99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft grounds own planes to address safety concerns

The manufacturer of engines that power the Cirrus SR22 and SR22T has identified a potential "safety of flight issue."

Cirrus SR-22
The Cirrus SR-22, a single-engine piston airplane, is shown in flight.
Contributed / Cirrus Aircraft
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
February 10, 2023 05:09 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Cirrus Aircraft has been working hard to step up production of its hot-selling planes, but a recent development appears to have broken the company’s stride and will disrupt deliveries of its two most-popular models, at least temporarily.

On Feb. 8, Cirrus reached out to customers to inform them of a possible problem that the Duluth-based company is treating very seriously.

“Cirrus Aircraft has been informed by Continental Aerospace Technologies of an issue that affects engines that power both Cirrus Aircraft’s SR22 and SR22T models,” the note read.

It went on to say: “While we are still working with Continental to determine the scope of the issue and the specific serial number range of affected aircraft, we are proactively making the decision — out of an abundance of caution — to pause all internal Cirrus Aircraft company flight operations on SR22 and SR22Ts manufactured and issued a Certificate of Airworthiness from June 1, 2021, through Feb. 7, 2023.”

Recipients of the letter were also advised Cirrus would also be “pausing new customer deliveries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth remains an industry leader in the manufacture of single engine propeller planes and personal jets
Bonding technician Ali Abu Azzam of Duluth works on the carbon fiber shell that will be the cabin of a Vision Jet at Cirrus Aircraft on May 10 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune

Cirrus is Duluth’s largest manufacturer, employing more than 1,200 people locally. Company officials did not respond to a News Tribune question Friday regarding how the engine issue had impacted production.

On Friday, Continental put out a statement saying that it had “identified a potential safety of flight issue” for aircraft equipped with 360-, 470-, 520- and 500-series engines. Consequently, Continental is preemptively advising that an inspection should be performed to confirm that the crankshaft counterweight retaining ring was properly installed in new and rebuilt engines assembled between June 1, 2021 and Feb. 7.”

Continental recommended that engines manufactured during that time frame in aircraft with fewer than 200 hours of operating time should be limited to no more than five hours of additional operation, with essential crew, to deliver the craft for inspection and possible service.

“To further clarify, engines with over 200 hours may continue normal flight operations,” Continental’s statement went on to say, advising customers that “a service bulletin with affected serial numbers will be forthcoming.”

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Misbehavior prompts Duluth to consider locking down parking ramps
DA: No criminal charges filed in fatal crash involving Bewley
Listen: Huber Engineered Woods pulls out of Cohasset project
Bygones: Plan emerged 40 years ago to pave downtown Duluth with bricks

Related Topics: DULUTHAVIATION
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for Feb. 8, 2023
Recently sold properties from St. Louis County.
February 08, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Bankruptcies for Feb. 8, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
February 08, 2023 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_4470.jpg
Business
Zenith Basecamp coming to Lincoln Park this summer
The business owners hope to offer a hub for outdoor enthusiasts with their newest venture.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
AI in Health Care
Health
Mayo Clinic explores use of artificial intelligence. Is it hype or help?
Artificial intelligence can now act as an artist or a writer. Does that mean AI is ready to play doctor? Many institutions, including Mayo Clinic, believe that AI is ready to become a useful tool.
February 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger