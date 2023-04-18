99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
Business

Duluth's 'Pineapple Building' gives boot to several businesses

Officially named the Garrick Building, it's adjacent to the Shoppers Auto Park ramp, which was condemned by the city in 2019.

111821.N.DNT.DEDAc2.jpg
The cashier’s booth at Shoppers Auto Park in Duluth stands behind a chain link fence Nov. 17, 2021. The ramp is still closed.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Tenants in the Garrick Building on West First Street are left to find new locations after being given notice to vacate the property by May 31.

Impacted tenants include The Tight Squeek Press , LUKS Beauty Supply, Loc’d Up Kreationz Studio , Money XChange , Lake Superior Coins LLC , University of Minnesota Duluth and Shanghai Massage . Pineapple Art Duluth closed during the pandemic.

Otherwise known as the "Pineapple Building" because of a pineapple on the facade, the Garrick is located at 124 W. First St. and integrated into the adjacent Shoppers Auto Park ramp at 18 N. Second Ave. W. The ramp was condemned for habitation in 2019, prohibiting it from operating as a parking ramp. In November 2021, the News Tribune reported that the Duluth Economic Development Authority unanimously voted to declare the ramp structurally substandard.

111821.N.DNT.DEDAc3.jpg
Taggers painted the Shoppers Auto Park with various forms of graffiti over the years, including artwork on the top level, shown in November 2021.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

DEDA also found the location qualifies for inclusion in a tax-increment financing district. The demolition cost at the time was estimated to range from $500,000-$1 million, an expense that could be covered through tax-increment financing, or TIF, of a future project on the site.

According to Adam Fulton, the city's deputy director of planning and economic development, the ramp and building are privately owned, and the city has not received any applications for a demolition permit, reconstruction permit or TIF support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Demolition has not been set to the city's knowledge," Fulton said. "Knowing that it is a blighted structure, all the adjacent properties would benefit from its removal."

MORE ABOUT THE BUSINESSES

Fulton said the city has ongoing conversations with the property owners and are seeking to achieve proactive redevelopment of the site.

Sanford "Sandy'" Hoff, the building's co-owner and owner of F.I. Salter , said: "The ownership structure is complicated. A family trust owns the land, two LLCs own the building and another LLC owns the parking ramp. I am a 50% owner of the building and control the master land lease, which is why I am more involved in directing redevelopment plans."

I wish they had given us more time. Seven weeks is pretty unreasonable to find a new location, sign a new lease, remodel and move. I would prefer three to six months.
Bill Jahn, owner, Lake Superior Coins

On April 5, all tenants of the Garrick Building were given notice to vacate by its property management company, F.I. Salter. Hoff said the team is working with tenants to provide more time to secure a new location on an as-needed basis.

"The ramp must be torn down," Hoff said. "The Garrick Building is integrated into the ramp so it is not possible to remove the ramp with tenants in the building. The overall condition and functionality of the Garrick Building has been poor for years, requiring a significant financial investment not supported with rental rates currently being achieved in the neighborhood.

"Another contributing factor to closing the building is the high assessed value, which make the real estate taxes unaffordable."

The future plans for the Garrick Building are undetermined. In order to see if the building can be salvaged, an engineering study must be completed, Hoff said.

"The original Garrick Building was twice the size, but cut in half and then integrated into the new parking ramp, which has the condemnation order. It may not be possible to separate them at this point. More analysis is needed," Hoff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Hinkel, who owns Tight Squeek Press in Duluth, hand-turns a potter proofing press to create a print from a wood engraving. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Jon Hinkel, who owns The Tight Squeek Press , hand-turns a potter proofing press to create a print from a wood engraving in 2019.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Illustrator and proprietor Jon Hinkel of The Tight Squeek Press has occupied space in the second level for the past 14 years. The Tight Squeek Press is a letterpress print shop and hand bookbindery that also serves as a production studio for Hinkel. He also teaches introductory and advanced classes for letterpress and book binding.

"Dan King was the original owner. He was a good landlord interested in the artist community, and divided the building up into studio spaces at low rent. It ran like that for years. He's passed on and things have changed. That's where we are right now," Hinkel said.

also read
Postcard aerial scene of Duluth
Local
Listen: Furs, fins, and other taxidermy to find in Tony's Trading Post
Subscribe and listen to this weekly podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bryan Russell_Duluth Security Needs
Business
Duluth man starts business to address community crime
Diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, Bryan Russell, founder of Duluth Security Needs, LLC, said his extreme attention to detail comes in handy while working with computers.
April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Business
Northlandia: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy
The Wrenshall business seeks all types of mounts and sells them.
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Eight bright yellow buckets are placed under leaks with a sign that reads," Caution wet floor."
Business
Leaking persists following Miller Hill Mall roof collapse
Many businesses inside the mall have reopened, while those closest to the area of the collapse remain closed.
April 14, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Enger Lofts building street view.
Business
Enger Lofts recognized for historical preservation efforts
Once the site of Enger & Olson Furniture, the building, owned by RBI Group LLC in the Lincoln Park Craft District, received an estimated $7 million in restorations.
April 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Aerial view of a docked pontoon with a woman pulling a cover to the bow.
Business
Duluth inventor's pontoon cover makes waves in marine industry
Professional canvas installer Bill Lisiecki created the WedgeTop, which received a U.S. patent last year.
April 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Business
Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks
The shift speaks the ingenuity of these business owners and a welcoming community. “That’s a very Duluth-y thing,” said Tricia Hobbs, the city's senior economic developer.
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A portrait of Personal Chef Kyle Taylor, owner of North Shore Private Dining
Business
Hermantown chef starts private dining business
North Shore Private Dining was started by personal chef Kyle Taylor to bring two decades of food service experience to kitchen tables across the Northland.
March 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
The longtime business relocated from the Lakeside neighborhood to 310 E. Superior St.
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Woman burns a tree onto a cribbage board.
Business
Duluth maker's wood-burning business is fire
Erin Welch of North Country Craft sold more than 2,500 travel cribbage boards last year. Her customers reported taking theirs to India, Australia and along the Appalachian Trail.
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Business has remained steady over the years, according to Hinkel, who mainly offers book binding services to clients bringing in their disheveled old favorites, Bibles or cookbooks with handwritten notes from their grandmothers.

