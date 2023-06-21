Food review: Crepes Amour aims to deliver the sweet and savory

DULUTH — On a sunny Saturday, we followed the sidewalk winding around The Depot at 506 W. Michigan St. Soon, we descended upon Crepes Amour, the stationary food truck located at the mouth of the North Shore Scenic Railroad .

The order-taker ran a basket to a patron seated at one of the many picnic tables. The healthy crowd of families grew healthier, as we scanned the offerings. Days after its June 1 opening, it seemed we were the only ones here for the crepes — a possibility I’m sure hasn’t lasted.

For the uninitiated, a crepe is a thin pancake prepared on a cast-iron griddle and stuffed, folded or topped with savory or sweet goodies.

Crepes Amour sells 50-50 sweet and savory, the order-taker said, her head leaning from the elevated stance in the window. I went for one of each.

Patrons place an order at the Crepes Amour food truck Saturday, June 3, 2023. Crepes Amour opened this month at North Shore Scenic Railroad. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

With my salad and chicken crepe, I had my choice of ranch or a house-made vinaigrette, their “special sauce,” and who can resist that.

And, would I like chocolate sauce and whipped cream with my sweet crepe?

Oh, yes, please.

The crepes came out open-faced, spongy, plain, pleasing and thicker than I’d anticipated.

I was confused on how to eat ’em, but after some trial and error maneuvering the toppings, I ended up rolling my savory crepe like a taco and eventually tearing apart the sweet one with two wooden (yay) forks.

Crepes Amour offers a mix of savory and sweet options: fruit/berries, banana/nutella as well as peanut butter and jelly, salad, chicken and bacon. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The chicken tasted fair, a little less than warm along with the cheese. The vinaigrette was spunky and light, a pro to this mix.

The sweet option felt like a treat, as does anything topped with whipped cream. The blueberries and raspberries, fresh and bright, with a rich grounding of the chocolate sauce.

A solo crepe is $4.50. For $2, add berries, or bananas and Nutella. On the savory side, add $2.50 for salad, $3 for chicken and $1.50 for bacon.

My experience was novel and full of fleeting fancy feels.

Handwritten menus listing Crepes Amour menu options Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the North Shore Scenic Railroad. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

A haute dog or a PB&J crepe cost five bucks each

Another menu listed pretzels, croissants and macarons on deck from Duluth's Best Bread, and cinnamon sugar, ketchup and a range of mustards stood at the ready.

Traffic from I-35 zoomed and boomed — literally — overhead, and music burst from the railroad museum speakers.

A food truck, stationary or otherwise, seems like a good idea for folks boarding or exiting the North Shore Scenic Railroad, and this is the first food option of its kind down here .