Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Got a hole in your jeans? Duluth's Evia Koos can make something out of it

With regular sightings at farmers markets and Fall Fest, along with upcoming showings in Duluth and Two Harbors, her small business is flourishing.

items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Evia Koos, left, talks with Erika Resendiz Alonso, of Cloquet, who is shopping for utensil rolls during a holiday craft fair at the Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center on Nov. 26 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
December 02, 2022 08:00 AM
DULUTH — Old jeans, retired leather jackets and used burlap sacks — it's all fair game to Evia Koos. The Indonesia native and Duluth transplant repurposes these discarded items in her handmade goods that range from totes to produce bags and travel kits equipped with bamboo cutlery, a reusable straw and a fabric napkin, sewn and designed by Koos.

You don't make any more waste with plastic forks and spoons, she said. “Almost all my products try to encourage people to be environmentally friendly.”

items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Ivy Vainio carries a tote created by Evia Koos seen during a holiday craft fair in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

With regular sightings at summer farmers markets and Fall Fest, along with upcoming showings at Two Harbors Handcrafted Market on Dec. 10-11 and the Depot’s Great Hall Marketplace on Dec. 17, Koos’ small business is flourishing.

After a trip to the fabric store, her husband noticed her purchase and suggested she use his old jeans if she wanted to work with denim. From that, she created a jean-made laptop case, which her daughter photographed and posted to her personal social media accounts.

“One of my friends saw it and, 'Where do I get this?'" recalled Menique Koos, of Boulder, Colorado.

items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Evia Koos displays totes she made using burlap from coffee bean bags.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Erika Resendiz Alonso, of Cloquet, holds a utensil rolls created by Evia Koos.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Demand outgrew Evia Koos’ stock, and her business followed suit. Today, this is her full-time gig.

Koos likes turning less valuable items, like pants that have a hole, into something with renewed value. But the details of creating in her values does create additional steps. "It's more work," Koos said of maneuvering repurposed material.

Before starting, she hits used denim with a seam ripper. Burlap is tough because she has to hand-wash it to avoid shrinkage. While she incorporates bold-colored, store-bought fabric, "It's a pain in the butt,” she added.

items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Evia Koos, right, works with Linda Powless to untangle a bolt of yarn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Her at-home workroom is full of fabric and six sewing machines, many of which she bought used. Whether working leather, jeans or new fabric, "Every one has a purpose,” she said.

items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Several of the totes created by Evia Koos have a leather badge like this.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Koos got the idea for using burlap sacks while working at the airport. She hooked up with Duluth Coffee Co. and Dunn Brothers, and now has bags from Denver, Seattle and New York. She likes designing and working around the different graphics on the bags.

“It looks rustic and the material is durable and you can use it for everything,” she said.

"I'm super happy she started this business on her own, and it's blowing up,” said Menique Koos. The daughter and mother both own small businesses, and they sometimes talk shop and compare notes — hers as a professional photographer and her mother as a maker.

For Evia Koos, it’s been rewarding to see her mother blossom in this venture.

"I've noticed she seems a lot more happy. She's usually alone at home, and sewing is her outlet,” she said. “Doing shows and art festivals, she loves meeting new people, other fellow artists and small business owners."

Find Evia Koos' creations

Online: instagram.com/enkoos_handmade

In-person:

  • Handcrafted Market, Burlington Station, Two Harbors, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10-11.
  • The Great Hall Marketplace, The Depot, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 17.
items for sale at local holiday craft fair
Evia Koos created this zippered pouch made out of old jeans.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Related Topics: BUSINESSSMALL BUSINESSDULUTH
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
