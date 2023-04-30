99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Lake Superior Medical Equipment relocates to West Duluth after fire

After two decades in its former location, Lake Superior Medical Equipment's new home is in the Bullyan Center with the nonprofit UDAC.

new medical supply store
Owner Tom Jamison stands in the showroom at Lake Superior Medical Equipment on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 10:00 AM

DULUTH — Lake Superior Medical Equipment is ready to reopen Monday following the fire that claimed its previous location last fall.

The locally owned and operated home health care equipment company was founded in 2002. Its president, Tom Jamison, of Duluth, purchased the company with locations in Duluth and Cloquet in March 2015.

The Duluth site operated out of the store and warehouse located at 522 E. Fourth St. until Sept. 14, when a fire destroyed the building, owned by Dick Slotness.

new medical supply store
Owner Tom Jamison and marketing director Yvonne Myers look over the new respiratory services room at Lake Superior Medical Equipment on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune


The business was closed at the time of the fire and no employees were present. Resident Paul Brown alerted residents on the top floor of the building about the fire, allowing them to evacuate safely as firefighters and other first responders arrived at the scene.

"Once we realized all the employees were long out of the building when the fire erupted and that no firefighters were injured, it changes your whole perspective on things. Everything that was lost in the fire was stuff and can be replaced," Marketing Director Yvonne Myers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although no one was injured, Jamison said the business lost inventory exceeding $400,000, in addition to a delivery van. Following the fire, Lake Superior Medical Equipment received an outpouring of community support, Myers said.

ALSO READ

"Our world had been turned upside down, but we really wanted to avoid an impact to patients and customers," Jamison said.

Business and staff were temporarily transferred from Duluth to the Cloquet location at 901 Stanley Ave. to minimize disruption.

"It was very challenging just getting our entire business relocated to Cloquet. We had to relocate people that were working at the Duluth location. There were a lot of adjustments working from a smaller space," Jamison said.

new medical supply store
Owner Tom Jamison and marketing director Yvonne Myers look at some of the new items that are being offered at the new location of Lake Superior Medical Equipment on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

About a dozen staff began working from the office which was previously occupied by three.

"I can't say enough about the great team we have," Jamison said. "When something like this happens, you find out really how strong of a team you have."

Lake Superior Medical Equipment recently signed a long-term lease with UDAC , a nonprofit serving individuals with disabilities.

new medical supply store
Owner Tom Jamison walks through the warehouse at Lake Superior Medical Equipment on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The new West Duluth space in the Bullyan Center at 4730 Mike Colalillo Drive is roughly 6,000 square feet, similar in size to the previous Lake Superior Medical Equipment site in Duluth. However, it will be laid out quite differently, Jamison said.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be improved parking, a newer show floor for medical equipment and supplies, and an enhanced CPAP fitting area.

new medical supply store
Respiratory equipment is waiting to be unpacked at Lake Superior Medical Equipment on Thursday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
also read
Cottage bookstore.
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Lake Superior beachside cottage bookstore more than just a pretty space
Drury Lane Books in Grand Marais may have a picturesque location, but what keeps people coming back is the tailored selection and the sense of community.
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Couple stands with outdoor recreation equipment.
Northland Outdoors
Duluth couple launch peer-to-peer outdoor gear rental business
Ebb and Flow Outdoors serves local renters as well as those as far as California and Arkansas. The more listing participants, the wider the selection.
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
Grey Rabbit Gardens, formerly Suzie's Country Greenhouse, opens May 1 under new ownership. Seasonal regulars will recognize familiar faces.
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Professor speaks.
Local
Summit focuses on BIPOC entrepreneurship in the Twin Ports
Organizations that support small businesses came together to develop goals to make Duluth and Superior a good place for BIPOC business growth.
April 26, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
3027465+vikre.jpg
Business
Vikre Distillery employees announce intent to unionize
A vote is anticipated by mid-May on whether to unionize, with an "overwhelming majority" of support among staff.
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Muddy Trails products in glass jars
Business
Two Harbors sugaring operation meets sticky situation
Record snowfall, spiking temperatures and more snow have made for a difficult sapping season at Porsha and Josh Hoffmann's home operation.
April 22, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Woman stands in doorway.
Lifestyle
Bursting at seams, Duluth Folk School seeks land for rural campus
Sister operation Dovetail Cafe and Marketplace is so successful it has overtaken the building's main floor. Organizers hope to find suitable acreage within 30 minutes of Duluth.
April 21, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: Furs, fins, and other taxidermy to find in Tony's Trading Post
Subscribe and listen to this weekly podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
111821.N.DNT.DEDAc2.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Duluth's 'Pineapple Building' gives boot to several businesses
Officially named the Garrick Building, it's adjacent to the Shoppers Auto Park ramp, which was condemned by the city in 2019.
April 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Bryan Russell_Duluth Security Needs
Business
Duluth man starts business to address community crime
Diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, Bryan Russell, founder of Duluth Security Needs, LLC, said his extreme attention to detail comes in handy while working with computers.
April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
motel prepped for demolition
Business
Duluth's deserted Edgewater Motel to be torn down, while resort prepares for renovation
April 28, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A couple rounds of beer at Duluth's Bent Paddle. File / News Tribune
Business
5 local breweries win gold at MN Brewers Cup
April 26, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR, feds sign agreement over logging in wildlife areas
April 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
An athlete dribbles a basketball during a Special Olympics event.
Sports
Special Olympics return to Northland after 3 years
April 29, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Venus at dusk
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: May, a merry month to stargaze
April 29, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
Indie rocker Emma Jeanne
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled By Turtles and Duluth Homegrown announce second annual Palomino Grant
April 29, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler