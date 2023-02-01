Bankruptcies for Feb. 1, 2023

This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Jan. 20-25.

DEBTOR: Sharlene Martha Poppe, aka Sharlene Chapinski

ADDRESS: 1503 Trail Drive, Cloquet

CHAPTER: 13

DATE FILED: Jan. 20

ASSETS: $11,743

LIABILITIES: $44,503

DEBTOR: Justin Flavis Binion, asf AJ's Rental Solutions LLC, asf Binion's Enterprise Inc., asf Binon's Sales Inc., asf Binion's Financing Inc.

JOINT DEBTOR: Alyssa Lobdell Binion, asf Joyful Noise Child Care LLC, fka Alyssa Marie Walker, asf Aly Jean Photography LLC

MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 414, Moose Lake

STREET ADDRESS: 37928 Devils Elbow Road, Sturgeon Lake

CHAPTER: 13

DATE FILED: Jan. 23

ASSETS: $42,508

LIABILITIES: $90,039

DEBTOR: Roger R. Gellerstedt

DEBTOR ADDRESS: 442 Ninth St., Apt. 1, Cloquet

JOINT DEBTOR: Janice M. Gellerstedt

JOINT DEBTOR ADDRESS: 1280 Carlton Road, Apt. 211, Carlton

CHAPTER: 7

DATE FILED: Jan. 25

ASSETS: $62,394

LIABILITIES: $111,031.71

DEBTOR: Julie Ann Flack

JOINT DEBTOR: Kevin Hamilton Flack

ADDRESS: 3716 Third Ave. W., Hibbing

CHAPTER: 7

DATE FILED: Jan. 25

ASSETS: $189,320

LIABILITIES: $161,747.27

