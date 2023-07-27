Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Distribution center to be built at Duluth's Atlas Industrial Park

A pending land sale is expected to lead to at least $9 million of investment in a new facility, but the future occupant's identity remains a mystery.

Former cement plant
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 7:40 AM

DULUTH — The Duluth Economic Development Authority unanimously voted Wednesday night in favor of a resolution authorizing the sale of a little more than 18 acres of land at the Atlas Industrial Park to Ryan Cos., charging $5,200 per acre.

The proposed land sale for a total of more than $94,000 is expected to lead to the construction of a distribution center, with Ryan pledging an investment of at least $9 million in the new facility. The development promises to bring at least five new full-time jobs to the city, per the terms of an agreement.

Construction should commence next year, with the facility ready for occupancy by the end of 2025. so long as the project timeline holds. Ryan Cos. is a Minneapolis-based development firm, and Eddy Wolf, a company representative, said a future occupant has committed to the project, but he was not at liberty to reveal that client's identity due to a non-disclosure agreement.

The site, located on the north side of the industrial park, boasts excellent freeway access via Becks Road, noted Adam Fulton, deputy director of Duluth's planning and economic development division.

The developer is seeking no subsidies and proposes to tackle what Duluth economic developer Emily Nygren referred to as "two of the more challenging sites at the park."

ADVERTISEMENT

Assuming plans for the distribution center advance to fruition, it will become only the second tenant in the industrial park, located just off Commonwealth Avenue.

Ikonics was the first business to locate there more than a decade ago, but its facility was sold last year to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

A previously proposed sale of land for a Saia LTL Freight terminal at Atlas fell through despite receiving DEDA approval in October.

The pending sale of land to Ryan should leave Atlas with about 28 acres available for further future development.

Fulton predicted additional activity. "There's renewed interest in industrial activity in our community, and Atlas is a certified shovel-ready site," he said. "So we're really excited about the opportunities out there.

"We recognize the value of industrial development in the Duluth-Superior Metro Area, and with our strong history as an industrial center, we see strong opportunities for the revitalization of those types of activities," Fulton said. "And this site has been targeted with significant preparation done by city staff over many years." He gave particular credit to Heidi Timm-Bijold, former city business resources manager, for her work preparing Atlas for redevelopment.

The industrial park sits atop land formerly occupied by the Atlas Cement plant, once a part of the now-shuttered U.S. Steel complex in Morgan Park. Fulton said the cement plant began operating in 1916 but discontinued production, leaving the area a fallow brownfield site since the late 1970s.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
