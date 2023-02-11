Lincoln Park Business Group hires a new administrator

DULUTH — An entrepreneur at heart, Joy Herbert is ready to make her next move. The owner of Little Neetchers , a play cafe and children's store in the Enger Lofts development, Herbert is ready to sell her business and take on a new role as administrator of the Lincoln Park Business Group .

When Herbert and her husband Joshua first opened Little Neetchers in its original West Duluth location, their oldest child was 2 years old. Now he's 16. They also have children ages 14, 10 and 9.

As their kids grew, so did their business. It eventually relocated to 1832 W. Superior St. in Lincoln Park for additional room. Little Neetchers has 3,800 square feet of retail space that offers diapers, gear, toys and clothing for children, in addition to a cafe, a workstation for parents and a larger play space for the children.

Joy Herbert is selling Little Neetchers, the play cafe and retail business she and her husband started 13 years ago. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

In a Facebook announcement, Herbert expressed her readiness to try something new, adding, "It's really important to me who will be next to run it, and that this little local business will continue to meet the needs of the families in our community."

According to Herbert, there are already a handful of interested parties.

"This is my baby; this is a 13-year-old child," Herbert said of Little Neetchers. "That emotional connection to your business is hard to understand unless you own a business. You're attached. I know how hard it is and what goes into it."

In that aspect, Herbert feels she can relate to other local business owners and offer support by bringing businesses together.

While operating out of West Duluth, Herbert also served on the West Duluth Business Club Board where she gained experience running community events of various sizes. She described a feeling of disconnect between West Duluth businesses. During Spirit Valley Days one year, Herbert held a meeting between all the competing bar owners to plan a pub crawl.

"These are people that never expected to be working together in the same room. I was surprised at how well it went for all of them, and the pub crawl was a success for the community. Working together can benefit all instead of just being independent," Herbert said.

The spirit of support among business owners is what drew Herbert to relocate to Lincoln Park just over a year ago, and is what fuels her desire to become more involved in the community.

"Even if the businesses are in competition, they are still working together. It feels like its own little community that is ready to work together, and I hope to further facilitate that," she said.

As part-time administrator of the Lincoln Park Business Group, Herbert will manage the office, events and outreach to business members and the community. As she gets the lay of the land over the next few months, her focus will be on gathering input from members and bringing fresh ideas forward to grow the group.

Some new ideas include partnering with the Entrepreneur Fund to provide the community classes on business-related topics such as marketing. She also hopes to kick-start regular meetings among local professionals for networking opportunities. The group is also exploring hosting annual events through utilization of the Ecolibrium3 organization's Main Street program to bring people and activity to Lincoln Park area year-round.

"We are thrilled to bring Joy on board to the business group," president Stephanie LaFleur said in a news release. "She brings both the administrative skills and small-business entrepreneurship experience that we need to support and strengthen Lincoln Park businesses."

Joy Herbert is the new administrator of the Lincoln Park Business Group. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The availability of parking is already a challenge in the area, especially during the tourist seasons. Herbert anticipates this will be a major concern of Lincoln Park businesses during the impending road construction of West Superior Street through the Lincoln Park Craft District.

The city of Duluth is planning a total street and utility reconstruction project from Carlton Street to West Michigan Street. It is anticipated to take place over a 3 1/2-year period, starting in late summer 2025, and continuing through summer 2028.

"When you close down a road, it's worse than a pandemic. People tend to not want to go places where there is road construction and they don't want to walk," Herbert said. "If parking is already tricky, then you remove all of that on Superior Street, that's a lot. There is real concern of businesses not withstanding, but this area has a lot of growth left, which is super exciting. The benefit of being here long-term is growing with it. We are all hyper aware that this thing is coming, but we have time to put together a good plan to keep people coming into the area. Because the businesses seem to all work together, that seems super promising. I would like the business owners here to know I am here to listen, learn and provide — whatever that looks like."