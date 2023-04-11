Enger Lofts recognized for historical preservation efforts

DULUTH — These days, Enger Lofts is known for its trendy shops, hotels and apartments in the heart of the Lincoln Park Craft District, but the renovated building also connects the community to the city's early days.

Enger Lofts, owned by RBI Group LLC, was recently recognized by the Duluth Preservation Alliance for its restoration efforts to bring new life to the building that once housed Enger & Olson Furniture Store.

Located at 1832 W. Superior St., Enger Lofts includes Ren Market, North & Shore, 190 Coffee & Tea, Goat Hill Marketplace, Little Neetchers and Liila Boutique, in addition to its 44 units of upper-level apartments and hotels.

Interior demolition on Enger Lofts began in 2020. Contributed / 1LLC

"We are honored by the work of the Duluth Preservation Alliance and we highlight the preservation award given to the Enger Lofts building in our lobby," said Rose Hale, owner/CEO of North Shore Host Co., which operates Enger Lofts.

Renovations began with interior demolition in 2020. RBI Group LLC, a partnership between Alan and Warren Nelson of ASP Plumbing and Mike and Dean Simonson of Simco Electric, completed the plumbing, heating and electrical work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Alan Nelson, total restoration costs were an estimated $7 million. Duluth developer and general contractor, 1 LLC, was also hired for the project.

related









The exterior and flooring structures were all that remained after the building was completely gutted, Alan Nelson said. Additional piling was added to the basement to ensure the building was structurally secure.

The building exterior was previously covered with red and white facade over the brick, and its windows were covered with siding. The original brick is now exposed and looks much more like its original design, Hale said.

Inside, the exposed beams on the third floor are all original. Wood salvaged from the interior demolition is featured throughout the front entry, inside 190 Coffee & Tea, as well as in the shelving, benches and coat racks inside of each apartment.

Original wood elements from the historic building are incorporated throughout Enger Lofts' shops and apartments, as seen at 190 Coffee & Tea. Contributed / 1LLC

"These are really modern-looking apartments, and to have this really rustic touch is beautiful," said Hale. "The Alliance approached Enger Lofts, toured the space and were pleased with the remodel."

Bob Berg, awards chairman and board member of the Duluth Preservation Alliance, said "the architecture anchors that corner."

"We noticed what a great job they had done on the restoration of the building. A lot of the windows had been blocked off and they opened them up like they had originally been," Berg said. "It's an excellent example of restoration of a community building and turning it back into commercial-use space with apartments above. The brick restoration looks beautiful."

The Furniture and Mattresses 4 Less building as it looked March 5, 2020, before the red arrow panels were removed. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

"I wanted to help with what Tom Hanson started, with cleaning up Lincoln Park. I just like taking something old and run down to bring it back to life. When I saw this project, it was perfect to bring people and activity back down there. It's great to see life back there," Alan Nelson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the name of the building was going to be "Store and Flats" until the owners learned more about its history and decided to name it "Enger Lofts."

"It is good to preserve as many of our old buildings as possible," Berg said. "It has an interesting history of Enger and Olson, and their contributions to the community. It's an important architectural building to the neighborhood."

Enger Lofts received its award May 26, 2022. Last year, the Duluth Preservation Alliance distributed a total of seven plaques for building restorations, four letters of recognition and recognized 12 centennial homes in the city.

This year's Annual Preservation Alliance Awards are at 6 p.m. May 31 at The West Theatre.

History of Enger & Olson Furniture

According to research conducted by Tony Dierckins, publisher of Zenith City Press , the Enger Lofts building was likely constructed in 1893. Prior to being occupied by Enger & Olson Furniture from 1909-1971, Dierckins found the building was also the former site of Duluth Provision & Dry Goods Co., Nunan & Lynch Grocers, Charles Nunan Grocers, Adolph Freimuth Dry Goods, C. O. Nelson Furniture and R. R. Forward & Co. Furniture throughout its early years.

