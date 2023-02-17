99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Duluth's Amazing Grace to close, after 27-year run as bakery, gathering spot and music venue

The business may continue to sell its signature sourdough bread via a subscription service.

Counter
The front of a counter in Amazing Grace Bakery & Cafe is decorated with a favorite saying of the late Chip Stewart, who started the bakery and cafe with Doug Zaun.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 03:12 PM

DULUTH — A long-time Canal Park fixture known for the food and live music it has brought to the community announced plans to close at the end of this month.

The Amazing Grace Bakery and Café, at the foot of the DeWitt-Seitz Building, will call it quits Feb. 27, after 27 years of business.

According to owner Connor Riley, the decision to close was very difficult to make.

“The Grace is a family owned business with deep roots in Duluth. Unfortunately, the pandemic and its aftermath have made closing the right decision,” he said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Riley went on to say: “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished at the Grace. We’ve worked tirelessly and creatively as we’ve adapted to incredible changes in the past few years, and managed to have a lot of fun doing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

061320.N.DNT.AgbcC.jpg
Amazing Grace Bakery & Cafe owner Connor Riley talked about the changes he’s making to the business during the height of the pandemic.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Grace diversified, selling its baked goods on the wholesale market and reshaping itself into a small grocery during the pandemic. Throughout, however, it continued to serve up locally sourced, made-from-scratch food and live music.

The Grace plans to host a farewell concert on Feb. 25, and a “Last Hurrah” Open Mic Night on Feb. 26 to give folks a chance to say a final goodbye.

The business may also launch a subscription service for its signature sourdough bread.

Connor Riley.jpg
Amazing Grace owner Connor Riley (right) sits beside his mother, Marcie Stoyke, in 2015 when the Canal Park cafe was celebrating its 20th year.
File / Duluth News Tribune

“As sad as closing is, we have so much to be thankful for our amazing staff, our local vendors, farmers, and roasters, and the many musicians who filled this space with their melodies,” Riley said.

“We are especially grateful to our loyal customers over the years, who created the community which has always made the Grace a special place. Our motto remains as true as ever: Be brave, be kind, don’t eat bad bread,” he said.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Marriage applications and divorces, January 2023
Resources available to Cloquet High School students after classmate jumped from window
'A big step forward': Duluth police stop data provides new insight for officers, activists
Listen: Audio obtained of 148th airmen shooting down object over Lake Huron

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Workers take a sample of tissue paper.
Business
ST Paper operations on a roll in Duluth
February 16, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A view from the deck of the Vista Star. In the foreground, two young women are seen from behind; one holds a smartphone and a notebook featuring an illustration of a musician. In the background, the American Integrity is docked at a tall ore dock.
Business
Short Cuts: Duluth turning to TV, TikTok in summer tourism push
February 16, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Feb. 15, 2023
February 15, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports