Bankruptcies for May 24, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on May 12-17.
DEBTOR: Jody Marie Kauppinen
ADDRESS: 4706 Berkeley Road, Hermantown
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 12
ASSETS: $16,012
LIABILITIES: $31,115.32
DEBTOR: Linda Pauline Frost
ADDRESS: 3789 Keene Creek Lane, Duluth
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: May 17
ASSETS: $10,713.50
LIABILITIES: $69,949
DEBTOR: Cory Michael Messel
ADDRESS: 328 S. 63rd Ave. W., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 17
ASSETS: $39,762
LIABILITIES: $27,712.36
