Business
Bankruptcies for Feb. 1, 2023

Bankruptcy information gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth.

Matters of Record graphic
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 12:00 PM
This bankruptcy information is gathered from cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Duluth on Jan. 20-25.

DEBTOR: Sharlene Martha Poppe, aka Sharlene Chapinski
ADDRESS: 1503 Trail Drive, Cloquet
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Jan. 20
ASSETS: $11,743
LIABILITIES: $44,503

DEBTOR: Justin Flavis Binion, asf AJ's Rental Solutions LLC, asf Binion's Enterprise Inc., asf Binon's Sales Inc., asf Binion's Financing Inc.
JOINT DEBTOR: Alyssa Lobdell Binion, asf Joyful Noise Child Care LLC, fka Alyssa Marie Walker, asf Aly Jean Photography LLC
MAILING ADDRESS: P.O. Box 414, Moose Lake
STREET ADDRESS: 37928 Devils Elbow Road, Sturgeon Lake
CHAPTER: 13
DATE FILED: Jan. 23
ASSETS: $42,508
LIABILITIES: $90,039

DEBTOR: Roger R. Gellerstedt
DEBTOR ADDRESS: 442 Ninth St., Apt. 1, Cloquet
JOINT DEBTOR: Janice M. Gellerstedt
JOINT DEBTOR ADDRESS: 1280 Carlton Road, Apt. 211, Carlton
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Jan. 25
ASSETS: $62,394
LIABILITIES: $111,031.71

DEBTOR: Julie Ann Flack
JOINT DEBTOR: Kevin Hamilton Flack
ADDRESS: 3716 Third Ave. W., Hibbing
CHAPTER: 7
DATE FILED: Jan. 25
ASSETS: $189,320
LIABILITIES: $161,747.27

