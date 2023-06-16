Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia

The Burger Paradox menu oozes charm with picks like the Paul B’Onion, What If I Want Wings? and the Galaxy Surfer.

A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
The Wompling at Burger Paradox is a beef and pork patty with carrot daikon slaw, pickled jalapeno, scallion cream cheese, sweet chili sauce and wontons. Burger Paradox opened in May in Duluth's Lincoln Park Craft District.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 10:36 AM

DULUTH — Nearly all booths and tables were filled on a Friday night at Burger Paradox .

The burger joint opened at 2113 W. Superior St. in May — the latest in the Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants.

More vacancies at the bar stools and high-tops, but once requested, the gracious host was cool seating us in the busyness rather than the bar. Painted in a deep-slate gray, the bar boasts pops of color in hot-pink painted vents and pink- and tangerine-tinted hanging light fixtures.

restaurant under construction
Business
RELATED: Burger joint to open in Lincoln Park
Burger Paradox adds to the mix of Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants projects in the growing Duluth neighborhood.
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

A swirling mural design in pink, cantaloupe and Big Bird yellow covers a wide wall with “cocktails” and “burgers” painted in shiny block letters and dripping in Garbage Pail Kids-esque ooze.

Exquisite, and the artful spin on nostalgia continues throughout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separated with floor-to-ceiling “windows” bordered in lime green, the dining area is dotted with wall hangings of a Pink Panther Vogue cover and a graffiti-backed Mona Lisa.

A colorful mural covers a brick wall in a full restaurant dining room.
Patrons dine and chat June 2 at Burger Pardox. The colorful murals on the walls in the dining room and bar were painted by an employee.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

And, the restaurant name centers in a second mural painted in vibrant red, purple and blue. (Both murals were painted by an employee, reported the host.)

I greeted three friends, also first-time diners, en route to our seats, and the room buzzed with guests of all ages.

A front-and-back menu reads "munchies, smashies and malts" on one side, and "cocktails, drafts and tall boys" on the other.

This menu oozes charm with picks like the Paul B’Onion, What If I Want Wings? and the Galaxy Surfer — and bonus, it gives you a chance to flex your pop-culture chops.

Unprompted, I silently raced to name all the movies and TV show references I could, before affectionately describing a menu-referenced scene from “Coming to America” (which my dining buddy hadn’t seen — yet).

A handwritten sign displays business hours for Burger Paradox.
A handwritten sign displays business hours.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Burgers run $12-$15 and cocktails are $8-$10. Corn Ribs and Moo Fries (with pork and pickled veggies) are top-listed munchies picks.

We waited a few extra minutes to order, and I soaked in the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can hear the malt machine whirring from the prep area, and I overheard a waiter telling another table birthday guests get a free malt. I made a note to self, mentally dotting my fingertips together like George Burns.

Once we ordered, the food came out quickly.

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE

Like at sister restaurant OMC, diners get a four-bottle tray of sauces — among them garlic aioli and a cilantro jalapeno. (They unveiled a quality-spicy southeast Asian chili sauce on our second visit that’s worth tasting!)

I ordered the Wompling, a beef and pork burger, seasoned with ginger and fresh garlic, carrot daikon slaw, pickled jalapenos, scallion cream cheese, sweet chili sauce and wontons on a grilled brioche bun. (Though, the online menu says it comes on a pretzel roll, mine came out on brioche.)

The first bite is a ride of complex flavors with pleasing textures in the crunchy carrot daikon and jalapeno cream cheese, leaving a lasting taste of sweet chili sauce. The smashed patty crumble-melted in my mouth.

Expect sweet, savory, crunchy and messy with pangs of flavor and subtle kick in this fresh, original-to-me and oh-so-delicious burger.

My fries came out slightly soggy, needing a minute or so more in the deep fryer. (On our second visit, they were perfectly firm, tender and lightly salted.)

Whipped cream, a vanilla wafer and a maraschino cherry top a malt standing against the backdrop of red, blue and black mural.
A vanilla wafer, maraschino cherry and whipped cream top this salted caramel malt.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Perfect for splitting or solo, the salted caramel malt is a thick, rich, sugary-with-a-pinch-of-salty treat topped with a pile of whipped cream, a vanilla wafer and a maraschino cherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wafer added a satisfying textural touch, and the cherry an aesthetically pleasing spot of color for me. Not generally a fan of malt flavoring, this was a prime re-intro to a traditional diner staple.

FYI, Burger Paradox offers hard and soft malts (with or without alcohol).

I swapped burger bites with my dining buddy, who ordered a Royale with Cheese.

Less than a week later, he invited me down the hill for another trip to this burger joint, which is quickly becoming his fave — and I think he’s onto something.

ALSO READ
1894-the-whole-room.jpg
Business
Perham area restaurants primed for busy summer
Several businesses recently changed hands in the Perham area and a church turned restaurant is celebrating its fourth year in business as the community readies for the arrival of the warm-weather crowd.
June 09, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
Chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak sizzles on a skillet with a small plate of beans, rice and salsa nearby.
Lifestyle
Food review: This Superior restaurant's dish is 'Especial'
The Guadalajara entree arrived sizzling on a skillet and stacked with chorizo, shrimp, chicken and steak.
June 09, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman with bags of rhubarb stalks in a walk-in cooler.
Business
Duluth businesses, nonprofits barter for rhubarb
Love Creamery, Positively 3rd Street Bakery, Vikre Distillery and Chum are among those accepting rhubarb donations in exchange for their products, or to help raise funds for community causes.
June 08, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
crepes from a food truck
Business
Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
Crepes Amour opens at North Shore Scenic Railroad.
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
cafe focused on game enthusiasts
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth couple opens dream coffee and game shop
Erin and Matt Glesner have been working to fill in the void in Duluth's gaming scene.
May 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Streetview of the Tipsy Mosquito exterior with a butterfly mural painted on the side on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Business
Tipsy Mosquito wine and spirit bar a new sweet spot in Two Harbors
The new wine and spirit bar with 'speakeasy' vibes opened earlier this year.
May 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A server peeks through the stickered window of a food truck to offer an order in a cardboard to-go box. Condiments, beverages and utensils are displayed beneath a menu on the side of the green vehicle.
Business
Duluth-based food truck returns for 11th season
Shrimp po'boys and Cajun shrimp tacos are coming soon to the Rambler.
May 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Closed sign in a restaurant window.
Business
Taste of Saigon switches to Styrofoam amid staff shortage
The Canal Park restaurant is operating at half-staff with no servers.
May 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Two corn tortilla tacos rest in a basket with a side of dipping sauce.
Lifestyle
Food review: Chachos Taqueria's tamale, birria, jackfruit tacos
Wrapped in a quality corn tortilla, the birria comes with beef brisket, onions and cilantro, and is spotted with hefty, melted shards of Oaxaca cheese.
May 19, 2023 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Grandma's Restaurant building with the Aerial Lift Bridge in the background.
Business
Duluth Visitor Center relocates to Grandma's Saloon & Grill
The new site in the heart of Canal Park will open Memorial Day weekend.
May 11, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
A woman poses for a photo
Business
New reporter joins Cloquet Pine Journal
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Esko baseball players play hacky sack before practice.
Prep
Prep baseball: It’s ‘smiles all around’ for Esko when the hacky sack shows up
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb