99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Bankruptcies for May 24, 2023

Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on May 12-17.

DEBTOR: Jody Marie Kauppinen
ADDRESS: 4706 Berkeley Road, Hermantown
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 12
ASSETS: $16,012
LIABILITIES: $31,115.32

DEBTOR: Linda Pauline Frost
ADDRESS: 3789 Keene Creek Lane, Duluth
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: May 17
ASSETS: $10,713.50
LIABILITIES: $69,949

DEBTOR: Cory Michael Messel
ADDRESS: 328 S. 63rd Ave. W., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 17
ASSETS: $39,762
LIABILITIES: $27,712.36

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Matters of Record graphic
Business
Property Transactions for May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Closed sign in a restaurant window.
Business
Taste of Saigon switches to Styrofoam amid staff shortage
May 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
five daughters farm family.jpg
Business
Esko couple open alpaca ranch
May 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Duluth pulls $2.35 million in subsidies from housing developer
May 23, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A turkey and cranberry sandwich, kettle chips and a pickle sit in a basket.
Lifestyle
Food review: Larsmont Trading Post serves a delicious surprise
May 24, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Duluth City Hall
Local
Duluth, Northland celebrate exceptional legislative successes
May 24, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Athletes running and celebrating at the finish line area of Grandma's Marathon
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth summer weekends 2023: What's happening and when
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler