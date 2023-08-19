Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Food review: Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich worth the drive

With thick, “meaty” mozzarella slices, dressed strawberries, fresh basil and tomato, this is a bright, subtly sweet and creamy lunch and dessert wrapped in one.

madeira sandwich.jpg
Madeira Bistro's Summer Bruschetta Sandwich comes with fresh mozzarella tomato, red onion, basil, dressed strawberries and balsamic glaze, and a toasted baguette.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 9:43 AM

TWO HARBORS — Madeira Bistro was packed on a Thursday afternoon.

Named after the 1905 Madeira shipwreck and the subsequent saving of its crew, the history of this spot's namesake is written proudly near the register.

The walls are covered in a large map of Lake Superior and antique-looking mirrors. A lime-green motif runs throughout.

madeira interior.jpg
Diners gather at Madeira Bistro.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Woodland themed ornaments dangle from a brass-looking chandelier, and a detailed mural depicts a ship resting in the palm of a large mermaid, mid-swim.

The eye trails to a bright patchwork-quilt covered loveseat and a cabinet boasting Madeira merchandise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once seated, I stepped out of my comfort zone and ordered the Summer Bruschetta Sandwich. Shortly after the lunch rush, the bistro was out of the baguettes on which this sandwich is usually served, so I opted for the multigrain bread.

read more

For a side, I had my pick of Curried Chicken and Almond Wild Rice Soup, Rainbow Slaw and Spring Potato Salad. The server said the soup is a fan favorite.

The word for this entree is fresh. From the thick, “meaty” mozzarella slices to the dressed strawberries, basil and tomato, this was bright, subtly sweet and creamy with hints of savory in the red onion and balsamic glaze.

It tasted like a seasonal lunch and dessert in one, dotted with charming food markers.

madeira exterior.jpg
Bright-green bistro sets sit outside Madeira in Two Harbors.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The Curried Chicken and Almond Wild Rice Soup was creamy, brothy and packed with flavor, as well as celery, onion, well-sized shreds of chicken, almond slivers and curly morsels of wild rice.

A modest side of kettle chips were salted just right with a pleasing crisp.

Prices are reasonable, with the sandwich coming in at $14 and a cup of soup at $4.50.

The menu boasts a mix of bowls, sandwiches and sides, with entrees hovering around $15. Madeira also offers a “Little Ones” menu, and a range of drinks from a Pellegrino Split to Earth Rider Superior Pale Ale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reading up on this business, it’s woman-owned with sustainable values. ( Its website says it is “99% plastic free.”) And, they work with Minnesota vendors: Cannon Falls’ Ferndale Market and Minneapolis’ Franklin Street Bakery.

All of this makes Madeira Bistro a solid North Shore option.

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
Worker serves up food
Members Only
Business
Hermantown food truck's barbecue, smoked goods are fire
Tig’s Smok’n Pig BBQ serves smoked baked potatoes, nachos, a full rack of ribs and something called “The Pig Pile"
2d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Men pose with robot lawnmowers.
Business
Robot lawn mowers roll out in Duluth
Aug 11
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A person in a pale yellow shirt hold their hand up, motioning to a storefront with bright red trim and blue letters.
Business
Longtime Lincoln Park business gets facelift
Aug 10
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
Aug 4
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 17 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014 as its features editor, and today, she writes about the people, the heartbeat of the community.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

In 2006, she earned bachelor's degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota, and that summer, she started her career as a copy editor and page designer at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald, a Forum Communications Co. sister publication. In 2012, she helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving east to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Artist stands near painted bears.
Members Only
Business
Northlandia: Great! Lakes Candy Kitchen, where turtles are for eating and bears are for hugging
3h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Woman speaking
Members Only
Business
Officials, Duluth chamber mull solutions for child care crisis
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
2023 FMWF Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit graphic
Business
Live Thursday at 8 a.m.: Midwest Cybersecurity and Technology Summit​
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A man spits a cherry pit into the air during a contest.
Local
Weekly Wave: The great DNT Pit Spit revisited
17h ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Ben Lorenz' 48-inch muskie
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
VIDEO: Giant muskie, keeper walleye caught on same lure at same time
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Players make tackle.
Prep
Prep football: Superior's youth shows in season-opening defeat
11h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Question mark galaxies
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Webb captures kooky cosmic question mark
22h ago
 · 
By  Bob King