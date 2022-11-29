SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

JamRock Cultural Restaurant plans move to Duluth

The Caribbean eatery is soon relocating from Superior to the former home of Doc Witherspoon's Soul Food Shack.

JamRock O'Neil.jpg
Owner and chef Tony O'Neil plans to relocate JamRock Cultural Restaurant from Superior to the former home of Doc Witherspoon's Soul Food Shack in Duluth.
Contributed / Joe Polecheck
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
November 29, 2022 08:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — JamRock Cultural Restaurant bid farewell to Superior on Nov. 17 after nearly two years of serving Caribbean cuisine to the community. Owner Antonio "Tony" O'Neil recently announced plans for its relocation back to Duluth, where it all began.

In 2019, O'Neil first started serving Jamaican food on a mobile grill outside the Spurs on First bar at 109 W. First St. in Duluth. During the pandemic, O'Neil got a food permit and moved his business to Superior, where he began selling food two days a week from his home.

After eviction, he moved to a commercial kitchen at the Superior Business Center for two weeks. Then, JamRock formed a partnership with Average Joe’s Pub, 1310 N. Fifth St., to serve Jamaican dishes out of the bar’s commercial kitchen.

063020.n.st.Jamrock1.jpg
Business
PREVIOUSLY: Jamaican restaurant to open at Average Joe's Pub in Superior
Chef Tony O'Neil has been serving up his signature JamRock Cultural Restaurant dishes for months from different locations.
June 30, 2020 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

In early 2021, JamRock moved to its own building at 1901 Tower Ave,. Superior, the former location of the Pak’s Green Corner restaurant.

As JamRock evolved, O’Neil set out to find a new location that offered a prep kitchen; professional equipment with a splitting door to separate kitchen staff from public and front house; and seating room for customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

After much searching, O'Neil said he found an affordable space to rent with a lot of potential at 319 W. First St., formerly home to Doc Witherspoon's Soul Food Shack.

033021.F.DNT.TacosC2.jpg
Business
FROM 2021: Duluth adds authentic tacos, creative hot dogs, soul food to menu
Tacos Tacos Tacos, UpDawg and Doc Witherspoon's Soul Food Shack are three new dining options.
March 25, 2021 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Christa Lawler

Before JamRock reopens in the new location, the building's leaking pipes and ceiling tiles will be replaced. The hooded stove awaits a new motor to be delivered, and a deep clean of the kitchen is underway. The existing murals will be covered and dining plates and silverware will be ordered.

JamRock mural.jpg
A new mural by Taylor Rose is painted at JamRock Cultural Restaurant's new location in Duluth.
Contributed / Tony O'Neil

"We are very close to being done. Equipment and items are starting to come in and we are drawing closer to our soft-opening day," O'Neil said.

The hours will be listed on jamrockculturalrestaurant.com. Once open, there will be a self-serve buffet Tuesdays through Fridays for lunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., then dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be open Saturdays noon to 9 p.m.

JamRock's GoFundMe page seeks donations for its new business venture, with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser reached $4,640 from 156 donors.

"I would like to share my passion and experiences through really good food and plating styles with the community. I’ve put my all into this brand and hope it continues to be well received," said O'Neil.

O'Neil prides himself in being an active community member, often cooking for people without homes and for The Ruth House in Superior; donating jackets; coaching Denfeld High School football; and mentoring children on and off the field.

"I stem from a proud family of Jamaicans and Panamanians all who came to the states to become doctors, nurses, professors and teachers," he said. "Hard work is all I saw coming up as a youth, which is why I go so hard in this community trying to change mindsets of others who inspire to be great daily."

ADVERTISEMENT

071820.F.DNT.ThingsWeLike.jpg
JamRock Cultural Restaurant's jerk shrimp and grits.
Melinda Lavine / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune

O'Neil's grandparents owned a restaurant in Jamaica before the family moved to Florida, where he was born. Raised in Jamaica, O'Neil has been cooking with his grandparents since childhood and learned to cook authentic cuisine from his grandmother. He became a certified chef with the American Culinary Federation.

"It’s how I stay so connected to my grandmother, who I lost in 2022. Not a day ever goes past where a smell or spice or taste doesn’t turn into a flashback of her showing me how much or how little it takes to change a dish dramatically. Love her with my all," O'Neil said.

It has not been an easy journey as a BIPOC business owner to start a restaurant, said O'Neil, who explained the biases and stereotypes that have been directed at him.

IMG_3372.jpg
Business
RELATED: Northland BIPOC businesses featured in new directory
Over 100 minority-owned restaurants, retail shops, services and organizations are included.
October 03, 2022 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

"Everything I do is 10 times harder than the other owners, be it business credit, events in the Twin Ports. If I’m not wearing multiple hats pushing and breaking down doors, it simply will not happen," O'Neil said. "I’m not the average mom-and-pop diner or corporate locations who have protocols. Real is rare and the energy given will get returned always."

Related Topics: DULUTHSUPERIORRESTAURANTS AND BARSBUSINESSSMALL BUSINESS
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand