Duluth home baker specializes in treats with Nordic twist

DULUTH — Stephen Swanstrom is looking to fill a niche in Duluth's baking market: Nordic baked goods.

"We have a of excellent bakeries around that specialize a lot in breads and cakes and donuts, but there really isn't a bakery around here like this," Swanstrom said. "We don't have a Scandinavian bakery, despite having such a high Scandinavian population."

Yet as he's taken his home-based bakery to pop-up events and vendor fairs, Swanstrom has noticed that people are hungry for Nordic baked goods.

Swedish semlor are cardamom buns filled with almond paste and topped with homemade whipped cream, which Norse Bakehouse owner Steven Swanstrom said is currently popular in Sweden. Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom

"There's a lot of people out there who I've talked to who say things like, 'I used to make lefse with my grandma,' but now they don't have the recipe or the time or equipment to make it on their own," Swanstrom said. "So I'm here to provide people with these traditional baked goods that they may not get anymore."

Swanstrom's Norse Bakehouse is dedicated to creating traditional Nordic baked goods such as lefse, pulla, krumkake and Swedish tea rings, but also explores items popular in Scandinavian countries today.

One example are Swedish semlor, cardamom buns filled with almond paste and topped with homemade whipped cream. Swanstrom said they remind many people of cream puffs, but with different flavoring with the almond paste and cardamom dough.

"It's a different pastry and a different flavor," Swanstrom said. "But they're also familiar enough-looking that people are willing to give them a try."

Swanstrom has been baking since he graduated from high school in Duluth in 2011. He started out doing vendor fairs at his church, such as a holiday bazaar, as well as baking many cakes and cupcakes for friends and family.

"It wasn't until early 2020, when I met my now wife — that kind of pushed me into starting my own bakery," Swanstrom said. "I did all those cookies and candies and cakes, but I found myself drifting more and more towards those traditional Scandinavian baked goods."

Krumkake, a waffle-cone cookie, are one of several items Steven Swanstrom prepares at Norse Bakehouse. Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom

Swanstrom, whose family name comes from Sweden, has many generational recipes that have been handed down from his grandmother and great-aunts, along with equipment such as pastry boards and griddles.

"It was a lot of trial and error and seeing what I could do and what people wanted to try," Swanstrom said. "I'd always try new items out on my family and see if they like them first. If they pass that test, then I'd try them out at a couple of shows and see how others liked them."

Through word-of-mouth and much social media promotion, the Norse Bakehouse has gained a faithful following who show up at his local pop-ups and vendor fairs. Swanstrom said his next move is to get into a commercial kitchen and start a food trailer to make distribution easier.

Norwegian Skolebrod, or Norwegian School Bread, are cardamom buns filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and topped with white icing and shredded coconut. The are one of many items created by Norse Bakehouse. Contributed / Mikala Swanstrom