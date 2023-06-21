Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Food review: Crepes Amour aims to deliver the sweet and savory

The sweet option felt like a treat, topped with whipped cream. The blueberries and raspberries were fresh and bright, with a rich grounding of the chocolate sauce.

A crepe with berries and cream.
A crepe with blueberries, raspberries, whipped cream is drizzled with chocolate sauce at Crepes Amour.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 2:00 PM

DULUTH — On a sunny Saturday, we followed the sidewalk winding around The Depot at 506 W. Michigan St. Soon, we descended upon Crepes Amour, the stationary food truck located at the mouth of the North Shore Scenic Railroad .

The order-taker ran a basket to a patron seated at one of the many picnic tables. The healthy crowd of families grew healthier, as we scanned the offerings. Days after its June 1 opening, it seemed we were the only ones here for the crepes — a possibility I’m sure hasn’t lasted.

crepes from a food truck
Business
RELATED: Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
Crepes Amour opens at North Shore Scenic Railroad.
June 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

For the uninitiated, a crepe is a thin pancake prepared on a cast-iron griddle and stuffed, folded or topped with savory or sweet goodies.

Crepes Amour sells 50-50 sweet and savory, the order-taker said, her head leaning from the elevated stance in the window. I went for one of each.

Two customers order at the window of a silver food truck.
Patrons place an order at the Crepes Amour food truck Saturday, June 3, 2023. Crepes Amour opened this month at North Shore Scenic Railroad.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

With my salad and chicken crepe, I had my choice of ranch or a house-made vinaigrette, their “special sauce,” and who can resist that.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, would I like chocolate sauce and whipped cream with my sweet crepe?

Oh, yes, please.

The crepes came out open-faced, spongy, plain, pleasing and thicker than I’d anticipated.

I was confused on how to eat ’em, but after some trial and error maneuvering the toppings, I ended up rolling my savory crepe like a taco and eventually tearing apart the sweet one with two wooden (yay) forks.

A berry and whipped cream-covered and a chicken and salad-covered crepe rest in a tray.
Crepes Amour offers a mix of savory and sweet options: fruit/berries, banana/nutella as well as peanut butter and jelly, salad, chicken and bacon.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

The chicken tasted fair, a little less than warm along with the cheese. The vinaigrette was spunky and light, a pro to this mix.

The sweet option felt like a treat, as does anything topped with whipped cream. The blueberries and raspberries, fresh and bright, with a rich grounding of the chocolate sauce.

A solo crepe is $4.50. For $2, add berries, or bananas and Nutella. On the savory side, add $2.50 for salad, $3 for chicken and $1.50 for bacon.

My experience was novel and full of fleeting fancy feels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handwritten menus listing options stand side by side.
Handwritten menus listing Crepes Amour menu options Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

A haute dog or a PB&J crepe cost five bucks each

Another menu listed pretzels, croissants and macarons on deck from Duluth's Best Bread, and cinnamon sugar, ketchup and a range of mustards stood at the ready.

Traffic from I-35 zoomed and boomed — literally — overhead, and music burst from the railroad museum speakers.

A food truck, stationary or otherwise, seems like a good idea for folks boarding or exiting the North Shore Scenic Railroad, and this is the first food option of its kind down here .

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
072321.N.DNT.TASTE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Get a Taste of Greece in Duluth
The two-day festival features Greek food, traditional dancing, Greek costumes and more.
June 19, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Man works on his bike.
Lifestyle
Duluth no-cost, volunteer-run bike repair shop riding strong
June 16, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A hamburger with jalapeno, orange carrot daikon and cream cheese sits in a basket with fries.
Business
Food review: New Lincoln Park burger joint delivers complex flavors, artful nostalgia
June 16, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Cars drive through a three-way intersection with a white billboard declaring a reward for tips of a missing woman.
The Vault
Nearly 8 years later, Duluth woman's disappearance remains unsolved
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for June 21, 2023
June 21, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Scandinavian products for sale
Business
Scandinavian North opens in Canal Park
June 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Permanent Cosmetics by Desire_before and after_web
Business
Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Venus Mars Moon
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Celebrate summer's first night with a Venus-moon-firefly hunt
June 21, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
plain crash wreckage in woods
Local
Authorities ID victims in fatal plane crash north of Duluth
June 21, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
xxxx21.N.DNT.TalonC3.jpg
Local
State begins review of proposed nickel mine near Tamarack
June 21, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A courtroom gavel
Local
Charges: Brimson bait shop owner pondered abducting children
June 21, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen