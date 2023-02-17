Duluth's Amazing Grace to close, after 27-year run as bakery, gathering spot and music venue

DULUTH — A long-time Canal Park fixture known for the food and live music it has brought to the community announced plans to close at the end of this month.

The Amazing Grace Bakery and Café, at the foot of the DeWitt-Seitz Building, will call it quits Feb. 27, after 27 years of business.

According to owner Connor Riley, the decision to close was very difficult to make.

“The Grace is a family owned business with deep roots in Duluth. Unfortunately, the pandemic and its aftermath have made closing the right decision,” he said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Riley went on to say: “I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished at the Grace. We’ve worked tirelessly and creatively as we’ve adapted to incredible changes in the past few years, and managed to have a lot of fun doing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing Grace Bakery & Cafe owner Connor Riley talked about the changes he’s making to the business during the height of the pandemic. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The Grace diversified, selling its baked goods on the wholesale market and reshaping itself into a small grocery during the pandemic. Throughout, however, it continued to serve up locally sourced, made-from-scratch food and live music.

The Grace plans to host a farewell concert on Feb. 25, and a “Last Hurrah” Open Mic Night on Feb. 26 to give folks a chance to say a final goodbye.

The business may also launch a subscription service for its signature sourdough bread.

Amazing Grace owner Connor Riley (right) sits beside his mother, Marcie Stoyke, in 2015 when the Canal Park cafe was celebrating its 20th year. File / Duluth News Tribune

“As sad as closing is, we have so much to be thankful for our amazing staff, our local vendors, farmers, and roasters, and the many musicians who filled this space with their melodies,” Riley said.

“We are especially grateful to our loyal customers over the years, who created the community which has always made the Grace a special place. Our motto remains as true as ever: Be brave, be kind, don’t eat bad bread,” he said.