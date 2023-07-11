Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Duluth home baker specializes in treats with Nordic twist

The Norse Bakehouse features Finnish, Swedish and Norwegian baked goods.

A man in an apron fills a pastry with cream.
The Norse Bakehouse baker Steven Swanstrom fills a Norwegian Troll Horn with cream while preparing for his next pop-up bakery event.
Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — Stephen Swanstrom is looking to fill a niche in Duluth's baking market: Nordic baked goods.

"We have a of excellent bakeries around that specialize a lot in breads and cakes and donuts, but there really isn't a bakery around here like this," Swanstrom said. "We don't have a Scandinavian bakery, despite having such a high Scandinavian population."

Yet as he's taken his home-based bakery to pop-up events and vendor fairs, Swanstrom has noticed that people are hungry for Nordic baked goods.

round pastries with white filling and white powdered sugar sit in a tray
Swedish semlor are cardamom buns filled with almond paste and topped with homemade whipped cream, which Norse Bakehouse owner Steven Swanstrom said is currently popular in Sweden.
Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom

"There's a lot of people out there who I've talked to who say things like, 'I used to make lefse with my grandma,' but now they don't have the recipe or the time or equipment to make it on their own," Swanstrom said. "So I'm here to provide people with these traditional baked goods that they may not get anymore."

Swanstrom's Norse Bakehouse is dedicated to creating traditional Nordic baked goods such as lefse, pulla, krumkake and Swedish tea rings, but also explores items popular in Scandinavian countries today.

ADVERTISEMENT

One example are Swedish semlor, cardamom buns filled with almond paste and topped with homemade whipped cream. Swanstrom said they remind many people of cream puffs, but with different flavoring with the almond paste and cardamom dough.

"It's a different pastry and a different flavor," Swanstrom said. "But they're also familiar enough-looking that people are willing to give them a try."

crepes from a food truck
Business
ALSO READ: Parisian crepes inspire new Duluth food truck
Crepes Amour opens at North Shore Scenic Railroad.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Swanstrom has been baking since he graduated from high school in Duluth in 2011. He started out doing vendor fairs at his church, such as a holiday bazaar, as well as baking many cakes and cupcakes for friends and family.

"It wasn't until early 2020, when I met my now wife — that kind of pushed me into starting my own bakery," Swanstrom said. "I did all those cookies and candies and cakes, but I found myself drifting more and more towards those traditional Scandinavian baked goods."

Krumkake sit rolled up in a pan.
Krumkake, a waffle-cone cookie, are one of several items Steven Swanstrom prepares at Norse Bakehouse.
Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom

Swanstrom, whose family name comes from Sweden, has many generational recipes that have been handed down from his grandmother and great-aunts, along with equipment such as pastry boards and griddles.

"It was a lot of trial and error and seeing what I could do and what people wanted to try," Swanstrom said. "I'd always try new items out on my family and see if they like them first. If they pass that test, then I'd try them out at a couple of shows and see how others liked them."

Through word-of-mouth and much social media promotion, the Norse Bakehouse has gained a faithful following who show up at his local pop-ups and vendor fairs. Swanstrom said his next move is to get into a commercial kitchen and start a food trailer to make distribution easier.

Norwegian Skolebrod
Norwegian Skolebrod, or Norwegian School Bread, are cardamom buns filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and topped with white icing and shredded coconut. The are one of many items created by Norse Bakehouse.
Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom
READ MORE FOOD STORIES

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Walk-in tattoo parlor opens in downtown Superior
1h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
BIZ-PFP-BANKRATE-HOUSING-MARKET-DMT
Business
Downturn likely but experts say US housing market not about to crash
3d ago
 · 
By  Jeff Ostrowski / Bankrate (TNS)
New Chevrolet Corvettes await unloading at a dealer's lot in Silver Spring, Md., on June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo
Business
US new vehicle sales rise on strong demand, better supply
5d ago
 · 
By  Pratyush Thakur and Shivansh Tiwary / Reuters
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Walk-in tattoo parlor opens in downtown Superior
1h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, fourth from right, celebrates as Patrick Waddick, President of Innovation and Operations at Cirrus Aircraft, cuts a ribbon during the grand opening of the Paint and Finish Facility Expansion
Local
Duluth looks to feds for help as it strives to meet growing labor needs
23m ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
artist on Lake Superior beach unsettled cloudy rainy day
Arts and Entertainment
Artist finishes Lake Superior Circle Tour, begins committing it to canvas
1h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Twin Ports Interchange Ramps.JPG
Local
Impact uncertain after human remains found at Twin Ports Interchange project
1h ago
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee