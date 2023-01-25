Bankruptcies for Jan. 25, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
We are part of The Trust Project.
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Jan. 13-18.
DEBTOR: Phaedra A. Torres, aka Eddie Torres
ADDRESS: 712 N. 59th Ave. W., Apt. 1, Duluth
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Jan. 13
ASSETS: $46,343.14
LIABILITIES: $79,763.76
DEBTOR: Bruce Alvin Peterson
ADDRESS: 3901 Trinity Road, Duluth
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Jan. 18
ASSETS: $321,524
LIABILITIES: $95,751
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
Investments could help Yanmar double production and lead to the creation of new jobs.