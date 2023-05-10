99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Bankruptcies for May 10, 2023

Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on April 20-May 2.

DEBTOR: Paul A. Radig
ADDRESS: 110 Grand Forks Ave., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 20
ASSETS: $107,332
LIABILITIES: $132,222

DEBTOR: Amanda Lee Peters, aka Amanda Lee Knak
FORMER ADDRESS: 602 Third Ave., Littlefork
CURRENT ADDRESS: 4400 OceanView Boulevard, Montrose, California
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 20
ASSETS: $7,013
LIABILITIES: $44,679

DEBTOR: Ahmad R. Bakri
ADDRESS: 717 Hawthorne St., Cloquet
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 21
ASSETS: $6,836
LIABILITIES: $36,065

DEBTOR: Clifford Gordon Krueger Sr.
ADDRESS: 1108 101st Ave. W., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 24
ASSETS: $203,804.63
LIABILITIES: $108,854.18

DEBTOR: Spring L. Johnson
ADDRESS: 3209 Moorhead Road, Cloquet
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 24
ASSETS: $26,051.19
LIABILITIES: $97,220

DEBTOR: Kara Jane Gilbert
ADDRESS: 5520 Highland St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 25
ASSETS: $176,557.69
LIABILITIES: $183,862.00

DEBTOR: Scott Matthew Swann
ADDRESS: 30801 Harris Tower Road, Grand Rapids
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: April 28
ASSETS: $203,038
LIABILITIES: $27,043.40

DEBTOR: Amanda J. Lee
ADDRESS: 2610 W. Fifth St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 2
ASSETS: $178,350
LIABILITIES: $134,653.13

DEBTOR: Kathryn Mayo
ADDRESS: 502 Ninth Ave., Two Harbors
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 2
ASSETS: $168,002
LIABILITIES: $174,826

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
