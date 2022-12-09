SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Duluth Chamber staff member hires legal counsel following termination

Martha Bremer served eight years at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, and says she was fired after bringing concerns about a hiring process to the board's attention.

Martha Bremer.jpg
Martha Bremer was the former director of FUSE and Leadership Duluth for eight years at the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.
News Tribune file
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
December 09, 2022 04:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — A former Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce staff member plans to file a lawsuit claiming she was unlawfully terminated from her position last month.

On Nov. 10, Martha Bremer was fired from the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce; the former director of FUSE and Leadership Duluth had served eight years with the chamber.

According to Bremer, the termination came despite a history of positive performance reviews; the most recent given by President Matt Baumgartner in April 2022, she said.

While Bremer declined any further interviews, she said in a news release that "The alleged performance issues resulting in my termination arose immediately after I reported concerns about the process and diversity, equity and inclusion issues underlying the hiring for a leadership position, as well as my related questions through proper board channels. Following my reports, I continued to represent the chamber effectively, both internally and externally, with the same commitment and passion as I brought to my job for the past eight years. I am grateful for the support from others in the community who share the same concerns, but I appreciate privacy at this time."

According to the press release, sent on Friday afternoon by Minneapolis law firm Nichols Kaster, PLLP, regarding the termination, its partners David Schlesinger and Laura Farley have been retained to represent Bremer. Schlesinger told the News Tribune that Bremer plans to file a civil case against the chamber within the next couple of weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When the chamber hired its former board chair (Daniel Fanning) to head a new foundation within the organization under circumstances that raised the appearance of impropriety, Martha raised appropriate questions. Soon thereafter, the chamber terminated her employment. But Martha’s leadership continues. We are proud to represent her," Schlesinger said in the release.

According to Baumgartner, the hiring of Daniel Fanning in mid-September as the vice president of strategy and policy and the executive director of the newly formed Duluth Area Chamber Foundation was in line with chamber policies and current practices.

"Fanning’s hire was done in the exact same, consistent way that all current and former chamber staff have been hired for over a decade. As far as Mr. Fanning’s hire, human resources, legal and board representation were involved and consulted," Baumgartner said in a statement. "It is important to note that Duluth Chamber bylaws clearly state the president of the chamber has the authority to conduct all hirings and firings. In the spirit of cooperation and transparency, I have always kept our board leadership, human resources and legal teams in the loop and sought their advice on personnel matters."

According to Baumgartner, human resources and legal consultants have been involved throughout the process of Bremer's termination, adding it was "completely unrelated to the establishment of a foundation and/or any other personnel matters."

Related Topics: DULUTH CHAMBER OF COMMERCEDULUTHBUSINESS
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand