Business

Leaking persists following Miller Hill Mall roof collapse

Many businesses inside the mall have reopened, while those closest to the area of the collapse remain closed.

Eight bright yellow buckets are placed under leaks with a sign that reads, "Caution wet floor."
On Tuesday, April 11, there were eight buckets placed beneath the location that is leaking by the Miller Hill Mall office and new Essentia wing.
Contributed / Echo Bos
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 2:06 PM

DULUTH — Nearly one month after an estimated 80 tons of snow entered the common area of the Miller Hill Mall during its roof collapse, evidence of leaks in the roof is still present throughout the building.

The mall, owned by Simon Property Group, was initially ordered to be evacuated by city administration on the morning of March 14 following the incident.

Longtime mall employee Echo Bos said she was inside the building when the roof came down. She and five others ran outside and she was unable to reenter the building to retrieve her belongings, which were brought out to the parking lot for her about a week later.

Before the mall could allow tenants to return, approval from city inspectors was required.

According to the city of Duluth's Public Information Officer Kelly Latuska, all the life safety systems at the mall have been restored except for those in the immediate damaged area, which remains closed.

Northland Engineering was hired by Simon to complete a structural integrity study of the building, according to Latuska. The company will also conduct a roof inspection on the collapsed portion once the repair work is complete, Latuska added.

"Building code requires an inspection every three years for a building of that size," Latuska said. "The owner is responsible for maintaining the building."

A seven-phase reopening plan began on March 19. Miller Hill Health Plaza facilities resumed normal business hours the following day. Essentia reopened Miller Hill surgery center and pharmacy March 22, and the St. Louis County Auditor's Service Center reopened March 24.

Many businesses inside the mall have reopened, while those closest to the area of the collapse remain closed.

A notice on the Miller Hill Mall website states: "Our reopening process is underway. We appreciate your patience as not all retailers are able to be open at this time. We encourage shoppers to visit retailer websites and social media accounts for information on their reopening status."

"Since reopening, business is very slow and quiet. People seem very hesitant, especially with seeing the leaks that are still going on," said Bos, who has worked in various stores throughout the mall over the past 18 years.

During a walk through the mall on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s, the News Tribune identified 15 locations where buckets, wet floor signs and other indications of water entry were present inside the mall.

In Barnes & Noble, emptied book shelves with removed floor tiles were visible behind a yellow wet floor sign near the entry. A section of the mall remained blocked off near Dick's Sporting Goods, with a mop bucket and wet floor sign placed inside the store among the treadmill display.

Yellow buckets and "Caution wet floor" sign are blocked off, under a tarp placed on the ceiling of the mall to contain leakage from the roof.
Yellow buckets and "Caution wet floor" signs are placed under a tarp over the ceiling near Helzberg Diamonds in the Miller Hill Mall on Monday. Claire's Manager Echo Bos reports the leak has been there since before Christmas, prior to the roof collapse.
Contributed / Echo Bos

In DSW, there were four buckets with wet floor signs placed nearby merchandise racks and wall displays. A wet floor sign stood in the center of Visionworks.

Two water buckets were in the hall in front of Helzberg Diamonds, with a tarp covering a portion of the ceiling overhead and visible water damage on the ceiling in that area.

In the hall outside of Hot Topic, another bucket and sign were placed underneath missing ceiling tiles. Wet floor signs were placed among merchandise at Victoria's Secret.

GameStop had several missing ceiling tiles over the register area where an estimated $3,000 of merchandise had been damaged from a leak over Christmas weekend, according to mall staff who wished to remain unnamed due to fear of retribution.

A wet floor sign and bucket were visible in the food court near El Burrito. Another sign and bucket were in the hall near the Health Plaza.

The area behind Caribou Coffee was blocked off with scaffolding equipment and wet floor signs visible near fresh plastered walls. A bucket was placed beneath a missing ceiling tile in Claire's.

According to Bos, mall staff reports leakage to the mall maintenance crews, who go on the roof to pinpoint the leakage and remove ice and snow.

"From talking to the other employees, it seems that most stores within the mall have leaks," Bos said.

Last fall while working at Rue 21, there were two leaks in the store so large they were nicknamed "the lakes" by employees, Bos said.

"Large sections of the store would be soaking wet due to the leaks," Bos said. "I have been in the mall for 18 years and every store I have been at has had a leak."

"I see these guys walk by in hard hats and wonder if I should be wearing one. It seems like everybody is on edge. Everybody is just waiting for the next section to go," Bos said.

Megan Reuer, the mall’s director of marketing and business development, was unavailable to be reached for a comment.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