Afterward, it was occupied by Beck's Furniture until 1991, then Johnson Brothers Furniture from 1992-2012 and by Furniture & Mattresses For Less from 2012-2018.

Bert Enger. Contributed / Northeastern Minnesota Historical Center

Born in 1864, Hagbert “Bert” Enger immigrated from Norway, eventually settling in Pine City to open a hardware and furniture store managed by Norwegian immigrant Emil Olson. They formed a business partnership, Enger & Olson, and came to Duluth in 1903 to set up shop in Duluth's West End with less than $500 in inventory, according to Dierckins.

After relocating twice due to growth, they began leasing a portion of the U.S. Block — later known as Enger & Olson Block — along West Superior Street before purchasing it in 1919.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 1922, Enger & Olson occupied the entire building, along with the Haugsrud & Markkanen warehouse at 1832 W. Michigan St. they also purchased. The former warehouse now is home to Bent Paddle Taproom, which features original brick walls, timber posts and beams. The old loading dock serves as the patio deck.

An aerial view of West Superior Street, with Enger Lofts pictured left, and Bent Paddle pictured right. Contributed / Tuck Olson and Laura Jean Media Services

Olson and his wife, Marie, had six children, while Bert Enger never married. Enger left two-thirds of his estate to the city, including the land that now includes the park, golf course and tower named for him.

According to the News Tribune, an anonymous donor — later known to be Enger — had pledged $50,000 to help the city purchase what was then called Grand Mountain and the surrounding land.

Norway's Crown Prince Olav and Crown Princess Martha dedicated Enger Tower on June 15, 1939. Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja re-dedicated the tower Oct. 17, 2011. A peeking view of Enger Tower can be seen from Enger Lofts building.

Local FROM 2011: Queen of Norway leaves flowers in Duluth In just a four-hour time span, close to 1,500 people had the chance to see and hear from King Harold V and Queen Sonja of Norway during their visits throughout Duluth.

Enger Park Golf Course opened in 1926. That same year, Olson died.

According to the News Tribune, Enger and Olson's widow also purchased The Leif Erikson, a replica Viking ship built in Norway, for $5,000 shortly after its arrival to Duluth on June 23, 1927.

Enger Tower, sitting atop a hill that overlooks Duluth, was built in 1939. File / News Tribune

The News Tribune reported that under the command of Capt. Gerhard Folgero, a four-man crew aboard the 42-foot-long vessel set sail May 23, 1926, from Bergen, Norway. The crew retraced a route similar to that of the first Viking ship to arrive in North America around 997 A.D., making stops in Labrador, the Shetland and Faroe islands, Iceland, Greenland, Newfoundland and Boston before heading west through the Great Lakes.

Local FROM 2022: Leif Erikson ship to leave Duluth for new home in Knife River After years of languishing behind the scenes in Duluth, the replica Viking wooden vessel will voyage north to be placed on public display at the Knife River Heritage and Cultural Center.

The ship was gifted to the city in 1927 on behalf of the West End furniture dealers and Norwegian immigrants in the name of their Enger & Olson Furniture Co. For its part, the city pledged to shelter and maintain the vessel for public enjoyment, according to the archives. In 1929, the ship was placed in Duluth's Lake Shore Park, later renamed Leif Erikson Park. Enger died in 1931.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers with Viant Crane use ropes to carefully guide the Leif Erickson Viking ship off the truck and onto a flatbed parked on the bridge connecting Leif Erikson Park to London Road in this file photo. From there it was driven to a warehouse at the former LaFarge Cement terminal. Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

After years of neglect, the ship fell into disrepair. The "SOS" (Save Our Ship) volunteer group was established in 1984 by Neill Atkins and Will Borg, Olson's grandson, according to the News Tribune. In 1985, SOS undertook the ship's restoration at a cost of more than $200,000. In June 2021, the Duluth City Council unanimously voted to officially transfer ownership of the ship to SOS. The replica vessel is now on public display at the Knife River Heritage and Cultural Center.