"Some are artifact status, beyond reasonable repair," Hinkel said.

Jon Hinkel works in his print shop and bookbindery on First Street. He owns The Tight Squeek Press. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Jon Hinkel, owner of The Tight Squeek Press, works in his print shop and bookbindery on West First Street.
Bob King / 2019 file / Duluth News Tribune

At this time, he is not accepting any more work as he focuses on completing committed projects and searching for an affordable new space, preferably in Duluth. Moving heavy equipment such as five printing presses and a guillotine cutter will prove to be a challenge without an elevator, Hinkel said.

"I'm trying to stay optimistic, but boy, it's hard to give up a place you've been for a long time. There's always a place in your heart for it," Hinkel said.

We have been able to grow and expanded amazingly throughout the almost five years we’ve been here. Closing down is not an option for us.
Tammy Moll, co-owner of LUKS Beauty Supply and Loc’d Up Kreationz Studio

The University of Minnesota Duluth also rents three artist studios inside the building. One of the studios is occupied by Hinkel's wife, Alison Aune, a UMD art professor who creates Scandinavian art.

space 1
Alison Aune talks about the art in her studio in the Garrick Building on West First Street — nicknamed the Pineapple Building for the likeness of the decorative tropical fruit perched near the roof.
Steve Kuchera / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune

LUKS Beauty Supply and Loc’d Up Kreationz Studio, co-owned by Tammy Moll and her husband, Kevin “Junior” Gregory, have been in their location at 124 W. First St. since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Business has been great. We have been able to grow and expanded amazingly throughout the almost five years we’ve been here. Closing down is not an option for us," Moll said. "We are looking at another space downtown on Superior Street or out in West Duluth. We are still actively looking for other options as well."

022721.F.DNT.DREADSc4.jpg
Kevin Gregory and Tammy Moll stand in their LUKS Beauty Supply store, 124 W. First St., in 2021. Their hair studio, Loc’d Up Kreationz, is two doors down at 120 W. First St.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Money XChange owner Warren "Butch" Williams has been in his current location at 130 W. First St. for three years. Williams is actively looking for another place, preferably downtown, where he has had a presence since purchasing his business 20 years ago.

"I'm a lifelong Duluthian," he said. "From my perspective as a business owner, I'm sure that we'll find a place. But there wasn't very much thought given to the businesses and people's lives that were affected by this "quick, get out" type of action. That is disappointing."

Lake Superior Coin shop
Kim Mathias, of Duluth, left, gets help from Lake Superior Coins owner Bill Jahn in 2017.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune

Lake Superior Coins owner Bill Jahn said it will be almost impossible for him to find a new location or move by May 31.

"I wish they had given us more time. Seven weeks is pretty unreasonable to find a new location, sign a new lease, remodel and move. I would prefer three to six months," Jahn said.

Jahn began leasing his space for over 13 years and hopes to relocate to either Duluth or Hermantown.

Lake Superior Coins also has a location in Superior. Jahn said he may go full time in Superior if he is unable to find a new location in Minnesota, but generic silver and gold bullion are sales tax-exempt in Minnesota.

"That's why I need to find a location still in Minnesota," Jahn said.

ADVERTISEMENT

010920.DNT.N.BRICK.C02.jpg
An area where bricks fell off the facade of the building that houses Thai by Thai and Anchors End Tattoo & Piercing in January 2020.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Anchor's End Tattoo and Piercing is located next to the Garrick Building at 116 W. First St. Its owner, Joseph John, said the condemned parking ramp has posed problems for adjacent buildings since he joined the block of businesses in 1996.

"When they removed snow, they pushed it onto the roof of adjoining businesses. The salt would leak through the concrete and we'd always be repainting and redoing ceiling tiles," John said.

While Anchor's End was not asked to vacate, John foresees a headache with the impending roadwork to remove the brick pavers along West First Street. He intends to relocate to the former Electric Fetus space, 12 E. Superior St., by mid-June, pending a signed lease.

The Electric Fetus
Business
FROM 2021: Duluth Electric Fetus to close
The downtown record store (and more) has been a hub for the local music scene.
May 18, 2021 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Christa Lawler

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for April 12, 2023
April 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_2409.jpeg
Business
New partnership brings life to Hibbing hotel's 1920s ballroom
April 04, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Two men pose in front of a white moving truck with the Two Men and a Truck logo and phone number.
Business
Two Men and a Truck adds Hermantown location
March 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth opoly event.jpg
Lifestyle
'Buy' your favorite properties at Duluth Opoly fundraiser
April 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
ReadByBen logo
Arts and Entertainment
Former Duluth TikTok tarot card reader builds community
April 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
042123.N.ST.Consolidation Howard.JPG
Local
Superior School Board votes to shutter Lake Superior Elementary
April 17, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Trachsel2.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Duluth sports legend Steve 'Pokey' Trachsel and his wife, Cathie, die in California car crash
April 17, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens