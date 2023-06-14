Duluth Carwash Co. buys self-service locations, rental homes

DULUTH — Real estate investor and commercial real estate agent Keith McKenzie of Duluth Carwash Co. recently became the owner of self-serve car washes located at 11 S. Basswood Ave., 10 W. Austin St. and 5819 E. Superior St.

The $850,000 sale also included two single-family, market-rate rental homes located near the Lakeside and Central Entrance car wash sites.

There is a car care vending center at the Lakeside self-service car wash location at 5819 E. Superior St., Duluth. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"I thought it was a value-add opportunity," said McKenzie, who became interested in the long-term rentals with the self-service car washes as a good cash-flowing business, he added.

The entire five-property portfolio was purchased from Torvinen Rentals LLC, a company owned by construction project manager and real estate investor Sam Torvinen.

The Superior Street car wash has three bays. The adjacent three-bedroom rental property at 5821 E. Superior St. is in a form district with an opportunity for use as a short-term rental, according to the property listing by Coldwell Banker Realty.

The current leases expire by the end of August, McKenzie said.

The Basswood Avenue car wash has six bays and a two-bedroom rental house next door at 115 W. Palm St.

The self-service car wash at 5819 E. Superior St., Duluth, was purchased by Duluth Carwash Co. in April. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

The Austin Street car wash has three bays.

"I owned the car washes/rental portfolio for about six months and sold them to focus on other investments," said Torvinen. "Keith has a great vision for the car washes and we are excited to see where he takes them."

Torvinen Rentals LLC is looking to grow its portfolio of self-storage facilities, apartment complexes and short-term rental properties, Torvinen said.

"Over the last couple of years, it's changed hands a couple of times," said McKenzie. "We have a plan over the next three years to revitalize the properties."

Under new ownership, the car washes will receive updates to the buildings, parking lots, signage, security cameras and equipment at each site, according to McKenzie.

"Some pieces of the equipment really weren't maintained well, so that's what our main focus is for this first year is maintaining what is there," McKenzie said.

The self-service car wash at 5819 E. Superior St., Duluth, features three bays. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

For the past 20 years, the car washes have operated with the help of a local handyman service during the weekdays. On the weekends, McKenzie will handle the maintenance duties with the help of his 9-year-old daughter.

"She's excited to be involved as well. She likes to greet the customers, so that's kind of a fun thing when we're around," McKenzie said of the family-run business.

Originally from Rochester, McKenzie has lived in Duluth for the past 13 years.

In addition to Duluth Carwash Co., McKenzie manages commercial building properties on the side and is a sales agent for a brokerage called Loam Commercial Real Estate LLC.