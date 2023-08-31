Duluth farm opens wedding venue, extends Apple Palooza

DULUTH — Levi Pearson slid a near ceiling-high door aside, making way for the visual flood of rolling grasslands, picturesque trees and panoramic blue skies. The barn’s former dirt floor is now concrete covered, the circle-sawed wood sanded, the bathrooms installed.

A year of renovations and Beaver River Farm is expanding its cow-calf operation to include a wedding and events center. It marks a shift from third-generation farmers Kathy and Ben Pearson to their sons and daughters-in-law, Levi and Jeanne and Josh and Peri.

From left, Ben, Kathy, Levi and Jeanne Pearson pose along a fence at the Pearson’s Beaver River Farm near Duluth on Aug. 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Not picking on my wife, but she’s not a pull-a-calf-out-of-a-cow kind of lady,” said Levi Pearson, who helps lead the events center push.

For 110 years, the Pearson family has managed Beaver River Farm and what is now about 400 acres. Last year, they hosted Duluth’s first Apple Palooza with Dixon’s Apple Orchard of Cadott, Wisconsin.

It was so successful, Apple Palooza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at 5936 Beaver River Road. Expect music, vendors, food and another showing from the champagne apple.

“It made us realize we have a beautiful piece of property that one one really gets to see,” said Kathy Pearson.

The family legacy began with homesteaders and a small shack near Beaver River in 1913.

Kathy Pearson, left, talks with her son Levi Pearson on the balcony of the old Big House at Beaver River Farm near Duluth on Monday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

When the 1918 fires claimed that structure and more, a Red Cross shelter was erected to house the family of five, including Ben Pearson’s father. The first addition to the shelter was constructed with white pine trees salvaged from the fire.

Brothers Josh Pearson and Levi Pearson grew up on Beaver River Farm. Contributed / Levi Pearson

Up the road from this site is where Kathy and Ben Pearson lived for over 30 years. She estimated driving between each residence five to six times daily to tend to the cows.

In 2016, the Pearsons built another addition, and the farmers moved in a year later. They added a porch, balcony and walk-out basement. The couple currently live in one wing, and the rest is available to wedding parties.

In 2021, the family renovated “the original shelter,” removing the asbestos tile board, seven layers of linoleum and discovering a trap door.

A wedding gown hangs on the wall in the bridal room. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Kathy Pearson, left, and Jeanne Pearson talk in the kitchen, which at one time was a Red Cross home during the fires of 1918. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They found an old cook stove on the land, cleaned it and turned it into a coffee station for guests.

From there leads into the “original farmhouse,” a first- and second-floor wedding prep area. There are two sitting rooms on the main floor, and the family added period barber chairs and mirrors in a third room, perfect for hair and makeup, Jeanne Pearson said.

Kathy Pearson points to a photo of the old Big House that hangs outside the kitchen. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Upstairs are a couple smaller rooms, a large bathroom and a balcony with a bright-red door, overlooking the family’s land. Scattered throughout is a windmill, a collection of tractors and an old utility trailer-turned-garden bed.

Grip-metal wheels turned hand rails on a descent into the walkout basement. “The Diamond Club” boasts a pool table, bucket-seat stools with wine barrel backs and a wagon wheel table with a glass top that Levi Pearson constructed.

This second-wedding party prep area is a former storage/workshop space that Pearson built.

Levi Pearson climbs a ladder to open a door to show the hay loft. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Levi Pearson talks about the work he did to bring the Diamond Club to life in the cellar. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The style is a reference to he and his wife’s first meeting at a former Duluth pool hall.

Levi and Jeanne Pearson now live down the road from the farm, in his childhood home, with their daughters, Holly and Hailey.

For the Diamond Club, Jeanne Pearson and her mother-in-law’s gratitude is two-fold. They now have a go-to leisure room, and all that stuff they don’t want in their homes fits right here, she said.

The sun shines through the tree onto the live edge benches at the ceremony site. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Step out to a clearing surrounded by trees with long wooden benches, a newly built archway and an altar at the front.

“We can share the beauty of what we have here with other people," Jeanne Pearson said as she stood in the Woodland Ceremony Site with her family.

Pearson met her future husband while he was working construction on the Iron Range. After they wed, she began helping her father-in-law on the farm until he died in 2010 at age 94.

“He’s always been the old farmer on the river. Now Ben and I have become the old farmers on the river,” she said.

The dedication to the animals, the seasons and her yard “became a way of life” for Pearson, whose husband worked off-site.

“The whole road hinges on my mom, she carries the load," Levi Pearson said.

Springtime is calving season, with sales to cattle buyers in late fall. During the News Tribune’s visit, an unexpected calf named Apple Berry jostled about and fed from his mother.

Before returning to ride the land on their ATVs, granddaughters Hailey, 10, and Holly, 12, stopped to chat about the barn swallows nesting overhead and the naming of their calves.

An unexpected calf wanders into the light as it explores the barn. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Apple Berry’s mom, named No. 11, relieved herself, and Pearson raked the manure over a gutter grate. She described how, when underfoot, the manure would be mechanically ushered to a pit behind the calf barn — and how she used to cart this bit by bit herself.

Through the years, they’ve “stayed like an old-school operation.”

The Pearsons, front from left: Hailey, Kathy, Cash, Ben and Holly Pearson; back: Jeanne, Levi, Josh and Peri Pearson. Contributed / Nia Sayler of Sayler Photography

"We still mix bales, I still use my barn to calf out my babies from March and April. Stalls and tie chains, birthing area — it's really like it used to be,” Pearson said.

Still, the third-generation farmers are aiming to downsize.

“Ben and I have been married almost 50 years," Pearson said. "When I think of what it all was like when we first started to what it is now, we have been blessed.

"What we've been able to build has been terrific, and it’s time other people can enjoy it, too.”