Hermantown food truck's barbecue, smoked goods are fire

HERMANTOWN — Delectable smoky aromas escaped the orange food truck as warm, billowing gales whipped through Miller Hill. “You can smell it from a mile away depending on the wind,” said Shelly Matson, tending the till.

Tuesday was Esko resident Patrick Johnston’s first visit to Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ , and after dining on brisket, coleslaw and mac and cheese, his review was in: “That is to die for. I’m hooked.”

The Tig's Smok'n Pig BBQ food truck is set up to serve customers Tuesday in the Kolar Chevrolet parking lot. The business is the brainchild of Troy “Tig” Fralich, whose “out-of-control hobby” began from a love of barbecuing and smoking foods. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Tig’s Smok’n fare has been buzzing around the Twin Ports since 2016, with regular sightings at Duluth Cider, Country Hearth and Harley Davidson, and sauces and rubs hitting the shelves at 18 locations, including Duluth Kitchen Co., Old World Meats and Super One Foods.

It’s the brainchild of Troy “Tig” Fralich, whose “out-of-control hobby” began from a love of barbecuing and smoking foods.

In 2013, Fralich bought an electric smoker and started “playing around.” After a series of summer barbecues, folks requested he cook at their events.

Troy Fralich serves food to a customer out of his food truck Tuesday. Everything’s smoked besides the coleslaw and the potato salad, Fralich said of his menu. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

When the amount of side gigs eventually called for a bigger smoker, Fralich arrived at a crossroads. “I can either take time away from family and have to work a bunch of overtime to pay for a smoker, or we could do a small business as a family," he said.

Soon, Fralich’s mother, wife and their two sons started with a menu of pulled pork, chicken quarters and smoked beans — hitting about 10 events a year and working out of three cars, many coolers and a smoker on a pull-behind trailer.

Troy Fralich laughs with his workers between orders. “I don't sauce any of my meats,” he said. “I believe the meat should stand on its own. You can add what you want on the side.” Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

In 2019, business was so good it called for the upgrade to the bright-orange food truck they now call home.

Mary Fralich introduced herself Tuesday as “Mom.” She works as the food truck supervisor, dishwasher, cleaner — wherever she’s needed — and said working with her son “means the world.”

“What a gift to spend time with your kids and your family. He’s a good guy, he’s got a great crew. Plus, I get to boss him around,” she said with a smirk.

“I couldn't do this without her,” added Troy Fralich.

Tig’s menu has expanded to smoked baked potatoes, nachos, a full rack of ribs and something called “The Pig Pile.” Everything’s smoked besides the coleslaw and the potato salad, and one thing has stayed the same.

“I don't sauce any of my meats,” Fralich said. “I believe the meat should stand on its own. You can add what you want on the side.”

Shredded pork is measured in a container before being placed on a bun. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Finding a good barbecue place can be tough in Minnesota, said Alyssa Prepodnik, who grew up visiting family and eating at “really good joints” in Texas.

“I’m not saying people don't know how to do it up here, but this is the only really good one I've found, so far,” Prepodnik said of Tig’s. “They know what they're doing, and they've got a lot of good options.”

Matson usually runs the till when she’s working, and she said, there are many repeat customers.

“What surprises a lot of people is they expect to come to a food truck, and they’re going to have to wait, and with us, everything is boom, boom, boom," she said. "And, it’s all homemade."

Tig’s is a regular on Mike Sylvester’s mail route, and the business’ speedy service and quality are big draws. The food is unlike anything else in the area, Sylvester said, adding he’s thankful it’s mobile, so he can snag a first-rate meal during his 30-minute lunch break.

Emily Morris and Aaron Voltzke prepare an order of food for a customer. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Sylvester lauded the Twin Ports’ food truck scene, which he and his co-workers frequent. “They're all local people, it’s nice to support the local entrepreneurs, and it’s high-quality food," he said.

For Fralich, the business can be long hours, running the smoker late into the night followed by very early mornings. The numerous rewards come from meeting folks and seeing how gathering around a meal changes interactions.

“I love watching people come together. They don’t ask names, they don’t ask anything about their religious beliefs, sexual orientation, politics — none of that comes up. They’re enjoying food,” he said. “Food is love, and it brings people together and none of that other garbage matters.”

Madelyn Morris serves an order of food to a customer. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Fralich is channeling that into a fundraiser, Teaming Up Together for Tammy Churness, on Saturday at Harley-Davidson Sport Center Inc. in Hermantown. The funds benefit the Churness family members who have been affected by cancer.

It’s the third such event led by Tig’s, and it started after Fralich’s brother-in-law died from a brain tumor in July 2021. Each year, donations and tips benefit a different family affected by cancer.

Fralich said this isn’t about him.

“I have a big orange trailer and a loud mouth," he said. "It’s the community doing this. We’re the platform for it.”

