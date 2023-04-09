Duluth inventor's pontoon cover makes waves in marine industry

DULUTH — Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and 112,886 registered pontoon owners, according to the Department of Natural Resources. And many of them face a common dilemma: the time it takes to put on or take off a standard pontoon cover takes away from time on the lake.

Duluth inventor and professional canvas installer Bill Lisiecki created a new style of pontoon cover called the WedgeTop to help solve the issue. The unique shape and design drastically reduce the time to cover and uncover a pontoon from 20 minutes to two minutes.

“The WedgeTop started as a passion project to help my friends who were sick of spending so much time covering their pontoons," Lisiecki said in a news release.

Lisiecki owned a diesel repair business for 25 years before opening Snow Bird Willies Boat Canvas 12 years ago. His canvas business recently sold and now Lisiecki is semi-retired.

"I was building them at my canvas shop, just for local people. I have done probably 50 over the course of the years. The product has changed over the 10 years I've been working on it," Lisiecki said.

He partnered with Wayne Smith, owner of WK Enterprises LLC, to market and assemble the WedgeTop kits. They met four years ago when Smith hired Lisiecki to do canvas work on some chairs. Smith mentioned he was buying a pontoon, so Lisiecki showed him the canvas cover he was working on.

Impressed, Smith shared the idea with an engineering graduate from the University of Minnesota Duluth, who also thought the idea had potential. Lisiecki continued to experiment with various prototypes and the WedgeTop received a U.S. patent in May.

"I totally believe this is a huge product," Smith said. "We had to make significant improvements to do it in bulk. Bill has been trying out different designs, but now we're at a point to take it to dealers and have them install it."

Named for its shape, the WedgeTop is designed to shed water from the front and back. Its canvas is made with a high-quality polyester marine fabric and is custom fit for each pontoon style. It is resistant to mildew, UV light and repels water. When properly used, the canvas is guaranteed for five years from the date of installation.

The rest of the kit is made up of standard equipment, Smith said. Once installed by a dealer, users pull the cover from a removable spindle on the stern of the pontoon to snap it securely to the bow. The side panels of the cover are weighted to prevent them from lifting in the wind and prevent critters entering.

“With over 60 units installed and six years of design improvements, we are ready to take the WedgeTop to the pontoon community," Lisiecki said in the news release.

The WedgeTop team displayed its product at the Duluth Sport Show on Feb. 16-19. During the event, a demonstration video was put on a loop to showcase the ease of operating the WedgeTop compared to a traditional pontoon cover.

The product was popular among seniors attending the show, according to Smith.

"Slips and falls are one of the main things seniors like myself worry about. They expressed the difficulty of crawling on their knees to use a traditional bulky pontoon cover, and were in need of something easy. The WedgeTop is so easy to use, my 8-year-old granddaughter can put it on," Smith said.

"Especially for older people, it makes it much easier. I actually had two people that were wheelchair-bound that could do it with the help of their grandkids," Lisiecki added.

Other attendees were interested to know if the WedgeTop was able to handle a snow load. Pontoons are typically shrink wrapped by a professional to prepare for winter, Smith explained, but by adding additional support under the WedgeTop system, the cover can hold snow throughout the winter.

The new Snow Load Kit is in its final testing phase in Gilbert, and is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 winter season. Lisiecki said they may be able to modify the Snow Load Kit to trailer at higher speeds than the guaranteed 55 mph.

The company works with several Minnesota-based suppliers for each component of the product and are working to determine a price for the WedgeTop. He estimates the cost will be in the $4,000 range, compared to standard covers, which typically sell for $1,500-$2,000.

The WedgeTop team has partnered with select dealers across Minnesota to supply and implement the pontoon cover. Smith anticipates these contracts will be finalized by early May. Once the installation process is fine-tuned, Smith said there is potential to expand dealer partnerships with others in the marine industry, such as dock companies, pontoon sales and subcontractors.

Smith has a background in health care software. Following retirement, he moved from his home of 40 years on Lake Vermilion to Florida, where he sees a huge market for the WedgeTop pontoon covers.

Pontoon ownership is among the fastest growing in the boating industry. According to Statistical Surveys Inc. data, 2021 pontoon registrations were some of the highest the country has seen over the past 10 years. This includes a 16% increase from 2019 (57,287) to 2021 (66,280), when other recreational boat segments saw declines.

"We're trying not to grow too large right now, but would like to eventually grow nationally," Smith said.

This summer, WedgeTop will focus on adding dealers and ramping up production to grow the business.

"It is eye-opening to me how many people want a better way to do pontoon covers," Smith said.

The WedgeTop team took 30 direct orders during the Duluth Sports Show. Smith said this was the maximum amount that could be achieved from an installation standpoint during the start-up's first year.