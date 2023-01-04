Bankruptcies for Jan. 4, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
We are part of The Trust Project.
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Dec. 22-23.
DEBTOR: Brandon L. Zubke
JOINT DEBTOR: Chelsea E. Zubke, dba Lenora Grace, asf The Amazing Grace Boutique, LLC, fka Chelsea Tibbetts
HIS ADDRESS: 3305 Third Ave. W., Hibbing
HER ADDRESS: 420 W. 31st St., Hibbing
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Dec. 22
ASSETS: $404,400.35
LIABILITIES: $617,223.13
DEBTOR: Deborah Lynn Schultz, fka Deborah Bernier, fka Deborah Follett
ADDRESS: 810 Tall Pine Lane, Apt. 204, Cloquet
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Dec. 23
ASSETS: $40,711
LIABILITIES: $343,672
Duluth's largest manufacturer is working to staff up a second shift.
A small, newly formed Twin Cities prosthetic manufacturer works closely with a nonprofit organization to fit Ukrainians with free devices.
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.