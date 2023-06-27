Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue

Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church is in the process of becoming Ravenstone Abbey.

A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Sue and Jozsef Palavics are renovating the former Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church into a coffee shop and wedding venue with a stone castle theme.
Contributed / Sue Palavics
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 6:00 AM

COLERAINE — Sue Palavics has always wanted to create a unique wedding venue. At first she wanted a wedding barn. She found one in Wisconsin, had it dismantled and moved to one of her properties south of Bigfork, where she created the Wilderness Wedding Barn .

But she wasn't done.

"It's a gorgeous location and it's taken off very well, but we're only seasonal at the barn," Palavics said. "We keep it authentic, so it's only available for some months of the year."

Her husband, Jozsef, is from Hungary and during a visit to his home country, inspiration struck.

Ravenstone Doors
The Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, noting its large stone structure and shingle roof design.
Contributed / Sue Palavics

"We visited this old stone castle ruin in Hungary, Holloko Castle, which means 'Raven Stone,'" Sue Palavics said. "And he said he's always wanted to have a stone house and I said it was on my bucket list to restore a stone building, so we started looking around to see if there was anything we could find."

ADVERTISEMENT

They found themselves in Coleraine looking at a very boarded-up old church at the corner of Gayley and Cole avenues. The former Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church was built in 1908-09 as a combination church and YMCA facility, complete with showers and a gymnasium.

RavenstoneHistoricPhoto
The Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church with attendees at a service pre-1950, when the church's tower was removed.
Contributed / Sue Palavics

"Back in the day, the heads of the mining companies lived in Coleraine and most of the workers lived in Bovey, which had more bars," Palavics said. "The YMCA portion was built in the hopes of keeping the Coleraine boys from going across to Bovey and getting into trouble, at least to my understanding."

More Iron Range news
Small community near mine pit cloudy day
Local
Canisteo Mine Pit will finally get fix to rising water
The bonding bill will help fund nearly $9 million. Without a permanent fix or continued pumping, water would begin to slowly spill over the top of the pit by late 2023 or 2024.
June 23, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
FILE: PolyMet
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court reinstates environmental groups' challenge of NorthMet air permit
A lower court had said the petition to appeal was improperly served to company attorneys one day outside the 30-day window.
June 21, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Bus crash.jpg
Local
Iron Range school bus driver cited in crash
The substitute driver told investigators the sun was in her eyes and she had difficulty seeing a stop sign.
June 20, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in two of three cases involving separate victims.
June 19, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A black and white photo shows miners underground with a structre behind them. The text reads "Midnight Movies-Spruce U.G.Miners. O.I.M. Eveleth Minn. June 22-'23
Members Only
Local
Northlandia: A movie theater 250 feet below Eveleth
It was no grand auditorium, but miners would gather there to watch safety films and comedies and play accordion for their co-workers.
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
stauberstillII.jpg
Local
Stauber votes to raise debt ceiling
While the deal didn't include the 8th Congressional District representative's bill to streamline mining projects, it included some environmental review timeline changes outlined in his bill.
June 01, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Blowing snow obscures the distant shore of a Boundary Waters lake on a day with a biting wind. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines
The agency urged the Legislature to consider whether tailings storage and processing methods are "compatible" in the same watershed as the wilderness area.
May 31, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
12feb09_248.jpeg
Local
State awards Nashwauk leases to Cliffs, keeping Hibtac open for at least 2 more decades
Despite a last-ditch effort by Mesabi, Gov. Tim Walz and other members of the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously approved granting the leases to Cliffs.
May 25, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Mesabi Metallics
Local
Federal judge denies Mesabi Metallics effort to delay Cleveland-Cliffs state mineral leases
The judge said preventing Cliffs from getting the leases would likely harm Cliffs and may not benefit Mesabi, which may never get the leases back from the state.
May 23, 2023 07:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Mesabi Metallics.jpg
Local
Mesabi Metallics seeks injunction to stop state from awarding leases to Cleveland-Cliffs
The embattled Nashwauk mining project wants a federal bankruptcy judge to step in before Gov. Tim Walz and others vote on the future of the leases Thursday.
May 23, 2023 11:28 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

A plaque placed outside the building agrees with Palavics' interpretation, as it reads: "The town fathers felt that the young people of the community should have an alternative to visiting the liquor establishments in nearby Bovey during their leisure time." The plaque was placed next to the building after it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

The church was built from stone gathered in the area and topped with a shingled gable roof designed by Duluth architect Frank Young. The sanctuary is separated from adjoining rooms by removable partitions.

RavenstoneGlass2.jpg
The Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church was built from local stones and features several stained-glass windows. Owner Sue Palavics said the stained glass was one of the first things that drew her to the location.
Contributed / Sue Palavics

"If you can imagine like a roll-top desk, they're kind of like that, but as walls," Palavics said. "We're excited to make those functional again with all their woodwork."

The church was active as late as the 1950s, but the building was under private ownership as of 1974. From there, it changed hands a few times. One of the previous owners had aspirations of turning it into a brewery, according to Palavics.

also read

"I've lived here for 23 years and I had no idea it was here," Palavics said. "It was all boarded up from the outside, but once we got to get inside and we saw the stained glass and the stonework, we had to have it."

Palavics' plans for the building include renovating the lower half, the former gym, and turning it into a European style coffee shop and bistro as phase one of their project. The second phase will focus on turning the sanctuary into a wedding venue with a castle theme. The couple decided to name the building Ravenstone Abbey after the castle in Hungary.

ADVERTISEMENT

RavenstoneRenovation.jpg
Work continues on restoring the ground floor of the future Ravenstone Abbey at the former Coleraine Methodist Episcopal Church. The first phase for the site includes creating a coffee shop on the first floor before moving on to restore the sanctuary for a wedding venue in the second phase.
Contributed / Sue Palavics

"But we've got a lot of work to do," Palavics said. "It fell into disrepair over the years, between the roof flooding the basement and everything, so there's a lot to do. But we're hoping to have the first part completed this year and the next over the next year or two. It's the biggest renovation I've ever taken on, and I've done four. But I'm excited to see where we can go."

Follow along with the renovation project at Ravenstone Abbey on its Facebook page.

more by teri cadeau
Finlandia Celebration 2022
Local
Celebrate Midsummer with Finnish Juhannus festival
Learn to make a sauna whisk, listen to a violinist who has studied in Finland and snack on some pulla Saturday in Saginaw.
June 20, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.Photobooth.JPG
Local
Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year
June 18, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
A group of people stand outside as one man addresses the group.
Local
Area churches host weekly hikes to encourage 'sense of awe and wonder'
June 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Man walks through old classroom.
Local
Northlandia: Toimi School keeps Finnish immigrant history alive
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
proposed Duluth Heights hotel.jpg
Business
Council requires $1.6M bond to halt Duluth hotel project
June 26, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
work from makers coop
Business
New Herbster storefront links South Shore creatives
June 23, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
The exterior of a new restaurant.
Business
Taco Bell opens on London Road
June 21, 2023 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Player spins away form other player.
Bulldogs Hockey
Koepke OT snipe caps reunion of local pros in charity game
June 26, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
KC-135 Stratotanker refuels B-52 Stratofortress_stock photo
Local
B-52 Stratofortresses to fly over Duluth on Tuesday
June 26, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
GavelWeb.jpg
Local
3 finalists named to succeed Tarnowski on Duluth bench
June 26, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen