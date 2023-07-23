Electric Trails offers e-bike rentals along North Shore

SCHROEDER — A new e-bike shop called Electric Trails began offering rentals along the North Shore in two locations last year, expanding outdoor accessibility to riders of all skill levels and abilities.

In addition to its rental shops in Schroeder and Grand Marais, Electric Trails also has a distribution warehouse in Minneapolis, where its Super73 e-bikes are sold and serviced.

The business is owned by partners Jake Seltz, Ryan Lloyd, Tim Saetre and Emma Sievers — all friends who met while working in an entrepreneurial co-working space.

Two of the four Electric Trails co-owners, Tim Saetre, left, and Emma Sievers, are shown outside their shop in Schroeder.

In summer 2021, Seltz and Lloyd frequented the North Shore throughout the pandemic, bringing with them their Super73 e-bikes as a means to digitally detox and explore nature further than the physical demands of a mountain bike would allow.

The closest bike shop is in Two Harbors at Spokengear. A bike shop in Grand Marais called Fireweed closed in 2021.

The Electric Trails shop in Schroeder is located at 7902 Minnesota Highway 61.

An idea for a business was born, and Saetre and Sievers were on-boarded to run the e-bike rental shops up north as head of business development and operations and director of marketing, respectively.

"We are all specifically good at very different things," Sievers said of the partnership.

Their backgrounds in the tourism industry made the new business venture a perfect fit for the couple. Saetre had experience working for an Alaskan tour company and Sievers as a scuba diving instructor in Australia.

"We're both in love with the outdoors," Sievers said. "I think we just both kind of have that adventurous spirit."

After opening a pilot location that operated from a shipping container in July 2022, Electric Trails officially opened Aug. 1, 2022, in Grand Marais at 1615 W. Minnesota Highway 61, followed by its Schroeder location at 7902 Minnesota Highway 61 that September.

The business eventually purchased the former North 61 store building in Schroeder, located within walking distance from Lamb's Resort and adjacent to the Gitchi-Gami paved trail connecting Two Harbors to Grand Marais. The North 61 clothing brand is still available at the shop.

Electric Trails employee Cory Quirk takes a Super73 e-bike for a spin in the parking lot of its Schroeder location.

Prior, the building was home to an antique store. Before that, it was the old Short Stop service station with the last operating payphone along Highway 61.

Between the two North Shore rental locations, they operate a fleet of 26 Super76 e-bikes with the help of a handful of staff.

"We're pretty much sold out today here and in Grand Marais," Saetre said. "It doesn't really matter if it's a weekend or a weekday. Sometimes our busiest days are weekdays."

The Grand Marais shop specifically rents e-bikes for the paved trail, while Schroeder offers e-bikes for both the paved trails and off-road adventures.

Electric Trails began selling Super73-brand e-bikes from the Minneapolis retail location. The metropolitan site fulfills the company's need to store e-bikes in a warehouse setting instead of shipping containers.

Customers who rent e-bikes from Electric Trails in Schroeder can directly access the Gitchi-Gami State Trail.

Much of their e-bikes are sold to the younger crowd, but what they've found up north is that many elderly customers with mobility issues are trying them out.

Rental fees can be applied toward the purchase of an e-bike, which cost $1,500-$4,000.

Schroeder's Electric Trails offers three rental options ranging from beginner to advanced skill levels. Customers can ride the paved Gitchi-Gami Trail through Temperance River State Park, or take a hybrid of the paved trail up to Carlton Peak on the off-road e-bikes, or include a car rack rental for an 18-mile off-road adventure to Sawbill Trail.

Cory Quirk, an employee at Electric Trails, checks over some of the Super73 e-bikes.

Saetre estimates between 30-60 miles are logged on each e-bike per day. The Class 2 e-bikes are governed at 20 mph. Riders can use the electric throttle, pedal assist or pedal the full weight of the bike.

Saetre also mountain bikes, and he and Sievers are endurance athletes who enjoy running and cross-country skiing.

Emma Sievers, left, and Tim Saetre talk inside the Electric Trails shop.

"The playing field is different for everybody. There are certain people I can't mountain bike with — they're too fast or too technical, so you constantly have to find people who are in your group to ride with. These bikes definitely level the playing field," Saetre said.

According to Saetre, it's not uncommon for Electric Trails to have three generations of renters in one group.

"Why I work in this industry is because everyone comes back with a smile on their face. It doesn't matter how nervous you are when you got here or if you haven't been on a bike in 10 years," Saetre said. "A lot of times the person that was most nervous when they leave our parking lot comes back before everybody else with the biggest smile on their face."