Business

Duluth-based food truck returns for 11th season

Shrimp po'boys and Cajun shrimp tacos are coming soon to the Rambler.

A server peeks through the stickered window of a food truck to offer an order in a cardboard to-go box. Condiments, beverages and utensils are displayed beneath a menu on the side of the green vehicle.
Justine Bickel serves an order of Reuben fritters from The Rambler food truck parked at St. Luke's in Duluth on Tuesday.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 8:00 AM

DULUTH — Over the past decade, The Rambler helped blaze the way for food trucks across the Twin Ports area. Joining the ranks of pioneers such as KBQ and Chow Haul, it arrived in the area at a time when food trucks were sparse.

Now, its 11th season has kicked off April 25, followed by Bent Paddle Brewing Co.'s Festiversary last weekend. With one of their largest annual events under their belts, staff say it's smooth sailing through the end of the season in early November.

A woman wearing a baseball hat and apron sits before a food trailer.
Kelsey Auran is the office manager and event coordinator at The Rambler Food Truck and MidCoast Catering Co.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

"We have a lot of fun events on the books," said Kelsey Auran, the office manager, event coordinator and jack-of-all-trades at MidCoast Catering and The Rambler.

Both businesses are owned by Jonathan Reznick, who created the menu inspired by nostalgic fare — elevated, with a twist.

"You can't go wrong with anything on our menu," Auran said.

Some fan favorites include the teriyaki pulled pork, slow roasted and topped with Swiss cheese and pineapple, and the mahi-mahi tacos, made with chipotle caper tartar sauce, topped with jicama coleslaw and served with a lemon.

"If we were to get rid of our mahi tacos, there would be riots in the streets, so we'll always have those," Auran said.

The menu also features the prime rib sandwich, gyro burger, bacon-wrapped slaw dog, falafel, totchos (nachos made with Tater Tots instead of chips), Reuben fritters and more. Shrimp po'boys and Cajun shrimp tacos are coming soon.

Four fried fritters with Thousand Island dipping sauce in a cardboard to-go container with flowers in the background.
An order of The Rambler's Reuben fritters are served hot with a side of Thousand Island dipping sauce.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Where's The Rambler parked today?

"We post every day on Facebook and Instagram where we're going to be, so that's a good way to follow us," Auran said. "We've had the past 10 seasons prior to build our customer base, so people know how to find us."

The side of the food trailer displays the menu with pricing, along with beverage selections, disposable utensils and condiments.
The Rambler Food Truck menu offers owner Jonathan Reznick's favorite nostalgic items with a twist.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Each week, the familiar green truck parks at locations around Duluth. It can usually be found at St. Luke's Building A from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; Cirrus Aircraft from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Bent Paddle from noon-9 p.m. Thursdays; and the Rose Garden from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.

In late June, The Rambler will add the Civic Center Farmers Market as its Thursday lunch stop before heading to Bent Paddle for the remainder of the evening.

Additionally, The Rambler will appear at the Glensheen Concerts on the Pier held Wednesdays in July and August⁠ from 5-8 p.m., and at the Bayfront Pre Party on July 6 at the Earth Rider Fest grounds in Superior.

Several private events, like graduation parties or weddings, are also on the books — some are scheduled years ahead of time, Auran said. The Rambler also provides versatile event catering services, from full-service plated dinners, to buffet-style arrangements, to boxed lunches.

"It's so much fun, don't get me wrong. But it is a lot of hard work," said Auran. "All of us really get along really well and we have such a fun time together. I'm excited to see what our group can come up with next."

The Rambler green food trailer is parked beneath a St. Luke's Building A Ramp Patient Parking, with a line of people waiting to order.
A line of customers gathered outside The Rambler Food Truck at St. Luke's on Tuesday.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

What's down the road?

Since Auran joined the team six years ago, The Rambler has incorporated catering to its list of services, and rebranded to better reflect the company name (as well as Reznick's love of bluegrass).

The pandemic presented some trying times because their truck didn't clearly fall into a specific category in regard to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules and regulations surrounding COVID, Auran recalled.

"Our customers really are the best. I've worked in a lot of service industries where sometimes people aren't so nice, but I've never had an experience on this food truck where I've had to deal with a customer being irritable or upset," Auran said.

She's also enjoyed friendly competition among others in the industry, such as the Oasis Del Norte food truck , which has plans to open a brick-and-mortar location later this summer in Lincoln Park.

"It's really fun to see what folks are coming up with and who's willing to stick it out and stick around with us," Auran said.

Within the next year, The Rambler plans to develop a small year-round event center and office next to their small commercial kitchen, located at 313 N. Central Ave., next to the West Theatre and across from Zenith Bookstore. It will have the capacity for 50 people.

The future event space is occupied by Talarico Law Office Ltd., which will be relocating to 7636 Bayhill Trail in Duluth on June 1. Michael Talarico owns the building at 313 N. Central Ave. and plans to sell it to Reznick.

"It will be nice to offer employees yearlong work and fill that with events," Auran said.

Closed sign in a restaurant window.
Business
Taste of Saigon switches to Styrofoam amid staff shortage
The Canal Park restaurant is operating at half-staff with no servers.
May 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man stands in brewery
Business
Warrior Brewing expands
May 18, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Duluth International Airport
Business
FAA eyes locations for Duluth airport tower
May 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A man, a woman and two young girls pose outdoors on a snowy day
Local
Chester Park improvements to honor late Barry family
May 14, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten

Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
