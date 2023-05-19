99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Esko couple open alpaca ranch

Five Daughters Farm won five blue ribbons at Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest.

five daughters farm family.jpg
Aili, 4, Jared and Jennifer Hegna pose for a photograph in front of their barn in Esko on Monday. The Hegnas run Five Daughters Farm, where they raise alpacas.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 12:00 PM

ESKO — “They’re cute, they’re curious. They’re almost like cats,” said Jared Hegna.

He and his wife, Jennifer Hegna, are behind the alpaca ranch, Five Daughters Farm .

Three white and one dark brown alpaca graze in a pasture.
Alpacas Bruno, Bandit, Pedro and Matty graze Monday in the pasture at Five Daughters Farm.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

It’s a new venture for the couple, who purchased their 20 acres in 2020, but they’re off to a solid start. They recently won five blue ribbons at the Wisconsin Alpaca & Fiber Fest and the Great Midwest Alpaca Festival in Madison.

“I wish I would’ve done this 20 years earlier,” said Jennifer.

Fully grown, alpacas weigh 150-160 pounds. They live 15-20 years and they come in 22 colors. They're gentle, curious animals, but, Jared said, “as soon as you touch them … they don’t like to be petted."

ADVERTISEMENT

matty alpaca.jpg
Matty smiles for the camera.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

At Five Daughters Farm, their alpacas are white, beige, dark fawn, light brown and black with names like Matty, Pedro, Bandit, Coco and Max.

A commercial banker by day, Jennifer Hegna said she’d wanted alpacas since she was a kid.

The Hegnas toured Solway Township’s Frosty Ridge Alpacas with owners Loni and Horst Blumerich. There, Hegna saw a way to make it happen.

A man in a black shirt holds an orange pail in one hand, and three alpacas eat from his other hand.
Jared Hegna feeds the family's alpacas.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Under the tutelage of Loni and Horst Blumerich, of Frosty Ridge, the Hegnas purchased initial animals from the Blumerichs.

The Hegna land was formerly owned by an equine veterinarian, so much of the necessary infrastructure only needed updates.

read more
clover valley farm trail graphic.jpg
Business
Duluth, Two Harbors growers launch Clover Valley Farm Trail
Eleven locally owned small farms will open weekly self-service farm stands May 28 through October.
May 13, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
NERCC - display case meat retail store (1).jpg
Business
Saginaw correctional facility opens meat store
The biggest hits so far are the beef sticks and smoked Polish sausage, said Matt Wrazidlo, Northeast Regional Corrections Center head butcher.
March 29, 2023 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Dustin Soyring, right, uses a bandsaw to butcher a carcass for a customer while Daniel Litchke, left, wraps up different cuts of meat for the client as Julie Litchke works on labeling the packages at Litchke Farms
Business
Superior cattle farm has its work cut out for it
“Watch out for your fingers,” said Dan Krisak, part-timer at Litchke Farms. “We haven’t lost any yet, but every one of us gets a Band-Aid and keeps going.”
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
David Wise buffalo daughter.jpg
News
Minnesota farm welcomes buffalo's return to tribal land
"It was awesome to hear the thunder of their hooves on the ground," said David Wise. Before Monday, there were no buffalo within the reservation boundaries of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
November 10, 2022 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Jane Marynik checks her bean pods after shaking them out in her barrel at her Four Beans Farm
Business
Superior woman launches bean farm in Wrenshall
Jane Marynik named Four Beans Farm in honor of her four children. “I grow kids and veggies,” she said.
October 14, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Farm scene at rural correctional facility
Members Only
Local
Inmates learn trade skills at Duluth correctional facility
“I don’t think anything comes out of sitting in a cell,” said Kathy Lionberger, division director at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center.
September 30, 2022 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Claire and Pete Lande pose with their dog Howie at Farm Lande
Business
Duluth farmer finds niche in native perennials, bees
“Not everyone wants to be a beekeeper," said Claire Lande, of Farm Lande. "There’s something a little more hardcore about it."
September 02, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Family in blueberry field.
Business
Cloquet family finds success in blueberry farming
“In the initial years, we felt kind of embarrassed that we were the ones to take that leap," said Veronica Gaidelis-Langer, owner of Sweet Land Farm. "I am so proud of how far we’ve come and how much we’ve learned.”
July 28, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
John and Emily Beaton smile as Emily holds a pizza peel with a fresh pie outside their wood-fire oven.
Members Only
Business
Saginaw couple looks to launch the Northland's first pizza farm
Fairhaven Farm's got the wood-fire oven. To build the rest, they're hosting a Kickstarter campaign
February 11, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
121121.F.DNT.BUFFALO.C01.jpg
Business
Esko bison farmer talks tools of the trade
“If there’s any species that has every right not to trust anyone, it’s the buffalo," Don Solwold said. "That’s probably what draws me to them. They’re a noble animal."
December 11, 2021 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

