for BIPOC business growth.
April 26, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
A couple rounds of beer at Duluth's Bent Paddle. File / News Tribune
Business
5 local breweries win gold at MN Brewers Cup
Duluth area breweries received accolades during the statewide competition.
April 26, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
3027465+vikre.jpg
Business
Vikre Distillery employees announce intent to unionize
A vote is anticipated by mid-May on whether to unionize, with an "overwhelming majority" of support among staff.
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
US-NEWS-DFL-BILL-COULD-BLOCK-SANFORDFAIRVIEW-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
DFL bill could block Sanford-Fairview merger
Proposed legislation would empower the attorney general to block health care mergers that are not in the public interest.
April 24, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
motel prepped for demolition
Business
Duluth's deserted Edgewater Motel to be torn down, while resort prepares for renovation
April 28, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bass fishing
Prep
Esko student spreads passion for fishing through club, classes
April 27, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
File: Wolves
Northland Outdoors
US House committee passes bill to delist wolves
May 01, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Three light-skinned people, two men and a woman, pose for a photograph on sidewalk in front of restaurant window at nighttime.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Michael Stipe releases song featuring Duluth's Gaelynn Lea
May 01, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three light-skinned people — a woman and two men — pose in a van. Man in center holds neck of a guitar, and looks out of frame to the right.
Arts and Entertainment
Mimi Parker, Alan Sparhawk among Depot Foundation award recipients
May 01, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler