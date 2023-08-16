Body modification artist guest spots at Duluth tattoo shop

DULUTH — Black Label Tattoo and Piercing welcomed a special guest recently.

Famous body modification artist Steve Haworth visited the shop Aug. 1-5, taking several appointments for extreme services such as tongue splitting.

Body modification artist Steve Haworth performed a tongue-splitting procedure for a client at Black Label Tattoo and Piercing in Duluth on Aug. 1 while guest spotting at the shop. Contributed / Black Label Tattoo and Piercing

Known as a pioneer in the industry for inventing subdermal 3D-art implants, transdermal implants and electrocautery "laser" branding, Haworth was invited by Black Label's co-owner, Ashley Minkkinen.

"Most people were excited about it and thought it was really awesome," Minkkinen said. "There's some like, 'Let's stick to tattoos.' You know, kind of freaked out by this kind of stuff."

Visiting Duluth

Haworth made the trip to Duluth from his studio in Phoenix before heading to the BMXnet Conference in Berlin, Germany, where he would be a guest speaker at the annual body modification art event.

So why would the man named "Most Advanced Body Modification Artist" by the Guinness Book of World Records from 1999 to present — whose clients range from other famously modded folks such as Stalking Cat to The Lizard Man — grace the Duluth shop with his presence?

It wasn't until recently that Minkkinen discovered that she and Haworth had more in common than their chosen professions.

I knew who he was long before all this kind of stuff because he's well-known in the industry. I just had no idea that we had any kind of relation until last year. Ashley Minkkinen, co-owner, Black Label Tattoo and Piercing

Minkkinen was adopted from Arizona at 8 months old by Ross and Renee Milberger. The couple also adopted her half-sister, Amanda, four years later.

After meeting their biological mother at age 18, Minkkinen learned the woman was involved in a bad car crash that impacted her memory.

Through Ancestry DNA, Minkkinen discovered she had a different biological father than previously thought. Instead, the DNA results were narrowed down to either Haworth or his brother as potential matches.

Haworth received a Facebook message from Minkkinen stating, "Hey, you're probably not going to respond to this, but apparently I might be your daughter."

Black Label Tattoo and Piercing owner Ashley Minkkinen, left, stands with her father, Steve Haworth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

In July 2022, a paternity test confirmed that Haworth was Minkkinen's biological father.

"I knew who he was long before all this kind of stuff because he's well-known in the industry," Minkkinen said. "I just had no idea that we had any kind of relation until last year."

The coincidence that each share a similar career path came as a surprise to Haworth, whose friends back home couldn't believe she also owned a tattoo and piercing studio.

"People always say it's nurture over nature, but in this case, clearly it is nature over nurture because my parents growing up were very much against all of this," Minkkinen said.

In her younger years, Minkkinen recalled having a fascination for the art form that first stemmed from seeing her aunt and uncle with various tattoos and piercings.

While her adoptive parents initially thought it to be taboo, Minkkinen felt a sense of rebellion to pursue her passion, marrying a tattoo artist and becoming a body piercing artist herself.

She operates the shop alongside co-owners and tattoo artists Dick Davis and Alec Polling. Black Label opened in June 2021, but Minkkinen has been in the industry for roughly six years.

In Minnesota, body modification is covered under the body piercing umbrella for licensing. During the body piercing apprenticeship, an individual must complete 500 piercings under supervision of an established artist before getting a full license.

However, Minkkinen doesn't plan to add extreme body modification to her personal list of services any time soon.

"One week of watching them is not enough to try and do them on my own," she said.

Transforming clients

During the first day of Haworth's guest appearance at the shop, Minkkinen assisted on two tongue-splitting procedures for some very excited clients, she said.

"People have this image of what they are, or their soul on the inside, and they want to bring that image to the outside. My art form is helping them achieve that kind of transformation," Haworth said. "If you could see the way people respond after the work, you would understand why I do what I do."

Body modification artist Steve Haworth took clients in Duluth on Aug. 1 as a guest spot, including for a tongue-splitting procedure. Contributed / Black Label Tattoo and Piercing

His niche is 3D body modification, which is taking the flesh and rearranging it in a way that is not natural. Scarification, branding, tongue splitting and magnetic implants are also among the wide range of work Haworth's specialties.

"Everything that I do is either creating something that wasn't there before or removing things in such a way that it's not like nullification, but you can remove parts of the ear to effect a different shape or things like that," Haworth said.

A background in medical device design and implant design is where he gained the basic knowledge that was later applied to modifying the body.

"In 1990, I had a body piercer from California who came out and looked at some of my instruments and said, 'Wow, this is like body jewelry.' I thought certain kinds of piercings were fascinating and decided that was an avenue that I might want to pursue," Haworth said.

After three months of producing body jewelry, the sales began outpacing that of his medical sales. He then began inventing piercing tools that didn't exist at the time to better the craft. The piercing methods he created in the 1990s are now used internationally, he said.

"For the first 10 years or so, my peers were my biggest adversaries," Haworth said. "Various people think that it's like reckless or unsafe, or what have you. Like I didn't very carefully hone this work over the last 30 years."

Before-and-after pictures of work by body modification artist Steve Haworth. Contributed / Black Label Tattoo and Piercing

In 1994, Haworth underwent a personal modification with an implant in his forearm made to look like a captive ring, which he described as iconic, basic jewelry.

"It just kind of symbolized that I was a body piercer," Haworth said.

Since 1997, he's been doing body suspension, which is the process of piercing hooks into the skin, and hanging from them.

The way some people in society treat you when you have visible work is a lot different than if you looked like they did, and I'm not going to be the person to shove you into that spotlight. Steve Haworth

As a follower of the Church of Body Modification, Haworth underwent scarification over his right eye in 2001 to symbolize the three bars of the religion representing the mind, body and soul.

"I wanted three definite cuts to my flesh in bars. I'm dedicated to this craft as art," he said.

He also has three magnets in his right hand. Overall, Haworth has six extreme modifications to his body.

Known as the "Modfather," Haworth is credited in being the first body modification artist to do ear pointing, or give people more elf-, pixie- or canine-like ears. To ensure the safety and proper healing of his clients, the ear-pointing process is done in three phases.

"When you do that much cartilage manipulation, you damage blood flow. If you do it all in one sitting, a small percentage of people have tissue that goes necrotic and you lose a chunk of your ear. That's not something that I'm comfortable with, so I break it up into multiple appointments," Haworth said.

Ear pointing can also be achieved through installing small silicone implants in approximately 1-millimeter increments over multiple sessions.

"We have generations of points, so you can't put in a really large point straight away because the skin is too thin. You have to slowly stretch it out," Haworth said. "Horns on the forehead are almost an eighth of an inch (increments). Skin on the forehead is much thicker. I've put in up to almost 2-inch horns, but it's a long process."

For a tongue-splitting procedure, Haworth numbs the area with a large, dense ice cube for about five minutes, giving him equal amount of time to perform the work.

He also created transdermal implants for the first metal mohawk in the mid-1990s.

According to Haworth, his job isn't complete until his clients fully heal.

Although he couldn't put a definitive number on the amount of clients he's worked on throughout his body modification career, Haworth estimates this year he's averaging about four to six appointments each week.

Black Label Tattoo and Piercing owner Ashley Minkkinen chats with her father, Steve Haworth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Haworth also teaches seminars on the topics of surface to surface, genital bead placement, electrocautery "laser" branding, magnetic finger jewelry, and more. He doesn't typically train anyone with under two years of piercing experience.

"A lot of people will say, 'That implant is mutilation. You mutilated your body.' But that didn't affect my ability to function as a human being in any way, shape or form. Believe it or not, there's a lot of people that find that attractive," Haworth said. "Anything that damages your ability to function is a no-go for me."

Adding to the list of Haworth's no-go's is performing modifications on minors, or on adults with no existing visible tattoos or piercings.

"The way some people in society treat you when you have visible work is a lot different than if you looked like they did, and I'm not going to be the person to shove you into that spotlight," Haworth said. "So you have to already be previously modified for me to work on you."