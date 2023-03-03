99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Burger joint to open in Lincoln Park

Burger Paradox adds to the mix of Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants projects in the growing Duluth neighborhood.

restaurant under construction
Burger Paradox is planning to open in the former Coach's Bar & Grill building in the Lincoln Park Craft District.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
March 03, 2023 06:00 AM

DULUTH — Burger Paradox is the latest addition to the Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants, anticipated to open May 21 in the Lincoln Park Craft District. It is located in the building most recently occupied by Coach's Bar & Grill at 2113 W. Superior St.

Corktown Deli and Brews is also set to reopen the same day in its new building next to Duluth Grill at the corner of South 27th Avenue West and Michigan Street. The date is symbolic to the organization's co-owner Tom Hanson as it also marks Duluth Grill's 22nd anniversary in business.

restaurant under construction
An area that will be part of the dining room at the location that will become Burger Paradox.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants has many irons in the fire, so to speak," said Hanson.

In efforts to further diversify business opportunities, Hanson has recently added retail and property development to the mix of restaurants already on his plate. Contributing to the modern boom of the Lincoln Park Craft District, the Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants includes Duluth Grill , OMC Smokehouse , Corktown Deli & Brews and Goat Hill Marketplace , as well as developing housing and vacation rental units, commercial business space and parking — so what's one more project?

"People who are considered lucky typically cast a wide net," he said.

Hanson started out in the restaurant industry as a cook and bartender, and his wife was a food server. The couple welcomed three children by age 23.

restaurant under construction
Duluth Grill employee Kyle Cosgrove, of Duluth, uses a cordless drill to remove a light fixture at the location that will become Burger Paradox on Tuesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Now, his son, along with two other 20-year employees, help run the restaurants. This will enable him to work at Burger Paradox full time. Kevin Illenda, executive chef at Restaurant 301 in the Sheraton Duluth Hotel, will serve as Burger Paradox's general manager, with a staff of 15.

By summer, Hanson estimates the Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants staff to reach 250. The current growth of the organization supports bigger payrolls and better benefits for employees, he said.

"What we've been able to do in our lifetime is far greater than we've ever imagined," Hanson said. "When we move forward, we want our staff to know we're moving forward for them, too."

'A good old-fashioned burger joint'

In the quest of eating healthy to feel good, sometimes the most satisfying meal is found at a good old-fashioned burger joint, Hanson explained. Hence the name "Burger Paradox," which is credited to the restaurant's managing partner, Dan Lefebvre.

The menu will serve up $10 burgers, as well as hand-cut fries, homemade onion rings, cheese sticks and coleslaw. There will also be a Beyond beef vegetarian option. Alcoholic beverages such as hard "bluesy" milkshakes will range from $8-$10, along with other nonalcoholic choices.

restaurant under construction
Crews stage materials the location that will become Burger Paradox.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

"We're really keeping the price point on this one with a limited menu, hovering just above fast food," Hanson said.

According to Hanson, opening another restaurant wasn't initially on the radar when the Duluth-based development company first reached out to him about leasing the property. However, a little encouragement from a longtime friend and colleague from Sysco wholesale restaurant food distributer, Tom Wigstrom, was the push Hanson needed to move forward with the new endeavor.

"We feel there is truly a place for restaurants in the community as a healing and positive environment. The amount of people going out to eat is greater than ever. The social aspect that was taken for granted before is more evident after pandemic," Hanson said.

A simple, affordable burger shop was something he felt was lacking in the district. Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants recently signed a 10-year lease with P&R Companies for the site of Burger Paradox. P&R Companies also owns the Lincoln Park Flats , and originally purchased the adjacent Superior Street property to use as overflow parking for its apartment tenants.

"The Duluth Grill team have just been absolutely instrumental to the growth of the district. When we purchased the property, we immediately thought to call the best group in Lincoln Park and see if they were interested. The building had some good bones and a new commercial kitchen, and having the Duluth Grill team open another restaurant in the area that fits a different dynamic of food is another great move for the area. We're very excited to have them across from the flats. It's going to be great for our tenants as well," said P&R Companies Chief Operations Officer Dante Tomassoni.

restaurant under construction
A vintage wrought-iron window was found at the building that will become Burger Paradox. The window is going to be incorporated into the decor of the new restaurant.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Burger Paradox will share the 20-space parking lot with Lincoln Park Flats. Additional parking is available on the street, and Hanson anticipates more spaces will open beneath the bridges after the Minnesota Department of Transportation finishes up its roadwork.

Renovations are underway at the upcoming restaurant. Older interior elements of the building, such as ceiling architecture found beneath the drop ceiling, and the bar will remain.

There will be indoor seating for up to 93 people. Burger Paradox will be furnished with the surplus of booths, tables and chairs leftover from recent upgrades at the other Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants.

Part of a larger transformation

"There are four stages to any area: decline, rebounding, being established and thriving. I look at pictures from 2016 where there were no cars in front of any businesses here. I think we can all agree it was really in decline," Hanson said.

chai1.jpeg
More about the Lincoln Park Craft District
December 02, 2021 01:56 PM

During recent years, the Lincoln Park Craft District has undergone significant growth through a collective and ongoing community effort. According to a case study of the area by the Local Initiatives Support Corp. , the Craft District saw an increase of 134 jobs between 2014 and 2017, with manufacturing jobs, and accommodation and food services positions nearly tripling from 15 to 43 and from 37 to 101, respectively.

Hanson is proud that Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants can contribute to the area's progress.

"What's happened with Lincoln Park is so organic. What some call the gentrification of Lincoln Park is actually just people fixing up old buildings. Almost every one of the buildings is someone walking in and risking their entire career for a dream. Some give it a pretentious reputation, but costs are extensive to rebuild and give proper care. Improvements to a neighborhood, in my opinion, isn't true gentrification," Hanson said.

Vacation rentals underway

Take for example the former Duluth Press Building the Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants purchased in January 2022. It was built in 1884 by William “Buffalo Bill” Cody to house Duluth Press. It was later home to Star Publishing, and then became upper-level apartments as well as various businesses on its Superior Street level.

There are plans to bring back the 130-year-old building as an eight-unit vacation rental and offer 1,400 square feet of the lower level as studio space for Duluth artist Jonathan Thunder .

"We just really admire his work and everything he does," Hanson said.

Tom Hanson, owner of Duluth Grill and OMC Smokehouse, poses for a photo inside his third restaurant, Corktown Deli and Brews, expected to open this spring. (Jimmy Lovrien/Weekly Observer)
Tom Hanson, owner of Duluth Grill and OMC Smokehouse, poses for a photo inside his third restaurant, Corktown Deli and Brews, in 2019.
Jimmy Lovrien / File / Weekly Observer

The property is in the permitting stage. Renovations are underway and Hanson hopes to have it ready for habitation as early as September. Each room will be gutted down to the studs and receive new amenities such as washer and dryer hookups. Ninety-five windows are on order, asbestos is being removed and structural issues are being addressed, Hanson said. Five former tenants have been relocated.

The Duluth Grill Family of Restaurants also purchased the vacant lot at 1926 W. First St. for future development. The organization is working with the Kilbourne Group , a Fargo, North Dakota-based development company, on a potential housing project with 110 units, 10 retail spaces and parking.

However, not all Hanson's ventures end in success. In 2003, he started a short-lived restaurant in Superior. In 2019, the taco restaurant and arcade Taco Arcada closed seven months after opening. The cocktail lounge next to OMC Smokehouse called Noble Pour opened the same day, but later failed as a result of the pandemic, he said.

"A lot of things go awry, so you have to have the ability to pivot. I've always had a high tolerance for risk," Hanson said.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
