Former Duluth Chamber staff member hires legal counsel following termination

DULUTH — A former Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce staff member plans to file a lawsuit claiming she was unlawfully terminated from her position last month.

On Nov. 10, Martha Bremer was fired from the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce; the former director of FUSE and Leadership Duluth had served eight years with the chamber.

According to Bremer, the termination came despite a history of positive performance reviews; the most recent given by President Matt Baumgartner in April 2022, she said.

While Bremer declined any further interviews, she said in a news release that "The alleged performance issues resulting in my termination arose immediately after I reported concerns about the process and diversity, equity and inclusion issues underlying the hiring for a leadership position, as well as my related questions through proper board channels. Following my reports, I continued to represent the chamber effectively, both internally and externally, with the same commitment and passion as I brought to my job for the past eight years. I am grateful for the support from others in the community who share the same concerns, but I appreciate privacy at this time."

According to the press release, sent on Friday afternoon by Minneapolis law firm Nichols Kaster, PLLP, regarding the termination, its partners David Schlesinger and Laura Farley have been retained to represent Bremer. Schlesinger told the News Tribune that Bremer plans to file a civil case against the chamber within the next couple of weeks.

"When the chamber hired its former board chair (Daniel Fanning) to head a new foundation within the organization under circumstances that raised the appearance of impropriety, Martha raised appropriate questions. Soon thereafter, the chamber terminated her employment. But Martha’s leadership continues. We are proud to represent her," Schlesinger said in the release.

According to Baumgartner, the hiring of Daniel Fanning in mid-September as the vice president of strategy and policy and the executive director of the newly formed Duluth Area Chamber Foundation was in line with chamber policies and current practices.

"Fanning’s hire was done in the exact same, consistent way that all current and former chamber staff have been hired for over a decade. As far as Mr. Fanning’s hire, human resources, legal and board representation were involved and consulted," Baumgartner said in a statement. "It is important to note that Duluth Chamber bylaws clearly state the president of the chamber has the authority to conduct all hirings and firings. In the spirit of cooperation and transparency, I have always kept our board leadership, human resources and legal teams in the loop and sought their advice on personnel matters."

According to Baumgartner, human resources and legal consultants have been involved throughout the process of Bremer's termination, adding it was "completely unrelated to the establishment of a foundation and/or any other personnel matters."