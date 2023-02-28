Creative coworking, studio space to open in downtown Duluth

DULUTH — Duluth-based photographer and filmmaker Asher "James" Carlson has a vision to break the isolation felt in the creative industry by giving entrepreneurs a place of their own to work together.

Duluth Creative Co. is a shared studio and creative coworking space that will open Wednesday, March 1, at 317 W. Superior St.

Starting small

After graduating from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2018, Carlson worked in admissions for about a year before breaking away from the 9-to-5 workday to seriously pursue his passion for wedding photography.

"I love how important the photos are, not only now, but 20 years from now as family heirlooms. Nostalgia is important to me. I love looking back through old photos and video from my parents' wedding. There is so much value in understanding where we come from," Carlson said.

Asher Carlson, owner of Asher James Creative, films a wedding on Park Point in Duluth. Contributed / Delaney Vavra

His original business, Asher James Creative, began in June 2021 and quickly booked through summer 2023. Carlson's niche is portraiture, working mostly in the wedding space.

"I look at myself as a documentarian," he said. "When I shoot a wedding, I'm fully showing up to serve the couple to make sure they are getting the timeless images they deserve and will have to look back on. It's the only way we can really time travel as people," he said.

A place to 'find community'

The inspiration for the space is credited to photographer Eric Floberg, who has a studio in Chicago with his peers called Creative Club Chicago.

"It was everything I was looking for in a place and nothing like that existed here in Duluth," Carlson said. "I started putting that idea out into the world of how cool would it be to have a collaborative studio that we can do shoots in, that we can make education in, can do YouTube, TikTok, Reels. The more I started telling people this and putting it out into the world the more I started to see people's eyes light up."

With enough interest expressed locally, Carlson set out to invest in making a similar place to operate as a home base for creative entrepreneurs and remote small business owners.

"There is a time and space to work from home, but being an entrepreneur can feel like you're in your own little world sometimes," Carlson said. "This is going to be a space where we come together, find community and try to fight against the isolation that is so easy to feel in our industries. People are starving out there for something like this."

Although the photography business typically has a low barrier to entry, it isn't uncommon for those in the field to burn out or lose inspiration within the first three years, Carlson said. His hope is that the Duluth Creative Co. will provide an environment where creative minds can thrive together and feed off one-another in an atmosphere of community rather than competition.

"Physically being here together will be natural environment to work together," Carlson said. "For example, if I needed a second shooter for a wedding I can easily tap into the talent of the other members."

Through telling the story of Duluth Creative Co. with a YouTube video, " Building a studio in Duluth | New Creative Studio + CoWorking (ep. 1) ," Carlson models the type of work that can be produced there to potential members.

A complementary partnership

While attending the Twin Shores Wedding Association conference last summer, Carlson connected with Mariah McKechnie, co-owner of Northland Special Events and Momentum Properties.

At the time, McKechnie and her husband, Nick Fadziewicz, were in the process of purchasing the former Bagley & Co. Jewelers building on West Superior Street in downtown Duluth. After the purchase closed, Carlson signed a lease.

"We are super excited and happy for him to open what we believe is a perfect offering for Duluth. It's been exciting to watch him develop and get the space ready to open," McKechnie said. "We look forward to working alongside the creative entrepreneurs, photographers, videographers and others who use the space as a coworking location. We can just feel the energy between our businesses is so strong."

All divisions of Northland Special Events have already migrated offices to the Bagley building from their previous location across the street, including the wedding and event planning, Superior Bloom s event floral services and The Vault event decor rental.

Northland Special Events is about one month away from completing its own renovations. McKechnie said a grand opening is expected in May.

There is still an additional prime tenant space available on the street level, which is best suited for retail. McKechnie said she would love to get more wedding professionals in the remaining space, and is looking forward to the convenience referring her wedding and event clients to tap into the nearby talent at Duluth Creative Co.

"I believe so strongly in entrepreneur collaboration to raise everyone's opportunities. He has a dream and vision to bring to life," McKechnie said. "Typically, the tenant covers the build out costs, but Momentum Properties is offsetting some of those costs that sometimes pose as a barrier to startups like Duluth Creative Co."

Renovations began on the Duluth Creative Co. in October to knock down walls; remove the drop ceiling; replace the flooring and lighting; paint; clean the original brick; and reopen the stairwell.

"The last few months have just been pedal to the metal getting everything set up," Carlson said.

Carlson is working with the Entrepreneur Fund to receive business advising and loan financing services for the project. The total investment in furnishings, equipment and build-out is estimated at $20,000-$30,000, he said.

A 'cool, vibey spot'

Upon entering the coworking space on the ground level is an open lounge with a large, street-facing window. It will also include a silent pod to take phone or Zoom calls, work booths, a conference room with a large television, a soundproofed editing suite with standing desks and a restroom. The break room will have a fridge, kitchenette and coffee station.

Asher Carlson, founder of Duluth Creative Co., gives a tour to community creatives, entrepreneurs and remote workers during the Pre-Opening Preview Party on Thursday. Contributed / Kaylee Krogstad

"It's just going to be a really cool, vibey spot that you can just really get the work done that you need to get done," Carlson said.

Upstairs is the studio suited for photography, podcast and content creation. It features a large south-facing window for natural-light shoots. Duluth Creative Co. is partnering with The Vault to rent furniture and backdrops for its photography sets.

There are storage units for lighting, sound, backdrop and camera equipment.

"It's not only a coworking space and studio. Duluth Creative Co. can double as a workshop or event space, too," Carlson said.

Limited monthly memberships are available in three tiers, offering different levels of access for those interested in using the coworking or studio space.

Mailbox subscription service is also an option for those who want a professional business address other than their home.

"I want members to have a feeling of ownership. I want people to say, 'Come down to my studio," Carlson said.