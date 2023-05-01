99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

David's Bridal files bankruptcy, announces mass layoffs nationwide

There are five David's Bridal stores in Minnesota including Duluth. All stores remain open for business.

A storefront with a sign reading DAVID'S BRIDAL
All David's Bridal stores remain open, including the Duluth location at the Burning Tree Plaza.
Brielle Bredsten / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — David's Bridal, the largest American bridal-store chain, has filed for bankruptcy after announcing mass layoffs nationwide.

"We have successfully modernized our marketing and customer interaction processes and driven our retail service levels to best in class," David's Bridal CEO James Marcum said in a release.

"Nonetheless, our business continues to be challenged by the post-COVID environment and uncertain economic conditions, leading us to take this step to identify a buyer who can continue to operate our business going forward," Marcum continued.

The Pennsylvania-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with New Jersey Bankruptcy Court on April 17, just three days after filing a WARN Notice with the state of Pennsylvania stating it would lay off 9,236 employees total.

Corporate layoffs will occur in three phases: Phase 1 began April 14; Phase 2 is May 13-27; and Phase 3 is June 12 to Aug. 11. The distribution center layoffs are June 12-26. The field/store layoffs are June 12 and Aug. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

also read
greenhouse and farmhouse converted to event center
Business
Esko man pivots nursery into wedding venue, Airbnb
"It's actually a really good fit — a landscape company with a wedding venue on the same property,” said Ken Hammarlund.
January 13, 2023 07:12 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Couple in a room.
Members Only
Business
Solon Springs couple transform greenhouse into wedding venue
The Johnsons and a hired "army of high-schoolers" deconstructed and rebuilt what is now the Atrium, a sought-after wedding spot, already fully booked for 2023
December 03, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A secluded wedding venue in Saginaw seen through trees.
Business
New wedding venue offers secluded setting near Duluth
Ivy Black Wedding & Events in Saginaw is now booking reservations for October and beyond.
September 22, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Jill Clemmer laughs as she tells a story in the kitchen
Business
Brule family turns remodeled homestead into wedding venue
The Clemmers are the second family to own the land since it was homesteaded in 1864. The farmhouse had been vacant and in rough shape when they bought it 37 years ago.
May 28, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Trying on wedding dresses.
Members Only
Business
2022 shapes up as wedding boom for Duluth
As the pandemic eases, more ceremonies with larger guest lists are moving forward.
April 20, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Nick and Shaunie at Ursa Minor Brewing
Community
Couple marries at Ursa Minor after snow cancellation
A couple discovered their selected venue for their wedding Tuesday was not accessible due to snow, so they went to plan B and got married at Ursa Minor Brewing.
February 22, 2022 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A bride and groom hold hands as a priestess wraps long strips of fabric around their held hands.
Lifestyle
Northland wedding officiants bless and tell
“I've dressed up for Halloween. I've hiked the Tettegouche," Cindy Stratioti said. "I’ve done a wedding on the top of Enger Tower, doing my best to hold onto the marriage license so it doesn’t go flying."
September 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

"We are pursuing a dual-track process inside of bankruptcy to sell our company. We hope to achieve a going concern sale and to preserve as many David’s jobs as possible," said Laura McKeever, senior manager of public relations and communications at David’s Bridal.

A "going concern sale" involves selling the business with every necessary for the purchaser to continue operating it.

"Of course, no outcome is certain, but we want to assure the market and our employees that we are working as hard as we can to find a buyer to bring the iconic David’s brand into the future," said McKeever.

The company expects to file a recognition proceeding in Canada and a subsidiary of David's Bridal expects to commence an administration proceeding for its business in the United Kingdom, according to a release from David's Bridal.

Court documents indicate the corporation previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the District of Delaware on Nov. 19, 2018.

There are five David's Bridal stores in Minnesota including Duluth, Richfield, Maple Grove, Oakdale and Rochester. All stores remain open for business, according to McKeever.

READ MORE

The company intends to fulfill orders without disruption or delay, and customers should not expect to see any change in service. Dresses are expected to arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted, McKeever added.

Additionally, the company's online platforms remain accessible, and the members of the shop's loyalty program can continue earning and redeeming rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

David's Bridal intends to continue honoring gift cards, returns and exchanges at this time, the release stated.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
motel prepped for demolition
Business
Duluth's deserted Edgewater Motel to be torn down, while resort prepares for renovation
April 28, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Woman walks through greenhouse.
Business
After 36 years, Northland greenhouse changes hands
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for April 26, 2023
April 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Native Americans participate in powwow
Local
‘The beginning of the rest of their lives’: Powwow recognizes Fond du Lac graduates and more
April 30, 2023 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Three light-skinned people — a woman and two men — pose in a van. Man in center holds neck of a guitar, and looks out of frame to the right.
Arts and Entertainment
Mimi Parker, Alan Sparhawk among Depot Foundation award recipients
May 01, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Roger Reinert talks to the crowd outside of the Piedmont Community Center
Local
Roger Reinert sheds DFL label in his bid to become Duluth mayor
May 01, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Westminster Presbyterian Neighborhood new building
Local
New generation, denomination takes over Duluth church
May 01, 2023 08:22 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau