Business

Bollig Engineering expands to Two Harbors

The new branch office will be led by local resident Nathan Feist, who has over 10 years of engineering experience at the company.

The Bollig Engineering Office in Two Harbors.
Bollig Engineering is located at 418 Seventh St., Two Harbors.
Contributed / Bollig Engineering
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 3:45 PM

TWO HARBORS — Municipal and aviation engineer service provider Bollig Engineering opened its new office in early March. Bollig works with rural communities to secure funding that creates affordable solutions for their residents.

“Our new office in Two Harbors will strengthen our ability to support the communities we serve in ways that align with our values," Brian Bollig, engineer and president, said. "Our team will spend less time traveling and more time building relationships and finding solutions that strengthen, preserve and transform rural communities in Minnesota."

Bollig Engineering was founded in 2007. The Willmar, Minnesota-based company also has Minnesota locations in Clear Lake, Little Falls, Sartell and the Twin Cities.

The Bollig team consists of more than 30 engineers, architects, construction managers, funding specialists and other staff.

Its new Two Harbors branch office, 418 Seventh St., is led by Nathan Feist, a local resident and professional engineer with a decade of experience at Bollig.

Bollig Engineering_Nathan Feist
Nathan Feist.
Contributed / Bollig Engineering

The Two Harbors branch serves regional clients such as Silver Creek Township in Lake County and McGregor in Aitkin County, Feist said.

"A big part of our approach is funding. When we work with small towns, the funding process is multiple years," Feist said. "There is a lot of federal funding, and state funding mechanisms to match and maximize federal funding in the municipal market. There is money out there and you just have to have an engineering company to look for it."

The tax base of a small town with a population under 3,500 people may not support larger infrastructure projects like crumbling roads or leaking sewers, Feist said.

"A big industry need right now is that a lot of our sewer infrastructure was done in the 1940s. We're replacing pipes that should have been replaced 30-40 years ago, and a lot of these towns can only do it with federal funding," he said.

The company is advocating for Silver Creek Township on a project to replace failing septic systems with new sewer systems along the Lake Superior shoreline on Minnesota Highway 61, Feist said. The project would also enable the Minnesota Department of Transportation to purchase additional right of way land to widen the road for safety, and the Department of Natural Resources to expand the Gitchi-Gami State Trail.

"We love small towns as clients. It's very rewarding," Feist said.

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
FILE: Minnesota Sex Offender Program Moose Lake
Local
Moose Lake staff member hospitalized after Minnesota Sex Offender Program assault
May 01, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
052621.N.DNT.STOLENVIEW.C02.jpg
Business
Maurices lays off 24 employees
May 01, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
A woman pets a mini goat while another woman holds the goat.
Health
Goats help relieve stress at Essentia Health
May 02, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Edmund Fitzgerald
Arts and Entertainment
The legacy of 'The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald'
May 02, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler