Downtown Duluth interior design, gift store to close

DULUTH — When Tammy Clore, owner of Reimagined by T. Underwood, attended the downtown storefront design and activation training hosted by Downtown Duluth last fall, she was optimistic it could improve her business.

However, when foot traffic from the Historic Arts and Theater District failed to reach her storefront at 138 W. First St. over the holiday season, she said the rose-colored glasses came off.

"I do think there is a vision to see downtown thrive again. For me, I don't think it's going to reach this corner fast enough for me to continue to limp around," Clore said. "I'm excited about downtown activation. I want to be a part of it, but I think it's going to start along Superior Street and will take a while to reach First Street. I decided it was time to pull the plug."

Reimagined by T. Underwood began as a home-staging business in 2018 and opened as a brick-and-mortar store the following year. It sells antiques, gifts, vintage decor and a large selection of Annie Sloan paint products, in addition to offering creative workshops, home staging, interior design and e-design services.

"I broke cardinal rule of retail: location, location, location. It's a great corner spot with windows, but I was unprepared for how dead it would be during the holidays," Clore said. "If this concept was in a different location, it would have been really wonderful. They say you should have two other retailers around you to draw foot traffic. I really don't have that here."

Instead, Clore's neighbors include a condemned parking ramp to the rear and Money XChange next door.

"Those are things you have to think about when you have a business. Who surrounds you? It's not exactly the ambiance you want for a bespoke boutique," said Clore. "Customers ask if I feel safe here. I've always felt safe. I have my dog here, and Duluth Police Department does a great job patrolling. I feel as if there is an overblown sense of not feeling safe. There is a perception of safety downtown in general, but particularly on this street."

After four years, the fledgling business didn't get the chance to take off, Clore explained.

That first winter, a snowstorm shut down the store during Small Business Saturday, which promotes small local businesses during the holiday shopping season. A lack of snow removal following the storm further prevented winter foot traffic near her shop, Clore said.

Six months after opening, Clore was proud to became the only independent stockist for the Annie Sloan line in Northeastern Minnesota. Annie Sloan is a household name in interior design best known for Chalk Paint-brand furniture paint. Clore began offering workshops for adults and children on Annie Sloan painting techniques.

Reimagined by T. Underwood, the only stockist of Annie Sloan paint in Northeastern Minnesota, will close by the end of March. Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune

Reimagined by T. Underwood hadn't been open a year prior to the pandemic, which then shut down in-person workshops. Like many business owners, Clore pivoted by offering online workshops instead. At that time, furniture restoration was also added to the list of services.

"With so many fluctuations during pandemic, it was hard to read where the business would ebb and flow. Paint and DIY supplies did well during the pandemic, but afterwards, sales went down," Clore said. "I thought workshops would pick up after things opened back up, but they never really took off due to parking. If I had a dollar for every time that a customer stopped by only because there was open parking."

Then, an SUV hit the store in September 2020. "It happened early in the morning before we were here, so thank goodness," Clore said.

It took six months for the property manager to repair the building damages before Reimagined by T. Underwood was able to reopen in March 2021.

Two other tenants departed, freeing up the additional space next to her shop, for which she planned to expand in partnership with a friend who made children toys. In fall 2021, Clore assisted the property manager to restore the space to make it rentable.

When plans for the new business partnership fell through, Clore reached out to offer the space to Hucklebeary store owner Emily Eckstrom, who, along with several other business owners, had been given notice of eviction earlier that December from the former site of Hotel Astoria, set to be demolished at 108 E. Superior St.

In January 2022, Hucklebeary, Lauralloons and three other women with booths from the former Old Town Antiques & Books joined Reimagined by T. Underwood in the co-op expansion space, which was named In Cahoots.

"It was great to have another artist in the space," Clore said.

Hucklebeary eventually moved out into its permanent location at 218 E. Superior St. Clore also began looking out west and east for a new location, but nothing seemed like the perfect fit.

"Quite honestly, this store never looked better during the holidays, but we got no traffic on this corner. I scheduled workshops during free parking times. I offered BOGO workshops during the holidays and was doing a lot through social media," Clore said. "I just felt like during the holidays, it was a sign from the universe that it was time to close."

In hindsight, Clore said she should have moved out during the pandemic instead of trying to expand.

"The area continued to deteriorate. I thought things would open after pandemic. Instead, it got worse. You can't survive downtown when foot traffic is only there during tourism season," she said. "It takes a whole community and engagement to make it happen. It will get there. It just won't get there while I'm here."

As Clore prepares the business for closure, merchandise is available at a 50% discount with the exception of DIY items. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Reimagined by T. Underwood must be out of the building by the end of March.

Her abundant creative energy won't go to waste, assured Clore, who is training for a sales and design associate position at locally owned Bradley Interiors.

"It's been very bittersweet, but I'm relieved to make this decision and start fresh," Clore said.