Duluth Preservation Alliance to honor property owners

DULUTH — Two dozen property owners will be recognized by the Duluth Preservation Alliance on Wednesday during the 2023 Preservation Awards and Centennial Home Celebration.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the West Theatre, 319 N. Central Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available.

The Duluth Preservation Alliance shares historical knowledge with developers and community leaders to help maintain Duluth’s sense of place. The annual awards ceremony was established over 40 years ago to highlight the work owners put into their properties to preserve the historical character.

A total of 14 properties will receive centennial awards and 17 homeowners will receive preservation awards Wednesday for their restoration projects.

Blake Romenesko Contributed / Duluth Preservation Alliance

"These awards represent the culmination of countless hours of hard work, dedication and passion for preserving the unique architectural heritage of their home or building,” said Blake Romenesko, Duluth Preservation Alliance president. “Each property owner has demonstrated a commitment to preserving the past for future generations."

Historic housing redevelopment

The recent historic redevelopment of the Cove Apartments by Roers Companies is among the properties to be recognized by the Duluth Preservation Alliance.

The Plymouth-based company specializing in real estate development and property management was seeking potential development sites in Duluth.

Development partner Andy Bollig leads Roers Companies' development projects throughout the nation — from finding the sites and financing, to working with the design and city processes to close projects and build.

"There's a significant need for housing in Duluth. The data all points to that. Duluth is an amazing city to work with, one of the best," said Bollig. "It was an Opportunity Zone in Duluth and that was very appealing because there's tax benefits for our investors."

Roers reinvented the 1910 Builders Exchange property, located on the corner of Lake Avenue and First Street, and its adjoining Interstate Auto and USAN buildings into 86 units with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

According to Bollig, the construction pricing is higher in Duluth compared to the rest of the state and country due to the limited supply of contractors and workers in the area.

Cove Apartments was a $22.2 million project completed by Plymouth-based Roers Companies. Clint Austin / 2019 File / Duluth News Tribune

"Being able to get housing to people is just tough. Historic renovations definitely give an opportunity to have a little bit more of an affordable construction process without the cost of new construction to help fulfill that need," Bollig said. "Since we are able to get construction costs a little bit lower than new construction, you can keep your rents just a touch lower than some of our competitors with new construction projects."

The $22.2 million Cove Apartment project was completed by Twin Cities-based contractor Gardner Builders in two phases.

"We carry a higher contingency on historic buildings and that's generally not enough. We got it to work on both these projects, but anything from structural surprises to some pleasant surprises — like finding some nice exposed brickwork that we can maintain or something like that — it's definitely a lot more involved process than just building a new construction building, which makes it more fun," Bollig said.

The first phase cost $11 million, which was funded through a combination of historic and state tax credits, investors and tax abatement from the city, Bollig said.

In fall 2020, Cove Apartments opened with 48 units, including five affordable units. It reached full occupancy within 45 days.

"The units are full, but we're looking for a few more commercial tenants," Bollig said.

There is 3,000 square feet of retail space available on Lake Avenue and First Street that was previously occupied by Minnesota Teen Challenge. The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Duluth remain in the building.

Aubrey Hagen, membership director for the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, works in the chamber’s offices in the USAN Building. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

"We're just looking to get the lights on because it really activates that streetscape," Bollig said.

Construction to convert the former upper-level office space of the historic Builders Exchange and Interstate Auto buildings was completed in early 2021. Work included exterior repairs, new windows and a roof.

After the completion of phase 1, Roers approached the owner of the USAN building, connected via skywalk, and closed on its sale in December 2021. Thirty-eight new market-rate units opened in fall 2022.

The second phase cost $11.2 million and received no subsidy from the city, Bollig said.

Both projects share amenities, such as fitness center and club room spaces.

"One of my favorite amenities is the (skywalk) seating area with an incredible view of the lake," Bollig said.

With brick repairs, fresh paint and new doors in place, the three downtown buildings were subtly reinvigorated, he said.

"If you were to drive by before and after the renovation, they look like they have new life in them. To the discerning eye, you would be able to notice some changes. We're obviously just not able to make any drastic changes because of the historic nature," Bollig said. "The biggest part on the exterior was bringing back the natural light to the units. Over time, when they would repair windows they would just decrease the size of them. We wanted to go back and look at historic photos with our historical consultant to determine how big the windows were and increase the size of those windows. That really gave the building some new life."