Bankruptcies for Jan. 4, 2023

Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
January 04, 2023 12:00 PM
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Dec. 22-23.

DEBTOR: Brandon L. Zubke
JOINT DEBTOR: Chelsea E. Zubke, dba Lenora Grace, asf The Amazing Grace Boutique, LLC, fka Chelsea Tibbetts
HIS ADDRESS: 3305 Third Ave. W., Hibbing
HER ADDRESS: 420 W. 31st St., Hibbing
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Dec. 22
ASSETS: $404,400.35
LIABILITIES: $617,223.13

DEBTOR: Deborah Lynn Schultz, fka Deborah Bernier, fka Deborah Follett
ADDRESS: 810 Tall Pine Lane, Apt. 204, Cloquet
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Dec. 23
ASSETS: $40,711
LIABILITIES: $343,672

