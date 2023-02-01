Bankruptcies for Feb. 1, 2023
Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Jan. 20-25.
DEBTOR: Sharlene Martha Poppe, aka Sharlene Chapinski
ADDRESS: 1503 Trail Drive, Cloquet
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Jan. 20
ASSETS: $11,743
LIABILITIES: $44,503
DEBTOR: Justin Flavis Binion, asf AJ's Rental Solutions LLC, asf Binion's Enterprise Inc., asf Binon's Sales Inc., asf Binion's Financing Inc.
JOINT DEBTOR: Alyssa Lobdell Binion, asf Joyful Noise Child Care LLC, fka Alyssa Marie Walker, asf Aly Jean Photography LLC
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 414, Moose Lake
STREET ADDRESS: 37928 Devils Elbow Road, Sturgeon Lake
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Jan. 23
ASSETS: $42,508
LIABILITIES: $90,039
DEBTOR: Roger R. Gellerstedt
DEBTOR ADDRESS: 442 Ninth St., Apt. 1, Cloquet
JOINT DEBTOR: Janice M. Gellerstedt
JOINT DEBTOR ADDRESS: 1280 Carlton Road, Apt. 211, Carlton
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Jan. 25
ASSETS: $62,394
LIABILITIES: $111,031.71
DEBTOR: Julie Ann Flack
JOINT DEBTOR: Kevin Hamilton Flack
ADDRESS: 3716 Third Ave. W., Hibbing
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Jan. 25
ASSETS: $189,320
LIABILITIES: $161,747.27