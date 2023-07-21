6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Chick-fil-A coming to Miller Hill Mall

Construction is anticipated to begin next spring.

Miller Hill Mall announced Thursday that construction is anticipated to begin on Chick-fil-A next spring.
File, Steve Kuchera / News Tribune
By Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 12:38 PM

DULUTH — Construction on the Twin Port's first Chick-fil-A is anticipated to begin at Miller Hill Mall next spring, according to a press release from the Simon Property.

The Atlanta-based restaurant company known for its chicken sandwich will be located on the north side of the mall, facing Miller Trunk Highway, the release states. An opening date was not announced.

“The addition of Chick-fil-A will bring an exciting, new energy to our existing dining choices,” Katie Kaz, general manager of Miller Hill Mall, said in the release.

The mall currently offers a variety of other dining options, including Applebees, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Five Guys, Jimmy John's, Noodles and Company, Caribou Coffee, Chilly Billy's Frozen Yogurt, El Burrito, Max Orient Cafe, Pizza Ranch, Pretzelmaker, Sbarro, Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, Stir Fry Express, Su's Coney Island, and TK Sushi.

There are currently 17 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Minneapolis and St. Paul market.

According to the release, each new Chick-fil-A restaurant will create approximately 80 to 120 jobs for their local communities.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
