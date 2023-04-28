99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Duluth's deserted Edgewater Motel to be torn down, while resort prepares for renovation

The site will temporarily be used for parking, while ZMC Hotels explores a more ambitious future redevelopment of the property.

motel prepped for demolition
Members of the Duluth Fire Department conduct training on the roof at the Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth. The motel is slated for demolition.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 4:47 PM

DULUTH — Local firefighters used the deserted and soon-to-be-leveled Edgewater Motel for training exercises Friday.

The 60-room motel at 2330 London Road has been closed since March 2020, according to Anne Stratioti, vice president of administration for ZMC Hotels Co., which owns the property.

She said the company had been weighing the viability of the two-level motel, which dates back to the 1960s, for some time. But when the pandemic struck, Stratioti said “that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

The newer neighboring five-level Edgewater Hotel and Waterpark will continue to operate. And while she doesn’t have a specific timeline quite yet, Stratioti said ZMC is laying plans for a “pretty major” renovation of the remaining 161-room property in the near future. She said she could not share any cost estimates for the project.

“We have a multi-stage process for the property and the hotel and everything. And this is just the first piece — taking down this building. The next piece in that process is upgrading and doing renovations to the Edgewater Hotel and Waterpark,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stratioti said the hotel will continue to operate while undergoing its pending improvements.

DNT_Edgewater_Motel_1965.jpg
The Edgewater Motel as it appeared in 1965.
Duluth News Tribune / File / UMD Archives

As for the motel site, Stratioti said ZMC has no immediate plans for it after the structure is removed.

But ZMC is unlikely to let the site sit idle for long.

“We have some ideas but nothing concrete. So, temporarily we will pave it and use it for parking. And then we’ll do something more with it in the future,” Stratioti said.

ZMC Hotels is owned by an investment partnership affiliated with California-based Hall Equities Group. ZMC has a portfolio of 47 hotels across the nation operating under 20 different brand flags.

Locally, ZMC operates not only the Edgewater Hotel, but also two other properties: the Inn on Lake Superior and the Days Inn by Wyndham Duluth Lakewalk.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Man arrested in Hermantown after alleged threats with a gun
Hibbing man pleads not guilty in girlfriend's death
Center City aims to build side-by-side affordable apartment buildings in Duluth
Listen: Essentia ordered to pay family $19 million for medical malpractice

motel prepped for demolition
A fence with these signs surrounds the Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
motel prepped for demolition
The Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
motel prepped for demolition
Firefighters from the Duluth Fire Department work on the roof at the Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
motel prepped for demolition
Duluth Fire Department firefighters conduct training on the roof at the Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth. The motel is slated for demolition.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
motel prepped for demolition
A firefighter with the Duluth Fire Department travels down a ladder while training at the Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
motel prepped for demolition
There is no remaining skywalk connecting the Edgewater Motel to the hotel and waterpark on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
motel prepped for demolition
Firefighters from the Duluth Fire Department carry equipment off of the roof during a training exercise at the Edgewater Motel on Friday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A couple rounds of beer at Duluth's Bent Paddle. File / News Tribune
Business
5 local breweries win gold at MN Brewers Cup
April 26, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
family posing outdoors on a farm
Local
Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice
April 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Wisconsin opening day walleye
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Survey says: These are the best fishing lakes in Northwestern Wisconsin
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
2898104+2016-10-12T225135Z_1_LYNXNPEC9B1QB_RTROPTP_3_USA-MARIJUANA-GROWERS.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate advances legal marijuana
April 28, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
031520.F.DNT.KATHY.C04.JPG
Health
Duluth area HIV, syphilis outbreaks continue to impact community
April 28, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt