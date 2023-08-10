Food review: Duluth cafe, juice bar does good food with good conscience

DULUTH — I weaved through downtown Duluth on Friday, Aug. 4, like a local Ms. Pac-Man, making right-angle turns up, down and through construction in a haphazard, normally nonsensical route.

Inside Juice Pharm is a tribute to the former Red Herring Lounge, the previous occupant of the building. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

That said, I was pleasantly surprised that reaching the Juice Pharm was relatively simple.

Built in the 1800s, the space at 208 E. First St. was formerly a dry cleaners, a fish company, Rocket Bar and was at one time rumored to be a speakeasy.

Pre-Juice Pharm, its most recent iteration is the Red Herring Lounge , which closed in 2019, and the shift from a music venue and cocktail bar to a plant-based cafe and juice bar feels very Duluth.

Walking in the building draws memories of the Homegrown Music Festival and music shows past, and it was satisfying to see in the entryway a framed photo collage with scenes from those good ol' days.

Painted neon yellow, Juice Pharm's building is easy to spot along East First Street. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Juice Pharm opened in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood in 2017. After housing a second cafe in the Skywalk, Juice Pharm in fall 2019 planted roots downtown, currently its only location.

On a late Friday afternoon, it was easy to spot Juice Pharm’s lively vibe in its neon-painted exterior, abundant plant life and its wall hangings featuring illustrations of chia seeds, spirulina and matcha.

A cream-colored stone mosaic design wrapped around the juice bar, the ledge covered in a row of bananas. Bright Eyes and The Beatles played overhead, and a warm breeze filtered in from the open glass garage door.

Adults teetered in and out with child-sized lunch dates, and patrons sat sprinkled at tables, at the couch, and one in a high-backed, peace-lily painted chair.

More than juice, this cafe offers an ample plant-based, gluten-free menu with items like al pastor tacos, a Buddha bowl, Hawaiian wrap, smoothies, “hot elixirs” and acai bowls.

Prices run $4 for nutty monkey toast and top out at $15 for Gogi (Korean “meat”) tacos.

Diners congregate during a late afternoon at Juice Pharm. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Awaiting my order, I first tested the Gold Tonic juice. It smelled fruity and earthy, and the first sip brought a punch of sweetness from the orange and pineapple — sans the sugar rush — before flavors shifted into a balanced groundedness from the carrot, turmeric and green apple.

My ChickBac Ranch Bowl came with chickpeas, bacon tempeh, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, carrots, spring mix and thick ranch.

Wall hangings feature an array of common ingredients served in items sold at the Juice Pharm. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The bacon tempeh (a plant-based protein made from fermented soybeans) tasted indistinguishably like bacon in its tasty blend of salty and smokey and its compact and textured finish.

The chickpeas were well-seasoned, the spring greens and carrots were crisp, and the onions were diced into delightfully small cubes. For $14, this plant-based bowl was a filling, fresh and colorful summer lunch.

Juice Pharm’s values extend to its compostable cutlery and the trifecta of waste bins: recyclable, compostable and landfill. Also, juicers can return their empty bottles for $1 off their next visit.

This is good food with a good conscience.