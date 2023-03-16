6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake now open

The business, in the former Boondocks Saloon and Grill, is a partnership between the Midlife Investment Group and the owners of Canal Park's Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar.

A woman smiling while standing inside of a restaurant
Laura Haack, co-owner of Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake, poses while standing in the seating area Saturday in Gnesen Township.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 7:00 AM

GNESEN TOWNSHIP — Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake opened Feb. 23 in the former location of Boondocks Saloon and Grill.

The business, located at 7047 Rice Lake Road, is a partnership between Midlife Investment Group and The Lake Effect Restaurant Inc., owner of the popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park.

Derek Snyder and Mark Swenson purchased Lake Avenue Restaurant in 2009 after the previous owners retired, forming The Lake Effect Restaurant Inc. Swenson has nearly 40 years of experience in the industry. In 2017, Laura Haack bought into the business as a partner. She had been serving at Lake Avenue since 2012.

The front of a restaurant with cars in the parking lot
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake at 7047 Rice Lake Road as seen Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Midlife Investment Group formed last March and purchased the former Boondocks building, its surrounding 10 acres and the adjacent gas station. The group is made mostly of residents with a vision to create a small downtown Island Lake feel by providing services, a place to hear live music, and eventually lake access.

"The Midlife Investment Group plans to get the gas station up and running. Having that there will provide the ability for visitors to stay close. On the 10 acres, they want to build some cabins and have bike rentals in the future," Haack said. "We really wanted to bring this restaurant up to Island Lake because there is nothing else like it in the area. There was a desire from people that live in the area for something different."

Customers inside of a restaurant
Customers dine inside of Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Haack, who works as a server, said she enjoys meeting local people. The Island Lake community has welcomed them with open arms, Haack said.

"I'm pretty blown away at how warm the reception has been. It's a very tight-knit community. It's a slower pace of people's lives there. Getting out of the hustle and bustle to slow down and enjoy. I've seen that happen up there and it's a really nice thing to see," she said.

Lake Effect is situated on the south end of Island Lake, within walking distance of the waterfront. It has nearby snowmobile trails and the Boulder Lake Cross Country Ski Trails, and the Island Lake Inn is a few blocks away.

Woman and man having drinks and food at a restaurant
Kyler Anderson, right, of Pike Lake Township, holds a drink while dining with his wife, Steph Anderson, at Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

"The lake is just gorgeous with lots of nooks and crannies to explore on boat and pontoon. Island Lake is also a gateway to the north. Highway 4 is well-traveled and takes you on back roads to Virginia, the Iron Range and the Cloquet Valley region," Haack said.

Diners can expect a similar vibe as at Lake Avenue in Canal Park. The addition of three 72-inch televisions behind the 35-foot-long bar give Lake Effect a more casual atmosphere, ideal for those stopping in and watch the game, Haack said. Its wood elements and living-plant wall give it a modern, yet "cozy cabin" feel.

Customers sitting near a plant wall inside of a restaurant
Customers dine at a table near a living plant wall inside of Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The menus of each restaurant differ, but have a similar global influence with as much locally sourced food as possible. Haack describes the menu as bridging the gap from bar food to fine dining by offering finger foods like wings, cheese curds, french fries and fish sandwiches, but also full racks of ribs, butcher steak and sweet potato gnocchi.

"We are aiming to accommodate and please everyone that comes in, not just a certain type of pallet. 'Try something new' has always been our motto at Lake Avenue, so that has spilled over into Lake Effect," Haack said.

Food ready to be served at a restaurant
Spinach Artichoke and Baguette ready to be served at Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar sous chef of seven years, Luke Anderson, will serve as head chef at Lake Effect. Brandt Sampson will take on the role of sous chef and Kate van Beaumont is the front-of-house manager. There are still open positions in the front- and back-of-house.

"We have all this talent at Lake Avenue that was ready to move forward," said Haack. "Now they're stepping into their careers to open up Lake Effect. It's a very special and unique thing."

A private dining room inside of a restaurant
A private dining area inside of Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake. The room seats between 35-40 people. Co-owner Laura Haack, left, stands behind the bar while employee Kalen Kuehl works in the kitchen.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The restaurant has seating for 100 people and ample parking. There are an additional 35-40 seats in the private dining room, which includes a large TV with tables and counter seating. It is available for reservation at no charge.

Next-door to Lake Effect is the Lake Ave Drive-In , which opened in early July. It was home to the High 12 Drive In starting in 1963. In 1987, it became Porky's Drive In. From 1990-2021, the addition of the bar and restaurant next-door served as Boondocks Saloon and Grill.

A drive in building attached to a restaurant
Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake in Gnesen Township features a drive-in option.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The seasonal drive-in, reopening in the late spring to early summer, serves burgers, walleye fillets with chips, chicken strips, fries, cheese curds, doughnut holes and ice cream.

By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
