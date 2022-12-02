SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth's tourism surpasses pre-pandemic days

The city, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Visit Duluth gave a tourism industry update Tuesday, reporting that hotel occupancy and tourism tax revenue is up from 2019.

Homegrown Music Festival visits the Canal Park neighborhood of Duluth for the majority of Tuesday’s shows
Emily Haavik and the 35s perform in the Harbor Side Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center during the Homegrown Music Festival on May 3.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
December 02, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Hotel occupancy and tourism tax revenue are on the rise in Duluth as travel and events return to pre-pandemic activity levels.

During the tourism industry update Wednesday, representatives from the city, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Visit Duluth drew a strong correlation among the unique experience offered by Lake Superior, increased publicity of the area, and the DECC's capacity to host events, conventions and concerts — all working together to bring thousands of visitors to the area.

Since its opening April 22, the Duluth Visitor Center reported 12,582 visitors. This is a dramatic increase from 2019, when only 1,793 visitors were recorded, according to Daniele Villa, president of sales and operations for Visit Duluth.

man smiling
Daniele Villa
Contributed / Visit Duluth

Additionally, there were 824,953 hotel rooms sold (an increased demand of nearly 6% from 2021), and tourism tax revenue was $14.9 million (up by nearly 14%) through September, the city's senior economic developer, Tricia Hobbs, reported. In fact, Duluth led the market across Minnesota in terms of hotel occupancy numbers for 2022.

colorful holiday light display
Local
RELATED: Firms give themselves solid marks for first year marketing Duluth
After a rocky start, representatives pointed to growing tourism tax revenues and increased hotel stays.
November 23, 2022 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

ADVERTISEMENT

Events draw thousands

DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman said the facility's schedule this year kicked off with North of Nashville in an effort to boost off-season tourism for local businesses, followed by a normal hockey season and new event additions, such as some concerts included in the Duluth Homegrown Music Festival.

A man and woman stand flanking a vertical banner reading HOMEGROWN FIRST ANNUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL with an illustration of a chicken standing in a trash bin.
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Homegrown 2022: Hot takes on all 45 venues
From Amazing Grace Cafe to Zeitgeist Zinema, two insiders gave us the lowdown on the sprawling music festival's stages.
April 29, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

The Trampled By Turtles concert brought a crowd of 9,000, with about 40% being out-of-town attendees. Hartman estimated the event resulted in a $2 million economic impact to Duluth.

Trampled By Turtles performing
Trampled By Turtles performs at Bayfront Festival Park in July. The concert was a sellout with over 8,500 tickets sold.
Dan Williamson / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

"It's a good example of why it's important for what we do in our role, because sometimes not all the events that we do make the DECC money, but they make money for town and that's the most important thing," he said.

Trampled By Turtles
Arts and Entertainment
Trampled By Turtles rocks sell-out homecoming show at Bayfront
Locally based band accompanied by openers Emma Jeanne and the Jayhawks sell all 8,500 tickets to Bayfront Festival Park show.
July 09, 2022 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Peyton Haug

Reggae Fest was also largely successful. There were about 6,000 attendees, with 80% being of out-of-town visitors, Hartman said.

This year, the DECC experimented with bringing in leisure travel visits such as Jurassic Quest, which the area can expect to see more of. Sold-out rock shows like REO Speedwagon and Styx were popular. Overall, entertainment events drew more attendance this year than in 2019, he said.

Brainy Beth, the dino trainer, holds onto Tina the T-Rex, as she speaks near a Styracosaurus at the Jurassic Quest dinosaur experience
Arts and Entertainment
Jurassic Quest roars into Duluth
The animatronic attraction's crew had less than two days to turn the DECC's Pioneer Hall into a prehistoric playground.
July 01, 2022 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Over summer, the S.S. William A. Irvin generated over $100,000 more in sales than the year prior. By fall, The Haunted Ship did even better with the single greatest record attendance in its history, as well as a single-day record of visitation. Overall summer and fall revenue for the ship was up 54% over the last full season it had pre-pandemic.

Haunted scene from Haunted Ship tour
A vertigo-inducing walkway on the Haunted Ship on Sept. 28.
Clint Austin / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

"This was the first time we had been aggressively targeting the Twin Cities market, and frankly, they came up in spades. So that was a huge part of our success," Hartman said.

Haunted scene from Haunted Ship tour
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth's Haunted Ship returns with '95% new' scares after record-setting year
Over the past three decades, Halloween has become a starring season for the William A. Irvin. Last year's Haunted Ship returned from hiatus to hordes of fright seekers, and it's been almost completely transformed for what may be the attraction's scariest year yet.
October 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

ADVERTISEMENT

Room for improvement

While the DECC saw much success throughout 2022, there are still areas for improvement, Hartman stated.

The event center continues to work on resolving issues with long lines, from parking, to event entrances, to beer. The DECC will also be rethinking its "Fast2" option to order two beers online, as it only accounts for 1%-3% of beer sales. The Bacon, Bloodies and Bands event will also be revisited due to low ticket sales.

The DECC from the air.
Business
What's your 2 cents on DECC going cashless?
Executive Director Dan Hartman takes to Facebook to gather input as the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center explores its options to shorten lines.
September 14, 2022 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Hartman added that the DECC won't be going cashless, based on input from consumers.

Last year, the DECC hosted 49 conventions. At the DECC, conventions are known as the "silent success of Duluth" because attendees tend to patronize the nearby Canal Park businesses, Hartman said.

Dan Hartman Headshot.jpg
Dan Hartman

"An average convention makes the same as a sell-out Symphony Hall show," he added.

However, spring conventions had 50% of normal attendance due to the pandemic. Regardless of attendance, these conventions remained fully staffed, which was a blow to the DECC's operational budget. However, 2023 is looking promising for conventions, he said.

