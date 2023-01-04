Bankruptcies for Jan. 4, 2023

This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Dec. 22-23.

DEBTOR: Brandon L. Zubke

JOINT DEBTOR: Chelsea E. Zubke, dba Lenora Grace, asf The Amazing Grace Boutique, LLC, fka Chelsea Tibbetts

HIS ADDRESS: 3305 Third Ave. W., Hibbing

HER ADDRESS: 420 W. 31st St., Hibbing

CHAPTER: 7

DATE FILED: Dec. 22

ASSETS: $404,400.35

LIABILITIES: $617,223.13

DEBTOR: Deborah Lynn Schultz, fka Deborah Bernier, fka Deborah Follett

ADDRESS: 810 Tall Pine Lane, Apt. 204, Cloquet

CHAPTER: 7

DATE FILED: Dec. 23

ASSETS: $40,711

LIABILITIES: $343,672