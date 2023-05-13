Duluth, Two Harbors growers launch Clover Valley Farm Trail

TWO HARBORS — At Little Chili Farm , Bianca Seay raises dairy goats and laying hens and grows veggies and flowers. And, whatever she doesn’t produce on her family’s 35 acres, she’ll “definitely be shopping” from her neighbors.

Seay’s operation is among a hotbed of 11 locally owned small farms between Duluth and Two Harbors that are launching the Clover Valley Farm Trail .

Bianca Seay of Little Chili Farm, far right, poses for a picture with her family, from left: Alex, Clayton and dogs Chloe and Skipper. Seay's family operation is part of the 11 participants on the Clover Valley Farm Trail. Contributed / Bianca Seay

The soon-to-open, self-service market includes Agate Acres , Boreal Bounty Farm , Clover Valley Farms , Farm du Nord , Farm Lande , Little Chili Farm, Little Waldo Farm , Lucky Dog Farm , Shoreview Natives , SolFed Farm and Sörestad .

Participating farms are located in or near the historic farm community named Clover Valley, an area referred to by a farmers’ club in the late 1800s located off Homestead Road and Minnesota Highway 61.

Each location will host a self-service farmstand from noon-5 p.m. every Sunday starting May 28 and running through October.

Passersby can drive or bike the “trail” before stopping, perusing and purchasing various goods that’ll change with the growing season, such as bedding plants, eggs, honey, beets, kohlrabi, goat cheese, felted and wood-turned art.

Seay, who runs the Two Harbors Farmers Market, said participating was a no-brainer. "Fresh produce that doesn’t sell on Saturdays can go right on our farm stand,” she said.

“I don’t get sick days or vacation pay," said Justin Osadjan of Lucky Dog Farm, "but each day, I do something I love. When I’m out there with dirt under my fingernails, it’s hard to put a price on that kind of satisfaction." Contributed / Blane Tetreault

In dreaming up the Clover Valley Farm Trail, Justin Osadjan took a hint from “The Fruit Loop .”

It’s a Bayfield route where folks can buy tart cherries, currants and much more on Saturdays from roadside stands located at a dozen orchards along the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway and County Highway J.

Osadjan, who operates Lucky Dog Farm, saw that a model like this could benefit area operations.

It’s a challenge being a small farmer. Any way we can get together, and share our tractors or implements, even our crops, makes a difference." Bianca Seay, Little Chili Farm

Selling at farmers markets is a significant time investment for growers, when you consider harvesting, packaging and transporting your product. There’s also the setup and takedown, and sales can be unpredictable.

While interacting with customers is a bright spot — “No one goes to a farmers market angry,” he said — each market takes time away from necessary work during the Northland’s short growing season.

Offering a driveable, bikeable route with self-service, farm stands adds a revenue stream without more labor and time.

Blane Tetreault of Farm du Nord helped get the Clover Valley Farm Trail off the ground. Contributed / Bridget Tetreault

Osadjan and Farm Du Nord’s Blane Tetreault helped organize the cooperative group. They’ve met monthly since late last year. They combined all their networking and creative skills to create brochures, rack cards and a website.

"Customers can come to us; they can see the farm. It’s a neat opportunity to see where your food comes from, where your eggs come from," said Tetreault.

After relocating from Chicago to Two Harbors, Osadjan was surprised at the noncompetitive nature of farmers around here. “We’re happy there's a lot of lettuce available and who cares who's raising it; we’re doing something good here,” said Osadjan.

Seay seconded that, calling their patch of farmers a “unique, tight-knit” group who rely on each other quite a bit. “We share equipment; we share seeds; we’re in contact with doing larger bulk orders," she said. "We’ll get pallets of feed for our chickens and split it up.

“It’s a challenge being a small farmer. Any way we can get together, and share our tractors or implements, even our crops, makes a difference,” she said.

The Clover Valley Farm Trail farms plan to record their weekly sales and stay in touch with each other throughout the season to evaluate adjustments for next year — a regular practice for any grower.

For Osadjan, it’s taken several years to get his farm where it’s at, now producing tomatoes, sweet corn, kohlrabi, beets, chard and more on his 42 acres.

“I don’t get sick days or vacation pay. … but each day, I do something I love,” he said. “When I’m out there with dirt under my fingernails, it’s hard to put a price on that kind of satisfaction.”

To learn more, visit clovervalleyfarmtrail.com.

About the farms

Agate Acres Farm: Emily Richey and Kyle Cook, 1109 Two Harbors Road, Two Harbors.



Commonly sold items: To be announced.

Boreal Bounty Farm: Patricia and Steve Berger, 7221 Laine Road, Two Harbors.



Commonly sold items: seasonal greens and herbs, apples, canned goods and more.

Clover Valley Farms: Cindy Hale and Jeff Hall, 1547 Clover Valley Drive, Duluth.



Commonly sold items: vinegars and shrubs, mustard, fruit and veggies, wool roving and naturally dyed yarn, wood turn artwork and more.

Farm du Nord: Bridget and Blane Tetreault, 1386 Shilhon Road, Duluth.



Commonly sold items: baked goods, seasonal vegetables and seedlings and more.

Farm Lande: Claire and Pete Lande , 2709 Doe Road, Duluth.



Commonly sold items: native perennials, beets, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, garlic, beans, honey, beeswax products and more.

Little Chili Farm: Bianca Seay, 7217 Hill Road, Two Harbors.



Commonly sold items: goats cheese, goat milk, flowers, herbs, baked and canned goods.

Little Waldo Farm: Jadell and Joe Cavallin, 1845 Waldo Road, Two Harbors.



Commonly sold items: native and bee-friendly plants, flowers, honey and beeswax products, dried herbs, chilies and more.

Lucky Dog Farm: Justin and Mark Osadjan, 7063 App Road, Two Harbors.



Commonly sold items: blueberries, strawberries, gooseberries, currants, grapes, onions, rutabaga, turnips and more.

Shoreview Natives: Dan Schutte, 1240 Shoreview Road.



Commonly sold items: native plants.

SolFed Farm: Liz Strohmayer, 2208 Lismore Road, Duluth.



Commonly sold items: eggs, carrots, potatoes and more.

Sörestad: Julie Allen and Bill Hall, 6691 Homestead Road, Duluth.

