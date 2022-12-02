Duluth's tourism surpasses pre-pandemic days

DULUTH — Hotel occupancy and tourism tax revenue are on the rise in Duluth as travel and events return to pre-pandemic activity levels.

During the tourism industry update Wednesday, representatives from the city, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Visit Duluth drew a strong correlation among the unique experience offered by Lake Superior, increased publicity of the area, and the DECC's capacity to host events, conventions and concerts — all working together to bring thousands of visitors to the area.

Since its opening April 22, the Duluth Visitor Center reported 12,582 visitors. This is a dramatic increase from 2019, when only 1,793 visitors were recorded, according to Daniele Villa, president of sales and operations for Visit Duluth.

Additionally, there were 824,953 hotel rooms sold (an increased demand of nearly 6% from 2021), and tourism tax revenue was $14.9 million (up by nearly 14%) through September, the city's senior economic developer, Tricia Hobbs, reported. In fact, Duluth led the market across Minnesota in terms of hotel occupancy numbers for 2022.

Events draw thousands

DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman said the facility's schedule this year kicked off with North of Nashville in an effort to boost off-season tourism for local businesses, followed by a normal hockey season and new event additions, such as some concerts included in the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival.

The Trampled By Turtles concert brought a crowd of 9,000, with about 40% being out-of-town attendees. Hartman estimated the event resulted in a $2 million economic impact to Duluth.

Trampled By Turtles performs at Bayfront Festival Park in July. The concert was a sellout with over 8,500 tickets sold.

"It's a good example of why it's important for what we do in our role, because sometimes not all the events that we do make the DECC money, but they make money for town and that's the most important thing," he said.

Reggae Fest was also largely successful. There were about 6,000 attendees, with 80% being of out-of-town visitors, Hartman said.

This year, the DECC experimented with bringing in leisure travel visits such as Jurassic Quest, which the area can expect to see more of. Sold-out rock shows like REO Speedwagon and Styx were popular. Overall, entertainment events drew more attendance this year than in 2019, he said.

Over summer, the S.S. William A. Irvin generated over $100,000 more in sales than the year prior. By fall, The Haunted Ship did even better with the single greatest record attendance in its history, as well as a single-day record of visitation. Overall summer and fall revenue for the ship was up 54% over the last full season it had pre-pandemic.

A vertigo-inducing walkway on the Haunted Ship on Sept. 28.

"This was the first time we had been aggressively targeting the Twin Cities market, and frankly, they came up in spades. So that was a huge part of our success," Hartman said.

Room for improvement

While the DECC saw much success throughout 2022, there are still areas for improvement, Hartman stated.

The event center continues to work on resolving issues with long lines, from parking, to event entrances, to beer. The DECC will also be rethinking its "Fast2" option to order two beers online, as it only accounts for 1%-3% of beer sales. The Bacon, Bloodies and Bands event will also be revisited due to low ticket sales.

Hartman added that the DECC won't be going cashless, based on input from consumers.

Last year, the DECC hosted 49 conventions. At the DECC, conventions are known as the "silent success of Duluth" because attendees tend to patronize the nearby Canal Park businesses, Hartman said.

"An average convention makes the same as a sell-out Symphony Hall show," he added.

However, spring conventions had 50% of normal attendance due to the pandemic. Regardless of attendance, these conventions remained fully staffed, which was a blow to the DECC's operational budget. However, 2023 is looking promising for conventions, he said.

Increased publicity

The DECC's social media has reached 5.2 million people in the past year. The organization has also garnered 22 million impressions for stories within the region through earned media (or non-advertisement publicity). This has also been a continued focus of the city to get eyes on Duluth, Hobbs said. This year, Duluth received 132 placements in media, with more than 528 million impressions.

This included national recognition by The Washington Post as one of the top cities in the country for outdoor adventures, thanks to Duluth's International Mountain Biking Association designation as a gold-level Ride Center with more than 90 miles of trails.

The city was also featured in the Maltador Network's article about Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive, featuring its many restaurants, breweries, distilleries, outdoor recreational opportunities, the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center, the Northshore Scenic Railroad, Glensheen Mansion and more.

It was also named among the 10 Places Food Lovers Should Visit in 2023 by Tripsavvy .

Looking into 2023

"Event planners and event managers are looking already to 2024-2026, so we need to keep planting these seeds because we need to be there, we need to seen and we need to be known," Villa said.

In the coming year, Visit Duluth has a goal to attend an additional trade show, increase its digital strategy and target key markets such as transportation, leather and recreational goods, hospitality, forest products, mining and energy.

Since conventions serve as the bread and butter of the DECC, Hartman said it will be taking a more aggressive approach to book more corporate businesses. The strategy is to market Duluth as a package, featuring Lake Superior as a destination to relax, escape and feel like you're on vacation — even while on a work trip.

"We don't know who we're serving when they come in our door," Mayor Emily Larson said. "This family vacation may be the one family vacation somebody has; their whole family story. It may be a return to home to see their grandparents. It may be coming back to where they went to college. It's so beautiful and amazing that we live in this community that is so rich with stories."

According to a winter travel study by Explore Minnesota Tourism, trends shown for off-season overnight visitors present a great opportunity for the city.

"Yes, we know that a recession is a possibility leading into next year, but the good thing that we see here for Duluth is the things that folks are looking for when they're traveling is really what Duluth has to offer," Hobbs said. "People are going to look to stay closer to home, and we know we have a lot of visitors coming up from the Twin Cities, so that will be a really big opportunity for us to continue to maximize the leverage heading into next year."

This story originally listed an incorrect date for the tourism industry event, and transposed dollars with impressions in the DECC's earned media report. It was updated at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 2, 2022. The tourism industry update was given on Wednesday, and the DECC received 22 million impressions for stories within the region through earned media. The News Tribune regrets the errors.