Hermantown's Francisco Hockey among MN Cup semifinalists

MINNEAPOLIS — A Hermantown business is a semifinalist for the state's top business competition.

Francisco Hockey will compete in the Education and Training division of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management's MN Cup. The business provides contact and concussion prevention camps, personal video analysis, and information education technology training to further the game of hockey.

MN Cup received a record number of applicants this year in the state's top competition for business startups and entrepreneurs. More than 3,000 Minnesotans applied — 17% more than the record set in 2022, according to the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management website. Applicants created 887 individual business plans, compared to 805 the year before.

"Throughout COVID we saw quite a bit of an increase in the businesses being started. I think part of it is people had more time on their hands and got to pursue some of the things they've been wanting to," said Kailin Oliver, associate director of MN Cup.

Outreach has changed as well to focus on bringing in Greater Minnesota partnerships with the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Launch Minnesota initiative and other competitions outside of the metropolitan area, Oliver said.

Some 31% of applicants this year are located in Greater Minnesota. Additionally, 43% of applicants identified as women and 38% identified as non-white.

In May, there were 88 companies selected to move forward within nine divisions to compete for more than $400,000 in prize money.

"A lot of our entrepreneurs and organizations are kind of centered in the Twin Cities, and we want to acknowledge there are tons of ideas outside of that area," Oliver said. "So Francisco Hockey actually came out of a feeder competition called Innovate 218 in the northeast region of Minnesota. They won that competition a couple months before the MN Cup, and because of that, and because of our relationship with them, they were an automatic semifinalist this year."

Other categories include Energy/Cleantech/Water, Food/Ag/Beverage, General, High Tech, Impact Ventures, LifeScience/Health IT, Student and Youth.

There are 10 companies in each division of the semifinal round that were paired with mentors and underwent educational sessions. On July 17, MN Cup semifinalists each submitted a two-page executive summary, 15-slide pitch deck and one-minute video to judges.

"The idea is that we're helping them create materials that the judges will go on to use to help decide our finalists, but also that they'll be able to use post-competition," Oliver said. "So these are things they can utilize in presentations to investors. You can put a video anywhere on your website, on social media — all of those things. We want to help them develop materials that will be overall beneficial to them outside of MN Cup."

Following a two-week review of the materials, judges will then select the top three competitors from each division. In mid-August, 27 companies will move forward to do a 12-minute live pitch to judges.

Then the judges will select the division winners, who will present before the Grand Prize Review Committee on Sept. 18 at McNamara Alumni Center, where the grand prize winner will be announced.

MN Cup partners with the Secretary of State, which sends out recommendations for all registered businesses in Minnesota to partake in competition upon the opening of the application period in mid-March.

The competition requires that all applicants are Minnesota-based companies generating less than $1 million in revenue each year, ranging from start-ups to existing businesses.

"We see people who literally have an idea written down on a napkin and have really not taken all of the steps yet — they just have something that they want to pursue — to people who have a brick-and-mortar business shop set up and are making revenue, have employees, but still just need a little bit of help," Oliver said.

The top winner in each division will receive $25,000, as well as a grand prize winner announced in September who will take home another $50,000.

There are also special dedicated prizes of $25,000 each for the top women-led, Greater Minnesota and BIPOC startups.

"We end up with 20-25 companies that are taking home cash at the end of the competition," Oliver said.

The competition is funded through grants from community organizations and foundations, as well as MN Cup's relationships with major corporations such as General Mills for its Food/Ag/Beverage division, or from Excel Energy in the Energy/Cleantech/Water division.

Over the past 19 years, MN Cup has given away $5 million in non-diluted cash funding, according to the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management website.

"Our founders that we've tracked have gone on to raise over a billion dollars in capital," Oliver said. "Being able to provide that no-strings-attached startup money to create their prototype, to start manufacturing, to really just get setup to go and talk to true investors has been key for these businesses to go on and really interrupt the Minnesota economy and drive business here."