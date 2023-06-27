Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue

COLERAINE — Sue Palavics has always wanted to create a unique wedding venue. At first she wanted a wedding barn. She found one in Wisconsin, had it dismantled and moved to one of her properties south of Bigfork, where she created the Wilderness Wedding Barn .

But she wasn't done.

"It's a gorgeous location and it's taken off very well, but we're only seasonal at the barn," Palavics said. "We keep it authentic, so it's only available for some months of the year."

Her husband, Jozsef, is from Hungary and during a visit to his home country, inspiration struck.

The Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, noting its large stone structure and shingle roof design. Contributed / Sue Palavics

"We visited this old stone castle ruin in Hungary, Holloko Castle, which means 'Raven Stone,'" Sue Palavics said. "And he said he's always wanted to have a stone house and I said it was on my bucket list to restore a stone building, so we started looking around to see if there was anything we could find."

They found themselves in Coleraine looking at a very boarded-up old church at the corner of Gayley and Cole avenues. The former Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church was built in 1908-09 as a combination church and YMCA facility, complete with showers and a gymnasium.

The Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church with attendees at a service pre-1950, when the church's tower was removed. Contributed / Sue Palavics

"Back in the day, the heads of the mining companies lived in Coleraine and most of the workers lived in Bovey, which had more bars," Palavics said. "The YMCA portion was built in the hopes of keeping the Coleraine boys from going across to Bovey and getting into trouble, at least to my understanding."

A plaque placed outside the building agrees with Palavics' interpretation, as it reads: "The town fathers felt that the young people of the community should have an alternative to visiting the liquor establishments in nearby Bovey during their leisure time." The plaque was placed next to the building after it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

The church was built from stone gathered in the area and topped with a shingled gable roof designed by Duluth architect Frank Young. The sanctuary is separated from adjoining rooms by removable partitions.

The Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church was built from local stones and features several stained-glass windows. Owner Sue Palavics said the stained glass was one of the first things that drew her to the location. Contributed / Sue Palavics

"If you can imagine like a roll-top desk, they're kind of like that, but as walls," Palavics said. "We're excited to make those functional again with all their woodwork."

The church was active as late as the 1950s, but the building was under private ownership as of 1974. From there, it changed hands a few times. One of the previous owners had aspirations of turning it into a brewery, according to Palavics.

"I've lived here for 23 years and I had no idea it was here," Palavics said. "It was all boarded up from the outside, but once we got to get inside and we saw the stained glass and the stonework, we had to have it."

Palavics' plans for the building include renovating the lower half, the former gym, and turning it into a European style coffee shop and bistro as phase one of their project. The second phase will focus on turning the sanctuary into a wedding venue with a castle theme. The couple decided to name the building Ravenstone Abbey after the castle in Hungary.

Work continues on restoring the ground floor of the future Ravenstone Abbey at the former Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church. The first phase for the site includes creating a coffee shop on the first floor before moving on to restore the sanctuary for a wedding venue in the second phase. Contributed / Sue Palavics

"But we've got a lot of work to do," Palavics said. "It fell into disrepair over the years, between the roof flooding the basement and everything, so there's a lot to do. But we're hoping to have the first part completed this year and the next over the next year or two. It's the biggest renovation I've ever taken on, and I've done four. But I'm excited to see where we can go."

Follow along with the renovation project at Ravenstone Abbey on its Facebook page.