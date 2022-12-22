Godfather's Pizza coming to Northland gas stations

GARY-NEW DULUTH — Godfather's Pizza is returning to the Northland.

Derek Medved, owner of KornerStore convenience stores, has confirmed a Godfather's Pizza Express will open at the Gary-New Duluth KornerStore next year.

Medved plans to implement the pizza chain at several other KornerStores, including in Hermantown and Lincoln Park, and is also considering the Chisholm and Sturgeon Lake stores.

"Things can change, depending on location, but as of right now, that's where we're looking to develop them. For sure Gary is going to be the first one, and that is 100%," Medved said. "We're going to be pretty much a traditional-style Godfather's restaurant without the sit-down."

The Godfather's Pizza Express will have the original Godfather's menu. Pizzas will be made to order, which can be ordered in-store or by calling ahead. There will also be a take-and-bake option. Favorite specialty pizzas, including taco and dessert varieties, will be part of the menu.

Medved expects to hire about six additional employees for each Godfather's franchise at the KornerStores. He said he's excited about the partnership and looks forward to offering quality food services at his convenience stores.

"The cornerstone of our industry is not only gas. It's not just convenience, but it is also food service," Medved said. "We do make sure that we are sharpening our pencil to make sure that we're going to be a competitor for the future."

There was once several Godfather’s Pizza locations in the Northland, including two in Duluth — one on London Road and one on Maple Grove Road — plus restaurants in Superior and Virginia.

The Omaha-based pizza company has hundreds of locations in the United States, including franchises in Baudette, the Twin Cities metro area, Fargo and three Express restaurants in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.