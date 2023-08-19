Food review: Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich worth the drive

TWO HARBORS — Madeira Bistro was packed on a Thursday afternoon.

Named after the 1905 Madeira shipwreck and the subsequent saving of its crew, the history of this spot's namesake is written proudly near the register.

The walls are covered in a large map of Lake Superior and antique-looking mirrors. A lime-green motif runs throughout.

Diners gather at Madeira Bistro. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Woodland themed ornaments dangle from a brass-looking chandelier, and a detailed mural depicts a ship resting in the palm of a large mermaid, mid-swim.

The eye trails to a bright patchwork-quilt covered loveseat and a cabinet boasting Madeira merchandise.

Once seated, I stepped out of my comfort zone and ordered the Summer Bruschetta Sandwich. Shortly after the lunch rush, the bistro was out of the baguettes on which this sandwich is usually served, so I opted for the multigrain bread.







For a side, I had my pick of Curried Chicken and Almond Wild Rice Soup, Rainbow Slaw and Spring Potato Salad. The server said the soup is a fan favorite.

The word for this entree is fresh. From the thick, “meaty” mozzarella slices to the dressed strawberries, basil and tomato, this was bright, subtly sweet and creamy with hints of savory in the red onion and balsamic glaze.

It tasted like a seasonal lunch and dessert in one, dotted with charming food markers.

Bright-green bistro sets sit outside Madeira in Two Harbors. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The Curried Chicken and Almond Wild Rice Soup was creamy, brothy and packed with flavor, as well as celery, onion, well-sized shreds of chicken, almond slivers and curly morsels of wild rice.

A modest side of kettle chips were salted just right with a pleasing crisp.

Prices are reasonable, with the sandwich coming in at $14 and a cup of soup at $4.50.

The menu boasts a mix of bowls, sandwiches and sides, with entrees hovering around $15. Madeira also offers a “Little Ones” menu, and a range of drinks from a Pellegrino Split to Earth Rider Superior Pale Ale.

Reading up on this business, it’s woman-owned with sustainable values. ( Its website says it is “99% plastic free.”) And, they work with Minnesota vendors: Cannon Falls’ Ferndale Market and Minneapolis’ Franklin Street Bakery.

All of this makes Madeira Bistro a solid North Shore option.