Business

Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks

The shift speaks the ingenuity of these business owners and a welcoming community. “That’s a very Duluth-y thing,” said Tricia Hobbs, the city's senior economic developer.

A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Bar manager Grace Goeks stirs a New York Faux Sour, one of several nonalcoholic beverages served at Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar in Duluth.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Grace Goeks pours lemon juice, lime juice and "whiskey" into a stainless-steel shaker. She holds a cocktail jigger in one hand and mimes quotation marks with the other.

Instead of the amber-colored distilled alcohol, Goeks is using a concoction made from pink peppercorns, chili flakes and other ingredients. “You do get the burn and a different complexity from the peppercorns,” she said.

Five different non-alcoholic drinks
A selection of nonalcoholic beverages available at Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar, from left: Looking For Sunshine, Winter Garden, Staycation, Orange Fennel Faux Fashioned and New York Faux Sour.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

This is the base of Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar ’s New York Faux Sour on its carefully curated nonalcoholic menu.

Alcohol-free beers, wines and spirits are making their way onto menus and business billboards across the country with zero-proof bars in Portland and Austin , a booze-free bottle shop in New York City, and in Minnesota’s first nonalcoholic bottle shop , Marigold, in Minneapolis.

Customers seated at the bar inside of a restaurant
Grace Goeks, bar manager at Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar, hands a drink to a customer March 24.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

In Duluth, Zeitgeist and Black Water Lounge are among the latest to include an NA menu — an addition that hasn’t subtracted from their booze-friendly drinks.

Below Zeitgeist’s list of locally distilled vodka, gin and aquavit mixes are alcohol-free beverages made with apple ginger honey shrub, serrano pepper turbinado syrup, and orange and fennel infusion.

Blackwater’s scotch, bourbon and whiskey pours are joined by the Cold Fashioned, made with Duluth Coffee Co. cold brew, and the Mild Crush, mixed with muddled mint and basil and honey syrup.

Lili Cain.jpg
Lili Cain.
Contributed / Jeff Peabody Productions

Blackwater added a dedicated NA menu in January 2022. General manager Lili Cain, who is alcohol-free herself, led the brainstorming efforts, aiming for clean, not-too-sweet “fauxtails” using nonalcoholic distilled spirits and ingredients overlapping with its boozy drink menu.

The move opens up more options for guests. If you’re not drinking for the night, you can still go to a martini bar and socialize with something fun to hold and fun to drink, Cain said.

Julia Treder.jpg
Julia Treder.
Contributed / Stevie Twinning

“More people feel welcomed and that they're cared for because we're thinking about the community as a whole," said Julia Treder, Zeitgeist front-of-house manager.

Zeitgeist released its NA menu ahead of Dry January — a monthlong pause in drinking after the holidays. She, Goeks and general manager Nick Weinhandl aimed to build the menu with easily identifiable options.

Justin Peck.JPG
Justin Peck.
Contributed / Justin Peck

Justin Peck frequents Zeitgeist, and before a rehearsal or a show, he wants something tasty and alcohol-free. Its drinks are special and intentional, he said. Similar to getting a regular cocktail — they come with garnish, cool colors, complex flavors and elegant mixed-drink ice.

Duluth breweries have been mixing it up, too. Bent Paddle Brewing Co. has CBD+ and THC+ sparkling water, brewed on-site (and a new Cann-A-Lounge ). Ursa Minor Brewing offers nonalcoholic beer, elixirs, locally made kombucha and root beer.

And, Vikre Distillery in Duluth features a selection of up to seven seasonal “zero-proof” cocktails that change with its menu.

In fact, Duluth seems to have so many options that Visit Duluth, the city’s official visitor guide, has featured a list of local NA offerings since 2022 at visitduluth.com/where-to-find-delicious-non-alcoholic-drinks-in-duluth.

A woman pours liquid while mixing drinks and standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Bar manager Grace Goeks assembles a nonalcoholic drink, a New York Faux Sour, at Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar on March 24.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

It’s a resource for the sober-curious, designated drivers, pregnant visitors or people who want an intentional, seasonal drink without the alcohol. And, it ensures there’s inclusive information for all travelers, said Tricia Hobbs, senior economic developer for the city.

Hobbs monitors consumer and tourism trends in her role for the city. This shift speaks to a community wanting to be welcoming, and, it speaks to the ingenuity of these business owners, she said. “That’s a very Duluth-y thing,” Hobbs added.

A drink menu
A drink menu at Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar with selections for house cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The NA bev industry has been booming nationwide. Compared to previous generations, Generation Z consumers — those born between 1997 and 2012 — are less interested in drinking alcohol. Forbes attributes NA drink market growth to “an expansion in taste, production techniques and ‘a diversification of consumption occasions.’

Whatever the case, nonalcoholic drink sales in the U.S. totaled $395 million, a 20.6% increase between August 2021 and August 2022.

Data indicates the increase doesn’t seem to affect alcohol sales. According to NielsenIQ , 82% of people buying NA beverages are also springing for alcohol.

A man and woman having a conversation at the bar inside of a restaurant
Bar manager Grace Goeks, right, prepares a nonalcoholic beverage, a Winter Garden, while talking with general manager Nick Weinhandl at Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar on March 24.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

For Bent Paddle, adding nonalcoholic options in its THC and CBD products has opened up its taproom for folks who may not have visited before.

“Joining the market with cannabis beverages makes us feel like we’re part of the sober trend market,” said Bent Paddle co-founder and co-owner Laura Mullen. “We’re happy there’s more diversification for people to get what they need and want.”

The growing shift only adds to Duluth’s allure as a travel destination, where local entrepreneurs take a world-class approach to making food and beverages a fun and attractive experience, said Emily Vikre, co-founder and co-owner of Vikre.

“I hope it’s not a trend,” she added. “I hope it’s something that becomes part of our regular balanced culture.”

Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
