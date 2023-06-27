Council requires $1.6M bond to halt Duluth hotel project

DULUTH — People seeking further environmental review before a proposed hotel development is allowed to move forward notched a rather hollow victory Monday night. The City Council approved a citizens' request for work on the project to be paused while the Minnesota Court of Appeals considers whether an environmental assessment worksheet should be required before development of the site begins. But councilors agreed to issue a stay on the project only if concerned citizens are able to post a $1.6 million bond by 4 p.m. July 10.

"It's a joke," said Jill Crawford-Nichols of the Monday night council decision. "It almost feels like we got pranked."

"I don't know what our next step will be," said Crawford-Nichols, a vocal critic of the project who has warned of the environmental toll it could take, including the threat she feels it could pose to Miller Creek, a nearby designated trout stream that is already considered to be in an ecologically impaired condition.

Rebecca Mulenburg, a concerned neighbor, had requested the council grant a stay, while she and other opponents of the project continue a legal appeal of a May 5 decision to overturn the Duluth Planning Commission’s determination that an environmental assessment worksheet should be required before the project be allowed to advance.

In a request the council considered Monday, Mulenberg warned of the consequences permitting development of the site to continue, especially considering what she considers to be the high odds of their appeal proving successful.

“By denying a stay, disturbance of the site would, in all probability, render it unsuitable for an environmental review when the decision is overturned as a result of our appeal,” she wrote.

Mulenberg listed a number of concerns, including “surface and groundwater effects to impaired Miller Creek, geology, soils and topography, changes in surface hydrology resulting from changes in land use, effects of stormwater runoff volume, wetland alterations, soil contamination and more.”

But Mark Pilon, an attorney for the developer, Kinseth Hotel Corp., painted a far different picture, writing: “(The) appellant has no reasonable likelihood of prevailing on the merits in this case.”

Pilon also argued that if the council chose to grant a stay nevertheless, it should also require the appellant to post a bond of no less than $1.6 million. Pilon noted that his client would likely lose a whole construction season to a stay, driving up costs and depriving the developer of future operating revenues.

Kinseth already has $1.75 million invested in the project, between site acquisition and architectural costs. Pilon also suggested the current anticipated $18 million construction price of the project would likely grow by 5% if the timeline is pushed back a year.

In explaining why he supported granting the request for a stay, 1st District Councilor Gary Anderson agreed opponents have raised 'important issues."

If the council did not grant the stay, Anderson said, "There could be damage to the land that could not be repaired."

"At the same time, it's my understanding that we have a responsibility to be respectful of the investment and the potential loss to the developer. And I really do believe that the bond must be required," he said.

Anderson's amendment to add a bond requirement to a resolution approving the stay passed by a unanimous vote Monday.

Kinseth proposes to construct a 100-room four-story hotel at the corner of Sundby Road and Page Street, across the way from a Kohl’s store.

Based in Coralville, Iowa, Kinseth operates more than 100 hotels across the nation, including one in Duluth, doing business as Tru By Hilton. The proposed new hotel would operate under the Townplace Suites by Marriott banner, offering extended-stay accommodations.