Increased publicity

The DECC's social media has reached 5.2 million people in the past year. The organization has also garnered 22 million impressions for stories within the region through earned media (or non-advertisement publicity). This has also been a continued focus of the city to get eyes on Duluth, Hobbs said. This year, Duluth received 132 placements in media, with more than 528 million impressions.

Tricia Hobbs.jpg
Tricia Hobbs

This included national recognition by The Washington Post as one of the top cities in the country for outdoor adventures, thanks to Duluth's International Mountain Biking Association designation as a gold-level Ride Center with more than 90 miles of trails.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city was also featured in the Maltador Network's article about Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive, featuring its many restaurants, breweries, distilleries, outdoor recreational opportunities, the Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center, the Northshore Scenic Railroad, Glensheen Mansion and more.

It was also named among the 10 Places Food Lovers Should Visit in 2023 by Tripsavvy .

Looking into 2023

"Event planners and event managers are looking already to 2024-2026, so we need to keep planting these seeds because we need to be there, we need to seen and we need to be known," Villa said.

In the coming year, Visit Duluth has a goal to attend an additional trade show, increase its digital strategy and target key markets such as transportation, leather and recreational goods, hospitality, forest products, mining and energy.

MORE ABOUT TOURISM
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Council upholds decision to allow construction of controversial Duluth Heights hotel
A group of neighbors unsuccessfully appealed the decision.
December 19, 2022 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
timber frame cabins made of wood in northern Minnesota landscape
Lifestyle
North Shore couple launch tiny cabin No. 2
She's from Brazil. He's from Grand Marais. Together, they built Agua Norte, tiny luxury rentals featured in Conde Nast and on HBO's "Cabin Chronicles."
December 16, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
121022.op.dnt.covertoon1.jpg
Columns
Local View: Duluth should do more to recognize its most famous native son
From the column: "Acknowledging the already active fan interest, and investing in it, is a reflection of our better selves. When we honor Bob Dylan in the city of his birth, it’s not for Bob’s sake per se. We’re doing it for those who have sacrificed to make a pilgrimage here."
December 09, 2022 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Ed Newman
Couple in a room.
Members Only
Business
Solon Springs couple transform greenhouse into wedding venue
The Johnsons and a hired "army of high-schoolers" deconstructed and rebuilt what is now the Atrium, a sought-after wedding spot, already fully booked for 2023
December 03, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A lit Christmas tree brightens up the dark at Glensheen
Arts and Entertainment
Glensheen unveils 2022 holiday decorations
The historic mansion has been adorned inside and out for the holiday season, in the spirit of its founding family.
November 23, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Three security camera stand on top of large containers.
Local
Bentleyville ramps up security ahead of Saturday opening
Santa isn't the only one keeping an eye on visitors during Duluth's Tour of Lights. Donated security services will increase surveillance for the event's newly expanded retail space.
November 17, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man skiing with his dog running through the snow.
Local
Northland ski hills prepare for season
Hills and resorts are packing on the snow in preparation for the upcoming winter recreational season.
November 16, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
people attending conference
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Bigfoot hunters gather in Grand Rapids to swap stories, keep faith
Timberlake Lodge has become the site of an annual pilgrimage for Minnesotans who are on the trail of Sasquatch. Numbering in the hundreds, Minnesota Bigfoot Conference attendees are convinced that giant bipeds are afoot in the Northland, just out of sight.
October 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Fall colors in Lutsen.
Local
Photos and video: Fall colors peek through in Lutsen
Digital producer Wyatt Buckner explored the Lutsen Mountains to see the fall colors.
October 12, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner
proposed hotel.jpg
Local
Duluth Heights residents express dismay at prospect of hotel as neighbor
The Duluth Planning Commission acknowledged a proposed hotel is a permitted use for the property in question.
October 12, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Since conventions serve as the bread and butter of the DECC, Hartman said it will be taking a more aggressive approach to book more corporate businesses. The strategy is to market Duluth as a package, featuring Lake Superior as a destination to relax, escape and feel like you're on vacation — even while on a work trip.

"We don't know who we're serving when they come in our door," Mayor Emily Larson said. "This family vacation may be the one family vacation somebody has; their whole family story. It may be a return to home to see their grandparents. It may be coming back to where they went to college. It's so beautiful and amazing that we live in this community that is so rich with stories."

According to a winter travel study by Explore Minnesota Tourism, trends shown for off-season overnight visitors present a great opportunity for the city.

"Yes, we know that a recession is a possibility leading into next year, but the good thing that we see here for Duluth is the things that folks are looking for when they're traveling is really what Duluth has to offer," Hobbs said. "People are going to look to stay closer to home, and we know we have a lot of visitors coming up from the Twin Cities, so that will be a really big opportunity for us to continue to maximize the leverage heading into next year."

This story originally listed an incorrect date for the tourism industry event, and transposed dollars with impressions in the DECC's earned media report. It was updated at 9:52 a.m. Dec. 2, 2022. The tourism industry update was given on Wednesday, and the DECC received 22 million impressions for stories within the region through earned media. The News Tribune regrets the errors.

Related Topics: DULUTHTOURISMBUSINESSDULUTH ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTER
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Dec. 21, 2022
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
December 21, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Dec. 21, 2022
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BIZ-3M-EARPLUG-LAWSUIT-MS
Business
3M to stop making 'forever chemicals,' to take up to $2.3B charge
PFAS do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods across the country.
December 20, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
windo.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota family turns deer stand into lefse drive-thru
Some say it's not Christmas without lefse, but just south of Fergus Falls, a farm family doesn't just make it for themselves, they sell from the road in a drive-thru lefse stand.
December 19, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand