Bankruptcies for Jan. 25, 2023

Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.

By Staff reports
January 25, 2023 03:22 PM
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Jan. 13-18.

DEBTOR: Phaedra A. Torres, aka Eddie Torres
ADDRESS: 712 N. 59th Ave. W., Apt. 1, Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Jan. 13
ASSETS: $46,343.14
LIABILITIES: $79,763.76

DEBTOR: Bruce Alvin Peterson
ADDRESS: 3901 Trinity Road, Duluth
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Jan. 18
ASSETS: $321,524
LIABILITIES: $95,751

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
