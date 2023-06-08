Duluth businesses, nonprofits barter for rhubarb

DULUTH — The walk-in freezer at Love Creamery's Lincoln Park location is full of rhubarb donations as the ice cream shop's third-annual community exchange concluded today.

On May 30, Love Creamery began collecting 10-pound bags of washed, trimmed rhubarb in exchange for a free pint of ice cream. Over 800 pounds of rhubarb from 75 different community members was received.

"Everyone has extra rhubarb and they never know what to do with it," said Nicole Wild, owner of Love Creamery. "When we started the business, we wanted to incorporate regional local ingredients — things that grow in this climate. Rhubarb is one that is plentiful, so that is one of the first flavors I started playing with."

Love Creamery first operated from a mobile cart in 2014 before opening locations in Lincoln Park and Canal Park. There are plans to open a new location in the historic Duluth Armory , with a goal to open to public by fall 2025.

Love Creamery is located at 1908 W. Superior St. in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune.

"One of the hits was sour beer with rhubarb sorbet, partnering with Thirsty Pagan back in the day, and people loved it," Wild said. "Then we started doing sorbet and these older people in their 80s, because they must have grown up on something similar, would just hoard it when we started making it."

Rhubarb is heavy due to its water content, but since it cooks down so much it became one of the shop's most expensive crops to purchase, Wild said.

Instead of spending more on rhubarb than they could sell their sorbet for, they put a call out to the community.

Last year, 300-400 pounds of rhubarb was donated by 86 people, according to Wild.

"We have to cut it off at some point. We just don't have the space," Wild said. Last year, the cutoff was around June 9.

Rhubarb is no longer being accepted at the Lincoln Park Love Creamery.

The stalks are cleaned again by staff before being chopped and processed. The rhubarb is pasteurized by adding it to a large pot with a little sugar and bringing it up to temperature before simmering for about an hour. Then it's cooled.

Love Creamery ice cream maker Klara Canell mixes ingredients at the Lincoln Park location. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

For the sorbet, the rhubarb is blended with a little a little sugar, agave and lemon. If made into a jam, pectin is added to create a creamy consistency. Rhubarb crisp will also be mixed into the ice cream.

This year's donations will be used to make rhubarb sorbet, in addition to the rhubarb jam that is rippled into flavors like goat cheese rhubarb, vegan rhubarb, rhubarb crisp and strawberry rhubarb later in the season.

The vegan rhubarb is already offered at Love Creamery's Canal Park location, and other seasonal rhubarb flavors should roll out by late next week, Wild said.

Love Creamery owner Nicole Wild stands behind the counter of her Lincoln Park ice cream shop June 1. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

There are a total of 150 flavors at Love Creamery. A dozen are offered at its Lincoln Park location and 16 at the Canal Park shop — rotating every three to four weeks. Announcements are made on Love Creamery's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Wild noticed other businesses are following suit. Positively 3rd Street Bakery is trading a pack of cookies for washed and trimmed rhubarb stalks, too. The Duluth-based bakery makes a variety of baked goods for Love Creamery to incorporate into its ice cream.

"It's catching on because these are ingredients that we need. If people aren't going to use it, we can clean it and use it in our products and give them something in return," Wild said.

More ways to put extra rhubarb to use

Rhubarb is a perennial vegetable that grows ruby and green stems that give a tart flavor. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Rhubarb donations are also being accepted for the Rhubarb Festival, which takes place June 24 at Stella Maris Academy Holy Rosary Campus. All the proceeds from the event go directly to Chum programs. Chum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit human services agency in Duluth. Drop off deleafed rhubarb donations at the West Duluth Super One.

On Thursday, June 8, from 5-7 p.m., Vikre Distillery will offer a limited-edition rhubarb-themed cocktail as well as take-home rhubarb cocktail kits all week long. Vikre will donate $1 for each rhubarb cocktail and $5 for every cocktail kit sold that whole week to Rhubarb Fest.