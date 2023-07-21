Chick-fil-A coming to Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH — Construction on the Twin Port's first Chick-fil-A is anticipated to begin at Miller Hill Mall next spring, according to a press release from the Simon Property.

The Atlanta-based restaurant company known for its chicken sandwich will be located on the north side of the mall, facing Miller Trunk Highway, the release states. An opening date was not announced.

“The addition of Chick-fil-A will bring an exciting, new energy to our existing dining choices,” Katie Kaz, general manager of Miller Hill Mall, said in the release.

The mall currently offers a variety of other dining options, including Applebees, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Five Guys, Jimmy John's, Noodles and Company, Caribou Coffee, Chilly Billy's Frozen Yogurt, El Burrito, Max Orient Cafe, Pizza Ranch, Pretzelmaker, Sbarro, Something Sweet by Maddie Lu, Stir Fry Express, Su's Coney Island, and TK Sushi.

There are currently 17 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Minneapolis and St. Paul market.

According to the release, each new Chick-fil-A restaurant will create approximately 80 to 120 jobs for their local communities.