They purchased their initial animals from Blumerich, who has been a great help getting started.

Hegna said she and the alpacas are fortunate to have mentor and a farm animal veterinarian Justin Dahl, of Superior's Happy Tails, so close by.

Alpacas are low-maintenance animals, and their soft-padded feet are gentle on pastures. After shearing day next week, the Hegna alpacas will appear two-third the size. The fiber collected will be processed into yarn locally, at Grumpelstiltskin's Fiber Mill, which opened in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in a black shirt holds a plastic bag filled with brown alpaca fiber.
Jennifer Hegna holds a bag of fiber from her alpaca, Coco. Hegna will combine this alpaca fiber with fiber sheared from her alpacas this month. The combined amount will be milled into yarn.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Hegna held a plastic bag of milk-chocolate brown-colored fiber, marked "Coquette Coco.” It’s part of last year’s yield, which will be combined so the Hegnas can have a larger amount prepared for processing.

She pulled out a handful of fiber, examining it in her hands.

A brown alpaca peeks out from a red barn.
Hegna alpaca Coquette, or "Coco" for short, peeks out of the Five Daughters Farm barn in Esko on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

“What you're looking for is how crimpy it is,” she said, adding that straighter fiber signifies less capacity to make quality yarn.

Right now, the focus is on shearing day, but down the line, the Hegnas aim to move ahead. They’ll build their herd and breed more animals, they’ll attend more shows, and they hope to open a farm store where they can sell their goods.

Asked about their farm name, Jennifer Hegna went the literal route. “I have five daughters; I have no sons.”

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
Two corn tortilla tacos rest in a basket with a side of dipping sauce.
Lifestyle
Food review: Chachos Taqueria's tamale, birria, jackfruit tacos
Wrapped in a quality corn tortilla, the birria comes with beef brisket, onions and cilantro, and is spotted with hefty, melted shards of Oaxaca cheese.
May 19, 2023 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman, standing, speaks into a microphone while a man seated to her right laughs.
Arts and Entertainment
'Gag Me with a Spoon' to return May 21
May 12, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
anchor bar anchor burger.jpg
Lifestyle
Food review: Anchor Bar and Grill's Anchor Burger
May 10, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
D431C15C-6155-4FC2-9580-BE1023D7D323.jpg
News
Education cohort program connects UMD with Indigenous cultures
May 06, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Man stands in brewery
Business
Warrior Brewing expands
May 18, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man leads tour of pulp dryer.
Business
Sappi paper mill celebrates 125 years, credits longevity to adapting, evolving to market
May 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
vehicles traveling on street with potholes
Local
Duluth potholes take toll on vehicles, but city says it's not footing bill
May 18, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
police lights.jpg
Local
Armed man arrested after dangerous pursuit on Highway 61
May 18, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Camping in Wyoming
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
It's time to camp! What you need to know before you go
May 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Baltimore oriole
Local
Weekly Wave: Enjoying the bird days of spring
May 19, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers