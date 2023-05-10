Bankruptcies for May 10, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on April 20-May 2.
DEBTOR: Paul A. Radig
ADDRESS: 110 Grand Forks Ave., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 20
ASSETS: $107,332
LIABILITIES: $132,222
DEBTOR: Amanda Lee Peters, aka Amanda Lee Knak
FORMER ADDRESS: 602 Third Ave., Littlefork
CURRENT ADDRESS: 4400 OceanView Boulevard, Montrose, California
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 20
ASSETS: $7,013
LIABILITIES: $44,679
DEBTOR: Ahmad R. Bakri
ADDRESS: 717 Hawthorne St., Cloquet
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 21
ASSETS: $6,836
LIABILITIES: $36,065
DEBTOR: Clifford Gordon Krueger Sr.
ADDRESS: 1108 101st Ave. W., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 24
ASSETS: $203,804.63
LIABILITIES: $108,854.18
ADVERTISEMENT
DEBTOR: Spring L. Johnson
ADDRESS: 3209 Moorhead Road, Cloquet
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 24
ASSETS: $26,051.19
LIABILITIES: $97,220
DEBTOR: Kara Jane Gilbert
ADDRESS: 5520 Highland St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: April 25
ASSETS: $176,557.69
LIABILITIES: $183,862.00
DEBTOR: Scott Matthew Swann
ADDRESS: 30801 Harris Tower Road, Grand Rapids
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: April 28
ASSETS: $203,038
LIABILITIES: $27,043.40
DEBTOR: Amanda J. Lee
ADDRESS: 2610 W. Fifth St., Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 2
ASSETS: $178,350
LIABILITIES: $134,653.13
DEBTOR: Kathryn Mayo
ADDRESS: 502 Ninth Ave., Two Harbors
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: May 2
ASSETS: $168,002
LIABILITIES: $174,826
ADVERTISEMENT